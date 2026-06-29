As a frequent Birkenstock wearer myself, I don't find them dated in the least, but there are certain outfits to wear them with that are simply fresher and more "2026" than others. I'm here to point one specific one out, because Kate Hudson just wore it while out walking in NYC.
While I love a Birkenstock sandal (such as the cool flip-flop iteration), I especially love the Birkenstock Boston Clogs. They're a classic that's appropriate for year-round wear, and they're exactly what Hudson chose, in chocolate brown suede. And to really move the outfit into 2026 territory, she opted to pair them with a pant trend that's both on-trend and appropriate for summer: barrel-leg cargo pants, also known as parachute pants. Whatever you want to call them, the pants (with or without pockets) just look cool and effortless with the clogs, and Hudson's T-shirt outfit is proof of that.
Keep scrolling to see the cool combination for yourself and to shop similar pants and