8 Stylish People Told Me Their Best Affordable Purchase of Recent Memory

Shopping for affordable fashion options that actually hold up (both literally and figuratively) can sometimes be a tremendous task. There is a lot to weed through in the depths of online shopping and although an item might look great professionally shot, on model, often when it arrives at my door, it’s not always the case. As a fashion editor, I am constantly asking my industry friends and colleagues “Where did you get that?”, when they are sporting a cute look while out and about. The answers are usually, shockingly attainable —prompting me to run home to click and buy immediately. So, I took this same approach and tapped 8 stylish people I know to tell me their best affordable purchase of recent memory.

Unsurprisingly, all of these recommendations are cool and classic, and can be worn over and over. Not only are they useful, transitional pieces that can be worn now and throughout the warm weather months ahead, they are all super stylish. And did I mention they’re all under-$150? Find everything from cute maxi skirts , to elevated sweats and ballet block heels—all straight from some very chic sources. Keep reading to discover their must-have picks, along with some inspiration-worthy styling tips.

White Denim Maxi Skirt

“This off-white denim skirt from Levi's has become a new favorite in my rotation,” says Aemilia Madden, writer, editor, and brand consultant. “It's not quite as casual as a blue denim style, but it's still fairly laid-back.” She suggests styling it with a white top and colorful sneakers, her signature go-to (as pictured), or trying it with a going-out top and strappy sandals, as the warmer weather hits.

Levi's Ankle Column Denim Skirt $98 SHOP NOW When it comes to styling, the options are endless.

Shop More:

J.Crew Denim Maxi Skirt in White $128 SHOP NOW This one has a bit more distressing at the hem for a worn-in look.

Madewell The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt $100 SHOP NOW An eco-friendly option, made from 100% cotton and Fair Trade Certified.

BLANKNYC Maxi Skirt $98 SHOP NOW This one is under-$100 and in a slightly brighter white.

Zara Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt $50 SHOP NOW Even without a slit, the flared hem on this skirt has plenty of volume.

Zip-Up Hoodie

“I have been wearing this zip hoodie with everything!” stylist Michelle Li says. “It’s cozy, but I think after seeing Sabato de Sarno’s first Gucci show, I’m convinced that these zip hoodies are so chic and I love mixing it into a more dressed up context as well.” Take styling the sporty route, with a short, sock, and trainer, or try with a glossy, midi skirt, à la Gucci, for a sophisticated spin.

Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Boxy Zip Hoodie $90 SHOP NOW This pick is cropped perfectly to hit right at the waist.

Shop More:

Gap Vintage Soft Zip Hoodie $60 SHOP NOW Gap's version is a little more oversized, with a super-soft touch.

H&M Hooded Jacket $25 SHOP NOW You can't beat the $25 price tag. We loved it styled with monochrome tees and tanks.

BP. Crop Cotton Blend Zip-Up Hoodie $40 SHOP NOW Whether worn as a set or broken apart, this cropped version is very cool.

Champion Full-Zip Hoodie $60 SHOP NOW Champion is the OG of sweats. The cotton blend means less pilling after lots of wear.

Black Slip Dress

“My best under-$150 purchase recently has been this black, midi slip dress by Cou Cou Intimates,” PR and brand strategist Michelle Salem says. “The length makes it office-appropriate, but the flattering cut and fit adds a flirtiness that makes it perfect for heading straight to drinks afterwards.” When it comes to styling, she recommends adding a pop of color with accessories. “The simplicity in design also means I can let my accessories shine, and more importantly, that I'll never get tired of it—which is honestly what I look for most in my purchases these days,” she says.

Cou Cou Intimates The Midi Slip Black $98 SHOP NOW The textured, pointelle fabric is what really makes this select stand out.

Shop More:

Skims Fits Everybody Lace-Trimmed Stretch Maxi Dress $84 SHOP NOW Skims' take on the LBD has a cute, lace trim for added appeal.

Cou Cou Intimates The Picot Dress $82 SHOP NOW This is the mini version of Salem's pick, for those who prefer a shorter hem length.

H&M Long Slip Dress $20 SHOP NOW Simple and sleek, it's all you really need.

Open Edit Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress $70 SHOP NOW This one has a smoothing effect to flatter the figure.

Ballerina Block Heel

“Everyone always thinks these ballet flats are more expensive than they are,” says Kat Collings, Editor in Chief of Who What Wear. “I've been asked if they're the Parisian brand Repetto many times. Plus any scuffs on the patent come off super easily with a little nail polish remover.” Wear this bold red shoe with matching hosiery or socks for a fun, monochrome look, like Collings. We have a few neutral options below, as well.

Steve Madden Cherish Pump $80 SHOP NOW Wear with everything from jeans and T-shirts, to minis and leather jackets.

