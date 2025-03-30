Stop the Search—These Are The 5 Jeans Trends That Stylish Celebs Are Wearing in 2025
Take a look around you. Someone, somewhere will no doubt be wearing a pair of jeans—perhaps it’s even you, right this very moment. I, for one, live in my jeans. I own a trusty Levi’s 501 pair which I reach for time and time again. They fit like the dream and are so soft and comfortable. The light wash has faded in a subtle way, giving them a chic but lived-in feel. I could never part with them.
Denim jeans are a staple in any person’s wardrobe at any given time. From classic light blues, to rich indigos and every variation of cut, style and silhouette under the sun, you will be hard pressed to not see them everywhere you turn. They transcend seasons and eras. I would even argue to say that they pass for a neutral—pair with any colour and they just work. This is why they are the foundation piece in the wardrobes for many celebrities off-duty. From Rihanna to Suki Waterhouse, Lila Moss to Sienna Miller, stylish women know how to rock them.
So what does denim look like in 2025, I hear you say? I’ve gathered my sources and identified some key trends that the style pack are wearing now. If you want to get ahead, read on shop these styles today.
1. FRESH WHITE JEANS
Style notes: White denim is always a good idea. Style it like Sienna with some tough leather accessories and black tones to let it do the talking. A masterclass in spring dressing from the queen of boho-chic.
Shop The Trend:
Keep on the straight and narrow with this pair from Massimo Dutti.
A subtle wide-leg option from Mint Velvet. Pair with boots to toughen them up.
2. WASHED BLACK JEANS
Style notes: Lila has perfected the art of monochromatic dressing. A rich mix of black, heather grey and washed-out moody tones looks chic and thoughtful. Her wide-leg off-black jeans are great for day-to-day elegance.
Shop The Trend:
A softer wash, these straight-leg ones from COS look way more expensive than they are.
3. BIG AND BLUE
Style notes: This is surprisingly a more tame look from the usual stylings of Rihanna. Is she in her quiet luxury era? Either way, I am loving how she has paired these big blue jeans with a burgundy heel, top and lip combo. Ultra chic and understated.
Shop The Trend:
These have been blowing up on social media. Believe the hype.
4. STRAIGHT CUT AND INDIGO
Style notes: Suki Waterhouse never steps a foot wrong, even when she is off-duty. Her straight-cut indigo jeans give me '70s vibes paired with the shaggy coat and sunglasses. Simple yet elevated—an easy look to replicate.
Shop The Trend:
Mango always delivers on denim. Add these to your rotation quick sharp.
A great selvedge turn-up style from Damson Madder.
Super simple and chic, await for the complements to roll in on these.
5. VINTAGE WASHES
Style notes: These jeans are totally it for me. Featuring a high rise, hems hitting the floor, a generous yet straight cut with a deep vintage-style wash. Utter perfection from Selena, further exaggerated by her black blazer, Khaite belt and pointed pumps.
Shop The Trend:
KHAITE have entered the denim chat in a big way with these Danielle jeans.
A fashion editor's favourite, Citizens Of Humanity have mastered the art of denim.
Super luxe and well worth the investment. The Otis jeans from Nili Lotan are denim perfection.
The cool girls know SLVRLAKE make some of the best jeans in the world.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
