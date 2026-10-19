Bella Hadid Just Re-Created Britney Spears's Iconic 2001 Outfit at the VS After-Party

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Bella Hadid wearing Britney Spears&#039;s lace dress
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Tonight, Bella Hadid had the honor of opening the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but her runway looks won't be the only thing people are talking about on Monday morning. (Although I won't soon forget her cute, colorful bra.) After she hung up her angel wings for the night, she changed into a lace mini dress for the VS after-parties in Los Angeles. The high neckline, long sleeves, and scalloped hem are strikingly similar to the Dolce & Gabbana dress Britney Spears wore to the 2001 VMAs.

While Spears paired her sheer dress with low-rise boy shorts, Hadid opted for a skimpy thong. She also swapped Spears's very Y2K embellished sandals for a pair of polished pointy-toe pumps. Scroll down to see how Hadid's 2026 look compares to what the Princess of Pop wore on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards 25 years ago.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Britney Spears 2001 VMAs lace dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Britney Spears

(Image credit: Backgrid)
Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.