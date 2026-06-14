There's an art to airport dressing, and a select few celebrities have truly mastered it. As frequent flyers, they spend more time in transit than most, making them a valuable source of travel-style inspiration. Whilst my airport mood board has long been populated by impeccably dressed women, lately it's been a particularly stylish group of men that I keep bookmarking.
From the non-suitcase travel bag fashion insiders are increasingly favouring to the tailored trousers that look infinitely chicer than track pants, some of the best airport outfits I've spotted recently have come courtesy of the boys. Courtesy of A$AP Rocky, Jacob Elordi and Damiano David, read on to discover the three airport looks I'll be taking inspiration from this year.
1. A$AP Rocky's Chanel Bag
Style Notes: Like many of fashion's most stylish, A$AP has turned to one of the coolest travel-bag trends around right now. Forgoing a traditional four-wheeled suitcase, he opted instead for a Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. Spacious enough to hold all of the essentials yet infinitely more stylish than standard cabin luggage, this slouchy bag adds polish and cool to any travel outfit.
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Shop the Oversized Bags:
Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag
Shop the bag A$AP loves.
Tory Burch
Ella Natuura Drawstring Tote
This also comes in olive and beige.
Mango
Leather Shopper Bag With Charms
An oversized handbag is a travel day non-negotiable.
2. Jacob Elordi's Black Trousers
Style Notes: Skipping track pants and even jeans, Jacob Elordi confirms that tailored trousers are often the chicest option. Styling his black pair with a simple white T-shirt, an oversized tote and sleek leather shoes, he created a comfortable ensemble I'll copy for my next flight.
Shop Black Trousers:
Mango
Belt Straight-Fit Trousers
Style these with a white tee to get Jacob's look.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
With Nothing Underneath's Rampling Trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Straight Leg Trousers With Stretch
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
3. Damiano David's Tie and Blazer
Style Notes: Whilst dressing up for the airport may be a fading ritual, I'm pleased to see Damiano David still treating it with the respect it deserves. Rather than reaching for the oversized hoodies that dominate most departure lounges, the singer travelled in a tailored blazer layered over a shirt and tie. Polished enough to step straight from the plane into a meeting, it's a sophisticated approach to airport dressing that I'd love to see make a wider comeback in 2026.
Shop Blazers:
Zara
Oversize Double-Breasted Blazer
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek, tailored blazer.
Mango
Fitted Waist Jacket
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
James Linen Blazer
Style this with the matching miniskirt or dress this down with jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.