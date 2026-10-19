While Spears paired her sheer dress with low-rise boy shorts, Hadid opted for a skimpy thong. She also swapped Spears's very Y2K embellished sandals for a pair of polished pointy-toe pumps. Scroll down to see how Hadid's 2026 look compares to what the Princess of Pop wore on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards 25 years ago.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.