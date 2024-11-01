Anne Hathaway's Halloween Costume Was So Not What I Expected—It's Even Better

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This time of year, there's one Mean Girls quote that gets stuck in my head: "In Girl World, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it." But not everyone goes the risqué route for their Halloween costume—just look to Anne Hathaway as a cute example. While trick-or-treating in New York City with her husband and son, she dressed as Rey Skywalker from Star Wars. Her low-key outfit looked chic and comfortable—the perfect combination if you ask me.

I associate Hathaway with the best rom-coms of my generation—The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ella Enchanted—so I expected her to dress up as a similarly light-hearted character. Her Star Wars costume, however, makes total sense to me now: Rey Skywalker might not be a rom-com star, but she is strong-willed, badass, and powerful—all traits that Hathaway's portrayals also possess. Scroll down to see photos of Hathaway's 2024 Halloween costume.

How cute is Anne Hathaway as Rey Skywalker?

Hathaway ditched uncomfortable costumes for this low-key Star Wars one.