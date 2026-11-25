These Black Friday clothing, handbag and jewellery deals were last updated on Wednesday 25th November at 07:33 AM.
Black Friday may be a few days away, but already a series of brilliant sales have launched. This week, thousands of discounts have arrived, and if that feels a little overwhelming, don't panic just yet. With a shopping editor as a best friend, my group chat is currently alight with one question: "What are the best Black Friday deals?" Luckily for my friends, and you, dear readers, I'm spending all my time hunting through the deals to sift out the worthwhile Black Friday sales, from clothing to handbags to jewellery, and you'll find them all below.
Whilst our beauty team is working hard to bring you the best early beauty deals and skincare standouts, from the best LED face masks to the Merit buys to restock now, I'm bringing you a roundup of the best clothing, handbag and jewellery deals all in one place. From Reformation to Mango, DeMellier to Monica Vinader, you'll find insights into the best brand deals we're shopping, from high street buys that look triple the price to luxury buys worth investing in now. I'll also be updating this space as soon as new sales launch, so save this page for later as a one-stop guide to shopping the best Black Friday clothing, handbag and jewellery deals in 2026.
I've spent months collating my Reformation wish list in time for Black Friday. Now, every single item is 25% off, from soft cashmere to best-selling trousers.
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Shop the Reformation Black Friday Sale:
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant in Pinecone
Reformation
Miles Stretch Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
& Other Stories
& Other Stories blends timeless and contemporary with classic designs and bold silhouettes. Now, the entire site is 25% off for Black Friday.
Shop the & Other Stories Black Friday Sale:
& Other Stories
Shawl-Collar Wool Maxi Coat
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Jumper
& Other Stories
Wool-Blend Tailored Trousers
Abercrombie & Fitch
My Abercrombie & Fitch wish list spans everything from pretty party tops to staple denim, and now the Black Friday sale has arrived with up to 40% off everything.
Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday Sale:
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Barrel Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Burnout Satin Fringe Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
100% Wool Belted Coat
Rise & Fall
You're probably well aware of Rise & Fall from the series of best-selling pieces they have. Now, the minimalist brand is offering 20% off for Black Friday.
Shop the Rise & Fall Black Friday Sale:
Rise & Fall
Women's Wool V-Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Suede Jacket
Rise & Fall
Naia Liquid Satin Bias Trouser
Mango
High street hero Mango has launched it's Black Friday sale early, with up to 50% off some of its most elegant pieces.
Shop the Mango Black Friday Sale:
MANGO
Wool Blazer With a High Collar
MANGO
Leather Heeled Boots
MANGO
Diamond-Pattern Cardigan
Mint Velvet
Mint Velvet's winter collection is full of expensive-looking buys, from smart tailoring to timeless bags. Now, you can use code BF25 to get 25% off the entire site.
Shop the Mint Velvet Black Friday Sale:
Mint Velvet
Faux Fur Reversible Waterfall Coat
Mint Velvet
Brown Coated Tapered Jeans
Mint Velvet
Rae Brown Leather Woven Tote Bag
Levi's
From iconic 501s to the Ribcage jeans—Levi's excellent denim is now up to 50% off.
Shop the Levi's Black Friday Sale:
Levi Strauss & Co.
501® Levi's® Original Jeans
Levi Strauss & Co.
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Levi Strauss & Co.
Baggy Dad Barrel Jeans
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's Black Friday sale has officially launched with 25% off everything, and 40% off selected lines.
Shop the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale:
Anthropologie
Wool-Blend Scarf Check Maxi Coat
Anthropologie
100% Cashmere Stripe Jumper
Anthropologie
Satin Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
Nobody's Child
From classic coats to cosy knitwear, every item on your Nobody's Child wish list is now 25% off with code NCBF.
Shop the Nobody's Child Black Friday Sale
Nobody's Child
Brown Wool-Blend Funnel Neck Coat
Nobody's Child
Blue Mid Rise Bethnal Barrel Leg Jeans
Nobody's Child
Brown Marl Cashmere Funnel Neck Cardigan
Whistles
The Whistles Black Friday sale has arrived with 20% off everything from sleek outerwear to cosy knits and even elevated accessories.
Shop the Whistles Black Friday Sale:
Whistles
Scarf Double Faced Jacket
Whistles
Split Funnel Neck Ribbed Knit
Whistles
Black Leandra Leather Tote Bag
Best Black Friday Handbag Deals
DeMellier
Celebrity and fashion person favourite brand DeMellier is offering 20% off all it's iconic handbags this Black Friday.
Shop the DeMellier Black Friday Sale:
DeMellier
The Stockholm
DeMellier
The Midi New York
DeMellier
The Small Hudson
Strathberry
If you've had a Strathberry bag on your wish list for a while, now is your chance to snap up your new everyday bag for 25% less.
Shop the Strathberry Black Friday Sale:
Strathberry
Kite Hobo Maxi
Strathberry
Mosaic Shoulder
Strathberry
Charlotte Midi Drawstring
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel creates elevated leather goods, and this Black Friday you can shop up to 60% of a selection of the brand's best-selling handbags and shoes.
Shop the Mansur Gavriel Black Friday Sale:
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Soft Tote
Mansur Gavriel
Filo Tote
Mansur Gavriel
Ruched Loafer
Freja NYC
Those understated bags you've spotted everyone wearing? They're by Freja NYC and right now the entire collection is 25% off.
Shop the Freja NYC Black Friday Sale:
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Espresso
Freja New York
Elodie Bag Burgundy
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag Oat
Aspinal of London
Leather goods brand Aspinal of London has launched it's Black Friday sale, offering up to 50% off the entire collection. From handbags to passport covers to wallets, there are plenty of piece to gift (or self-gift) this season.
Shop the Aspinal of London Black Friday Sale:
Aspinal of London
Bella Hobo
Aspinal of London
Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Aspinal of London
London Tote
Best Black Friday Jewellery Deals
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader is offering up to 50% off sitewide, with daily flash sales on certain items.
Shop the Monica Vinader Black Friday Sale:
Monica Vinader
Baroque Pearl Pendant
Monica Vinader
Round Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Monica Vinader
Rope Chain Necklace
Missoma
Missoma's Black Friday sale is here, with up to 40% off sitewide. From stacking ear studs to star sign necklaces, explore the sale here.
Shop the Missoma Black Friday Sale:
Missoma
November Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Missoma
Molten Snow Double Medium Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Tennis Round Bracelet 18ct Gold Plated
Astrid & Miyu
Enjoy 25% off all Astrid & Miyu pieces, from ear stacks to staple necklaces.
Shop the Astrid & Miyu Black Friday Sale:
Astrid & Miyu
Diamond Pendant Necklace Bauble
Astrid & Miyu
Gleam Bold Tennis Chain Bracelet
Astrid & Miyu
Cosmic Diamond Chain Studs
Heaven Mayhem
From best-sellers to new arrivals, Heaven Mayhem's entire site is now up to 60% off.
Shop the Heaven Mayhem Black Friday Sale:
Heaven Mayhem
Baby Knot Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Carino Watch
Heaven Mayhem
Julia Necklace
Daisy London
If you're looking to upgrade your jewellery stack, and even the box you store them in, then you'll want to take a peek at Daisy London's 25% off Black Friday sale.
Elleme: 15% off one piece, 20% off two pieces, 25% off three pieces
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November.
When do Black Friday sales start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. While Black Friday itself takes place on Friday 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When do Black Friday sales end in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November 2026, while others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which brands are taking part in Black Friday 2026?
From designer handbags to jewellery and beauty favourites, plenty of brands are offering discounts for Black Friday 2026. This year, you can shop deals from DeMellier, Monica Vinader, Dyson and Elemis, with offers across selected styles and collections. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We've rounded up the sales worth knowing about to help you find the best fashion and beauty deals.
What should I buy during the Black Friday sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, make-up and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal. Plus, check the returns window if you're snapping up Christmas gifts early. Many retailers extend return windows during the winter months.
Are Black Friday deals worth it?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where can I find the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.