Stop the Search—These Are The 5 Jeans Trends That Stylish Celebs Are Wearing in 2025

Take a look around you. Someone, somewhere will no doubt be wearing a pair of jeans—perhaps it’s even you, right this very moment. I, for one, live in my jeans. I own a trusty Levi’s 501 pair which I reach for time and time again. They fit like the dream and are so soft and comfortable. The light wash has faded in a subtle way, giving them a chic but lived-in feel. I could never part with them.

Denim jeans are a staple in any person’s wardrobe at any given time. From classic light blues, to rich indigos and every variation of cut, style and silhouette under the sun, you will be hard pressed to not see them everywhere you turn. They transcend seasons and eras. I would even argue to say that they pass for a neutral—pair with any colour and they just work. This is why they are the foundation piece in the wardrobes for many celebrities off-duty. From Rihanna to Suki Waterhouse, Lila Moss to Sienna Miller, stylish women know how to rock them.

So what does denim look like in 2025, I hear you say? I’ve gathered my sources and identified some key trends that the style pack are wearing now. If you want to get ahead, read on shop these styles today.

1. FRESH WHITE JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: White denim is always a good idea. Style it like Sienna with some tough leather accessories and black tones to let it do the talking. A masterclass in spring dressing from the queen of boho-chic.

Shop The Trend:

H&M Wide Belted Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Go super wide, just like Sienna.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Blend High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans £60 SHOP NOW Keep on the straight and narrow with this pair from Massimo Dutti.

M&S Collection High Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans £33 SHOP NOW A little bit cropped, and oh so French looking.

Mint Velvet White Workable Wide Jeans £99 SHOP NOW A subtle wide-leg option from Mint Velvet. Pair with boots to toughen them up.

2. WASHED BLACK JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: Lila has perfected the art of monochromatic dressing. A rich mix of black, heather grey and washed-out moody tones looks chic and thoughtful. Her wide-leg off-black jeans are great for day-to-day elegance.

Shop The Trend:

ZARA Trf Mid-Waist Baggy Balloon Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Give the balloon jean trend a go in this washed black hue.

H&M Super Baggy Low Jeans £33 SHOP NOW I love the paper-bag effect to these jeans. Super grungy but modern.

COS Facade Straight-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW A softer wash, these straight-leg ones from COS look way more expensive than they are.

hush Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans £90 SHOP NOW Hush does great denim. And at a purse-friendly price.

3. BIG AND BLUE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: This is surprisingly a more tame look from the usual stylings of Rihanna. Is she in her quiet luxury era? Either way, I am loving how she has paired these big blue jeans with a burgundy heel, top and lip combo. Ultra chic and understated.

Shop The Trend:

Agolde Low Curve Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £320 SHOP NOW AGOLDE are downright denim experts. Trust me.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Horseshoe Exaggerated Barrel-Leg Denim Jeans £380 SHOP NOW These have been blowing up on social media. Believe the hype.

GUCCI Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £740 SHOP NOW I love how exaggerated these jeans are from GUCCI. Super luxurious.

MOTHER The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom £294 SHOP NOW MOTHER got the memo with these Hustler jeans.

4. STRAIGHT CUT AND INDIGO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: Suki Waterhouse never steps a foot wrong, even when she is off-duty. Her straight-cut indigo jeans give me '70s vibes paired with the shaggy coat and sunglasses. Simple yet elevated—an easy look to replicate.

Shop The Trend:

MANGO Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom £36 SHOP NOW Mango always delivers on denim. Add these to your rotation quick sharp.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW I have these and can attest to how gorgeous they are in real life.

Damson Madder Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up £115 SHOP NOW A great selvedge turn-up style from Damson Madder.

M&S Collection Sienna Straight Leg Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Super simple and chic, await for the complements to roll in on these.

5. VINTAGE WASHES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: These jeans are totally it for me. Featuring a high rise, hems hitting the floor, a generous yet straight cut with a deep vintage-style wash. Utter perfection from Selena, further exaggerated by her black blazer, Khaite belt and pointed pumps.

Shop The Trend:

KHAITE Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £460 SHOP NOW KHAITE have entered the denim chat in a big way with these Danielle jeans.

Citizens Of Humanity Annina High Rise Wide Leg $238 SHOP NOW A fashion editor's favourite, Citizens Of Humanity have mastered the art of denim.

Nili Lotan Otis Jean $430 SHOP NOW Super luxe and well worth the investment. The Otis jeans from Nili Lotan are denim perfection.