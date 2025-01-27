5 Sophisticated Shoe Trends Zara is Already Backing in a Big Way This Year

To get a good sense of 2025’s top trends, you don’t have to sift through dozens of runway photos. You can just head to your nearest Zara. This high-street hero has long held a reputation for tapping into the most talked-about trends of a season, presenting them in an affordable and wearable way. Admittedly, you have to pick and choose wisely; not all budget-friendly fashion is created equal, and like all high-street stores, Zara's quality can be a little inconsistent. But at Who What Wear, we're well-versed in pin-pointing the styles worth spending your money on, so we've carefully sifted through Zara's latest shoe offering to whittle down the options.

Zara shoe trends 2025: @jeannine.roxas wears a pair of patent burgundy shoes

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas wears a pair of patent burgundy shoes)

Zara's new collection is impressive as a whole, but the footwear offering, in particular, is brimming with gems. From expensive-looking suede boots to ladylike slingbacks, there's a shoe to suit every occasion in your 2025 diary. And unsurprisingly, this year's key trends are front and centre—especially the five we've highlighted below.

Keep scrolling to see and shop the chic shoe trends you'll find at Zara this season. Spoiler alert: every pair on our list is priced under £100. You're welcome.

1. Suede

Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
ZARA
Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

The kitten heel shape is also very on-trend.

Suede Kitten Heel Slingbacks
ZARA
Suede Kitten Heel Slingbacks

An elegant option for evenings out.

Split Suede Heeled Boots
ZARA
Split Suede Heeled Boots

The perfect amount of slouch.

Split Suede Ballerinas
ZARA
Split Suede Ballerinas

As we move into spring, ballet flats are going to be everywhere again.

2. Leopard Print

Animal Print Slingback High Heels
ZARA
Animal Print Slingback High Heels

Pair with an LBD for a classic dinner-date look.

Leather Animal Print Trainers
ZARA
Leather Animal Print Trainers

The coolest sneakers I've seen so far this season.

Animal Print Ballet Flats
ZARA
Animal Print Ballet Flats

Don't expect these to stay in stock for long.

Contrast Sneakers
ZARA
Contrast Sneakers

Just a hint of leopard print if you're not in the mood for an all-over animal shoe.

3. Chunky Studs

Leather Ballerinas With Studs
ZARA
Leather Ballerinas With Studs

This is a great example of an everyday shoe that feels elevated.

Studded Split Suede Ankle Boots
ZARA
Studded Split Suede Ankle Boots

These boots instantly grabbed my attention.

Velvet Effect Studded Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Velvet Effect Studded Heeled Sandals

IMO, the heel height is perfect.

Embossed Ballerinas With Studs
ZARA
Embossed Ballerinas With Studs

Use these to toughen up your midi skirts and dresses.

4. High Shine

Patent Loafers With Tassels
ZARA
Patent Loafers With Tassels

Leather Ruched Ankle Boots
ZARA
Leather Ruched Ankle Boots

These striking boots look so premium.

Track Sole Loafers
ZARA
Track Sole Loafers

Chic loafers for under £40? Sign me up.

Buckle Ballerinas
ZARA
Buckle Ballerinas

I own these in black and get so much wear out of them.

5. Slingback Straps

Buckle Strap Heels
ZARA
Buckle Strap Heels

That's a tantalising price for a designer-looking shoe.

Mesh Slingback Heels With Bead Detail
ZARA
Mesh Slingback Heels With Bead Detail

So beautiful.

Buckle Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Buckle Slingback Shoes

Sometimes simple is best.

Satin-Effect Slingback Heels
ZARA
Satin-Effect Slingback Heels

Olive and khaki footwear is a micro trend we're fully on board with.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

