I'm a Frugal Fashion Editor—This Cost Effective Trend is the Secret to Two Different Jackets for the Price Of One

Suddenly this throwback jacket trend is reappearing all over the high street and luxury market, and if you're looking for an investment piece that's really worth every penny, it's well worth scrolling below.

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best reversible jackets 2026: Zara
(Image credit: Zara)

A great jacket can make an outfit, but one that gives you two entirely different looks? Even better. Reversible jackets are having a moment, and it’s easy to see why this once popular trend is back for winter 2026. Combining practicality with plenty of styling potential, these clever designs offer twice the versatility without taking up any extra wardrobe space. And, as we start thinking about the outerwear pieces we'll be reaching for most over the coming months, they feel like a particularly worthwhile investment.

Far from being purely functional, today's reversible jackets are every bit as style conscious as their single-sided counterparts. Think cosy shearling-inspired styles that offer two contrasting textures, quilted designs with a different colourway on either side, and chic, understated silhouettes that make everyday dressing feel a little more exciting. Whether you prefer a timeless neutral palette, something with a little more colour or a statement piece that does the talking for you, there are plenty of options to choose from.

best reversible jackets 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Of course, finding a reversible jacket that looks just as good on both sides is key. That's why we've searched high and low to find the styles that deliver on both fronts, balancing quality, wearability and great design. From affordable high-street finds to more premium investments, keep scrolling for our edit of the best reversible jackets to shop in 2026. Consider your this your coat wardrobe sorted.

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The Best Reversible Jackets to Shop in 2026

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.