Shop More:

ASOS Design Steffie Bow Detail Mid Block Heeled Shoes $40 SHOP NOW This might be the highest heel of the bunch, but the thicker, block shape still makes these comfortable for all day wear.

Franco Sarto Natalia Block Heel Pump $130 SHOP NOW For spring and summer, try a white color way to mix into your warm weather wardrobe.

Urban Outfitters Sophia Ballet Block Heel $49 SHOP NOW A matte leather style goes with everything and is super soft and flexible.

Steve Madden Cherish Flat $90 SHOP NOW The red is so good, you just might want to go for the same shoe in black patent, as well.

Poplin Maxi Skirt

“I have always loved maxi skirts in all of their wondrous forms, and this Zara white poplin bubble skirt feels like a fresh spin on it,” says editor, artist, and content creator, Kerry Pieri. “I’ve already worn this three different ways in the two weeks I’ve owned it, but I am especially into this old, silk wrap top from Aje with fisherman sandals by Either Or, and Little Lifner bag.” This truly is a piece you can transition straight into summer.

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt $46 SHOP NOW The bubble hem gives this skirt a modern twist.

Shop More:

Banana Republic Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt $130 SHOP NOW Conjure images of a Mediterranean coastal town with this full, A-line skirt.

ASOS Design Dropped Waist Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt in White $40 SHOP NOW The drop waistband gives this shape a nice flare for easy, breezy wear.

Free-est Lowen Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW Sometimes the simplest styles are the ones you will go back to week after week.

Topshop Poplin Midi Full Skirt $70 SHOP NOW The panel seam detailing gives this skirt a little edge.

Striped Crewneck Sweatshirt

“I own this sweatshirt in black, dark green and recently added the white and beige striped color way to my wardrobe too!” content creator and creative consultant, Coco Bassey, tells us. “The fit is super flattering so I can dress it up and look polished, while also being so soft and comfortable, so it feels as comfortable and breathable as my comfiest pair of PJs.” She also recommends it as a good basic for chillier weather and travel days. We are sold.

Spanx Airessentials Crew $118 SHOP NOW We love a striped sweatshirt, and this one really is that soft.

Shop More:

Mango Striped Knitted Sweatshirt $50 SHOP NOW Although a sweatshirt can feel casual, it can go polished, tucked into high-waisted trousers for a comfortable work look.

Free People Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck $98 SHOP NOW How fun are the bold red stripes on Free People's slouchy take on the classic crew?

H&M Mama Before & After Nursing Sweatshirt $35 SHOP NOW Pregnant or not, this is a classic option for all.

Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $25 SHOP NOW A French Terry sweatshirt is one of those wardrobe staples that never go out of style.

'90s Straight-Leg Jeans

“I love these Abercrombie jeans because they are the perfect, everyday jeans with a twist,” says Katie Sturino, Megababe founder and body acceptance advocate. “They are super comfortable with an updated, cross-over silhouette, and I love the wash!” Keep things minimalist, like Sturino, and wear with a white T-shirt and blazer for a very '90s approach.

Abercrombie Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean $89 SHOP NOW The cross-over waistband is a cool reinterpretation of the classic, straight-leg jean.

Shop More:

Madewell The Plus '90s Straight Crop Jean $138 SHOP NOW The subtle distressing on the knee adds a little vintage nod to Madewell's customer-favorite jean.

Levi's Dad Jeans $98 SHOP NOW These jeans from Levi's really feel like something you could have pulled from a nineties fashion archive.

Everlane The Original Cheeky® Jean $98 SHOP NOW Available in both 26.5" and 28.5" inseams to give you the perfect, ankle length.

H&M Straight High Jeans $55 SHOP NOW These are just as good as the designer denim options out there.

Techy Track Pants

“After being in the newborn bubble for the second time, I’m ready to look a little more put-together after days spent mostly in pajamas,” says writer and editor, Laura Lajiness Kaupke. “I’m still home most days with the baby and need to be comfy with nursing-friendly tops as an essential foundation to my looks. But these pants from Aritzia’s new athleisure line have felt like a cooler, crisper option over my slouchier sweats and leggings.” She loves their silky, soft feel, lightweight fabrication, and that they have pockets—for juggling anything from a phone to pacifiers, for those new Moms out there.

Golden Movetech™ Prepare Pant $98 SHOP NOW These are made for movement but don't have to be reserved for just the gym.

Shop More:

Varley Tacoma Pleated Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants $118 SHOP NOW Pair with an oversized button down and sandal for a fresh styling take on athleisure.

Zella Level Set Straight Leg Slit Hem Track Pants $79 SHOP NOW We love the leg slits for airy movement—and to show off those cute sneakers.

The North Face Easy Embroidered Windwall™ Pants $100 SHOP NOW Built for the elements, but just as cool on the street, we'd style these The North Face pants with a cropped T-shirt or bra top.