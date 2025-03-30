Stop the Search—These Are The 5 Jeans Trends That Stylish Celebs Are Wearing in 2025

Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Take a look around you. Someone, somewhere will no doubt be wearing a pair of jeans—perhaps it’s even you, right this very moment. I, for one, live in my jeans. I own a trusty Levi’s 501 pair which I reach for time and time again. They fit like the dream and are so soft and comfortable. The light wash has faded in a subtle way, giving them a chic but lived-in feel. I could never part with them.

Denim jeans are a staple in any person’s wardrobe at any given time. From classic light blues, to rich indigos and every variation of cut, style and silhouette under the sun, you will be hard pressed to not see them everywhere you turn. They transcend seasons and eras. I would even argue to say that they pass for a neutral—pair with any colour and they just work. This is why they are the foundation piece in the wardrobes for many celebrities off-duty. From Rihanna to Suki Waterhouse, Lila Moss to Sienna Miller, stylish women know how to rock them.

So what does denim look like in 2025, I hear you say? I’ve gathered my sources and identified some key trends that the style pack are wearing now. If you want to get ahead, read on shop these styles today.

1. FRESH WHITE JEANS

Sienna Miller Jeans Trends 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: White denim is always a good idea. Style it like Sienna with some tough leather accessories and black tones to let it do the talking. A masterclass in spring dressing from the queen of boho-chic.

Shop The Trend:

Wide Belted Jeans
H&M
Wide Belted Jeans

Go super wide, just like Sienna.

Massimo Dutti jeans
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans

Keep on the straight and narrow with this pair from Massimo Dutti.

High Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans
M&S Collection
High Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans

A little bit cropped, and oh so French looking.

White Workable Wide Jeans
Mint Velvet
White Workable Wide Jeans

A subtle wide-leg option from Mint Velvet. Pair with boots to toughen them up.

2. WASHED BLACK JEANS

Lila Moss jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: Lila has perfected the art of monochromatic dressing. A rich mix of black, heather grey and washed-out moody tones looks chic and thoughtful. Her wide-leg off-black jeans are great for day-to-day elegance.

Shop The Trend:

Trf Mid-Waist Baggy Balloon Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mid-Waist Baggy Balloon Jeans

Give the balloon jean trend a go in this washed black hue.

Super Baggy Low Jeans
H&M
Super Baggy Low Jeans

I love the paper-bag effect to these jeans. Super grungy but modern.

Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans

A softer wash, these straight-leg ones from COS look way more expensive than they are.

Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans
hush
Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans

Hush does great denim. And at a purse-friendly price.

3. BIG AND BLUE

Rihanna Jeans Trends 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: This is surprisingly a more tame look from the usual stylings of Rihanna. Is she in her quiet luxury era? Either way, I am loving how she has paired these big blue jeans with a burgundy heel, top and lip combo. Ultra chic and understated.

Shop The Trend:

Low Curve Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

AGOLDE are downright denim experts. Trust me.

Horseshoe Exaggerated Barrel-Leg Denim Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Horseshoe Exaggerated Barrel-Leg Denim Jeans

These have been blowing up on social media. Believe the hype.

Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
GUCCI
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I love how exaggerated these jeans are from GUCCI. Super luxurious.

The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom
MOTHER
The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom

MOTHER got the memo with these Hustler jeans.

4. STRAIGHT CUT AND INDIGO

Suki Waterhouse jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: Suki Waterhouse never steps a foot wrong, even when she is off-duty. Her straight-cut indigo jeans give me '70s vibes paired with the shaggy coat and sunglasses. Simple yet elevated—an easy look to replicate.

Shop The Trend:

Mango jeans
MANGO
Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom

Mango always delivers on denim. Add these to your rotation quick sharp.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

I have these and can attest to how gorgeous they are in real life.

Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up
Damson Madder
Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up

A great selvedge turn-up style from Damson Madder.

Sienna Straight Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
Sienna Straight Leg Jeans

Super simple and chic, await for the complements to roll in on these.

5. VINTAGE WASHES

Selena Gomez jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style notes: These jeans are totally it for me. Featuring a high rise, hems hitting the floor, a generous yet straight cut with a deep vintage-style wash. Utter perfection from Selena, further exaggerated by her black blazer, Khaite belt and pointed pumps.

Shop The Trend:

Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

KHAITE have entered the denim chat in a big way with these Danielle jeans.

Annina High Rise Wide Leg 30" in Westwood - 23 / Westwood
Citizens Of Humanity
Annina High Rise Wide Leg

A fashion editor's favourite, Citizens Of Humanity have mastered the art of denim.

Otis Jean
Nili Lotan
Otis Jean

Super luxe and well worth the investment. The Otis jeans from Nili Lotan are denim perfection.

Sophie Long Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Sophie Long Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

The cool girls know SLVRLAKE make some of the best jeans in the world.

Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