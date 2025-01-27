5 Sophisticated Shoe Trends Zara is Already Backing in a Big Way This Year

To get a good sense of 2025’s top trends, you don’t have to sift through dozens of runway photos. You can just head to your nearest Zara. This high-street hero has long held a reputation for tapping into the most talked-about trends of a season, presenting them in an affordable and wearable way. Admittedly, you have to pick and choose wisely; not all budget-friendly fashion is created equal, and like all high-street stores, Zara's quality can be a little inconsistent. But at Who What Wear, we're well-versed in pin-pointing the styles worth spending your money on, so we've carefully sifted through Zara's latest shoe offering to whittle down the options.

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas wears a pair of patent burgundy shoes)

Zara's new collection is impressive as a whole, but the footwear offering, in particular, is brimming with gems. From expensive-looking suede boots to ladylike slingbacks, there's a shoe to suit every occasion in your 2025 diary. And unsurprisingly, this year's key trends are front and centre—especially the five we've highlighted below.

Keep scrolling to see and shop the chic shoe trends you'll find at Zara this season. Spoiler alert: every pair on our list is priced under £100. You're welcome.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 shoe trends Zara is backing for 2025...

1. Suede

ZARA Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £70 SHOP NOW The kitten heel shape is also very on-trend.

ZARA Suede Kitten Heel Slingbacks £50 SHOP NOW An elegant option for evenings out.

ZARA Split Suede Heeled Boots £90 SHOP NOW The perfect amount of slouch.

ZARA Split Suede Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW As we move into spring, ballet flats are going to be everywhere again.

2. Leopard Print

ZARA Animal Print Slingback High Heels £36 SHOP NOW Pair with an LBD for a classic dinner-date look.

ZARA Leather Animal Print Trainers £28 SHOP NOW The coolest sneakers I've seen so far this season.

ZARA Animal Print Ballet Flats £28 SHOP NOW Don't expect these to stay in stock for long.

ZARA Contrast Sneakers £36 SHOP NOW Just a hint of leopard print if you're not in the mood for an all-over animal shoe.

3. Chunky Studs

ZARA Leather Ballerinas With Studs £60 SHOP NOW This is a great example of an everyday shoe that feels elevated.

ZARA Studded Split Suede Ankle Boots £90 SHOP NOW These boots instantly grabbed my attention.

ZARA Velvet Effect Studded Heeled Sandals £40 SHOP NOW IMO, the heel height is perfect.

ZARA Embossed Ballerinas With Studs £36 SHOP NOW Use these to toughen up your midi skirts and dresses.

4. High Shine

ZARA Patent Loafers With Tassels £50 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Ruched Ankle Boots £90 SHOP NOW These striking boots look so premium.

ZARA Track Sole Loafers £36 SHOP NOW Chic loafers for under £40? Sign me up.

ZARA Buckle Ballerinas £28 SHOP NOW I own these in black and get so much wear out of them.

5. Slingback Straps

ZARA Buckle Strap Heels £28 SHOP NOW That's a tantalising price for a designer-looking shoe.

ZARA Mesh Slingback Heels With Bead Detail £56 SHOP NOW So beautiful.

ZARA Buckle Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Sometimes simple is best.

ZARA Satin-Effect Slingback Heels £36 SHOP NOW Olive and khaki footwear is a micro trend we're fully on board with.