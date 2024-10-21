I Thought This Pant Trend Was "Dated"—J.Lo's Elegant Outfit Changed My Mind

This past spring and summer, capri pants—characterized by their above-the-knee hems—held a commanding presence in the fashion world. However, the tides are shifting, and now cropped pants that gracefully skim above the ankle are making their way into street-style ensembles, signaling a fresh perspective on pant proportions. A perfect illustration of this trend is Jennifer Lopez's recent chic ensemble.

Spotted shopping in LA yesterday, J.Lo opted for a sophisticated look by trading her usual wide-leg, full-length jeans for sleek, cropped, tailored black trousers. While some of my fashion-forward friends and I have previously deemed cropped pants “dated,” J.Lo’s impeccable styling changed my perspective entirely. She paired the cropped trousers with a Dior sweater, lace-up ballet flats, oversize sunglasses, and a Chanel bag, creating an effortlessly elegant look.

Jennifer Lopez in LA wearing black sunglasses, a black sweater, black cropped trousers, and black lace-up ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior D-Joy flats; Dior Tied Collar Sweater ($2050); Chanel Perfect Edge Bag ($3240)

It's no shocker that J.Lo is championing this retro pants trend, especially as fitted silhouettes rise to prominence on runways everywhere. We've observed a noticeable transition in styles, moving from oversize blazers to more cinched silhouettes and from baggy to skinny jeans. Furthermore, the cropped pant trend is a natural evolution from the pedal pushers that graced the warm-weather seasons, offering a bit more fabric to provide warmth for the fall and winter.

For those searching for the best capri pants to integrate into their wardrobes, the market offers an extensive array of styles, from budget-friendly to designer pieces. Ahead, explore some of our favorite styles available right now.

Shop our favorite cropped pants:

Buttons Straight-Fit Trousers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Buttons Straight-Fit Trousers

If I didn't know better, I'd say these $70 pants were designer.

Zw Collection Capri Pants
ZARA
Zw Collection Capri Pants

Style with ballet flats or a kitten heel.

Cropped Pants
H&M
Cropped Pants

Stock up on this insanely affordable style.

Mid Rise Flannel Culottes
Vince
Mid Rise Flannel Culottes

These also come in a gorgeous brown.

Pantalon Treeca
Theory
Pantalon Treeca

So sleek.

Essentials Sovino Stretch-Crepe Skinny Pants
THE ROW
Essentials Sovino Stretch-Crepe Skinny Pants

Take these from the office to happy hour with friends.

The Insider Flood Cropped Faux Leather Bootcut Pants
MOTHER
The Insider Flood Cropped Pants

Black leather pants are a wardrobe staple not to be without.

Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant
J.Crew
Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant

Shoppers love these best selling pants because of how soft they are.

Ashlon Pant
SIMKHAI
Ashlon Pants

Simkhai can do no wrong.

Crop Flare Everywhere Ponte Pant
Banana Republic
Crop Flare Everywhere Ponte Pants

You'll have these in your wardrobe for years to come.

Ponte Knit Kick Flare Pants
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo
Ponte Knit Kick Flare Pants

Simply timeless.

Massimo Dutti, Cropped Flared Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Cropped Flared Trousers

An absolute classic no matter how you style it.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

