I'm a Frugal Fashion Editor—This Cost Effective Trend is the Secret to Two Different Jackets for the Price Of One
Suddenly this throwback jacket trend is reappearing all over the high street and luxury market, and if you're looking for an investment piece that's really worth every penny, it's well worth scrolling below.
Far from being purely functional, today's reversible jackets are every bit as style conscious as their single-sided counterparts. Think cosy shearling-inspired styles that offer two contrasting textures, quilted designs with a different colourway on either side, and chic, understated silhouettes that make everyday dressing feel a little more exciting. Whether you prefer a timeless neutral palette, something with a little more colour or a statement piece that does the talking for you, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Of course, finding a reversible jacket that looks just as good on both sides is key. That's why we've searched high and low to find the styles that deliver on both fronts, balancing quality, wearability and great design. From affordable high-street finds to more premium investments, keep scrolling for our edit of the best reversible jackets to shop in 2026. Consider your this your coat wardrobe sorted.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The Best Reversible Jackets to Shop in 2026
TU
Cream Borg Fleece & Faux Leather Reversible Jacket
The quality of this has to be felt to be believed, and trust me, you'll be surprised.
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Jacket
Zara has some of the best reversible jackets available on the high street right now.
ARMA
Gloria Reversible Shearling and Leather Jacket
The scoop collar and gold buttons are the perfect finishing touch.
Zara
Reversible Faux Fur Jacket
I love the texture contrast.
Veronica Beard
Varell Reversible Jacket
This thrown over a white tee and jeans feels like the perfect off duty uniform.
Mint Velvet
Neutral Faux Fur Reversible Jacket
A pleasingly weighty pile.
Coach
Reversible Plaid Short Puffer
Perfectly teamed with distressed blue jeans.
Per Una
Faux Fur Reversible Bomber Jacket
Such a great find in the Marks and Spencer sale.
H&M
Reversible Jacket
This is already selling fast, so you have been warned.
Topshop
Shearling Oversized Reversible Coat With Button Loop in Black and Cream
The oversized silhouette is just so cool.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Venezia Reversible Cropped Shearling Jacket
I'm sure that this will be every bit as sumptuously soft as it looks.
Loulou de Saison
Catherine Reversible Shearling Jacket
This also comes in black, but there's something chic and festive about the winter white.
Arma
Cynthia reversible leopard-print shearling jacket
I'm convinced—Arma are one to watch for impeccably crafted coats.
Whistles
Khaki Reversible Quilted Coat
An easy waterproof layer to wear over your chunky knits on milder days.
Damson Madder
Reversible Opal Puffer Jacket
Wear block colour side out or add a little colour to your day with the check print.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.