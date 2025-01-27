5 Sophisticated Shoe Trends Zara is Already Backing in a Big Way This Year
To get a good sense of 2025’s top trends, you don’t have to sift through dozens of runway photos. You can just head to your nearest Zara. This high-street hero has long held a reputation for tapping into the most talked-about trends of a season, presenting them in an affordable and wearable way. Admittedly, you have to pick and choose wisely; not all budget-friendly fashion is created equal, and like all high-street stores, Zara's quality can be a little inconsistent. But at Who What Wear, we're well-versed in pin-pointing the styles worth spending your money on, so we've carefully sifted through Zara's latest shoe offering to whittle down the options.
Zara's new collection is impressive as a whole, but the footwear offering, in particular, is brimming with gems. From expensive-looking suede boots to ladylike slingbacks, there's a shoe to suit every occasion in your 2025 diary. And unsurprisingly, this year's key trends are front and centre—especially the five we've highlighted below.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the chic shoe trends you'll find at Zara this season. Spoiler alert: every pair on our list is priced under £100. You're welcome.
Keep scrolling to explore the 5 shoe trends Zara is backing for 2025...
1. Suede
2. Leopard Print
Just a hint of leopard print if you're not in the mood for an all-over animal shoe.
3. Chunky Studs
4. High Shine
5. Slingback Straps
Olive and khaki footwear is a micro trend we're fully on board with.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
