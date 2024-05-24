8 Stylish People Told Me Their Best Affordable Purchase of Recent Memory

By
published

woman wearing black tie blouse with white poplin bubble maxi skirt

(Image credit: @kerrypieri)

Shopping for affordable fashion options that actually hold up (both literally and figuratively) can sometimes be a tremendous task. There is a lot to weed through in the depths of online shopping and although an item might look great professionally shot, on model, often when it arrives at my door, it’s not always the case. As a fashion editor, I am constantly asking my industry friends and colleagues “Where did you get that?”, when they are sporting a cute look while out and about. The answers are usually, shockingly attainable—prompting me to run home to click and buy immediately. So, I took this same approach and tapped 8 stylish people I know to tell me their best affordable purchase of recent memory.

Unsurprisingly, all of these recommendations are cool and classic, and can be worn over and over. Not only are they useful, transitional pieces that can be worn now and throughout the warm weather months ahead, they are all super stylish. And did I mention they’re all under-$150? Find everything from cute maxi skirts, to elevated sweats and ballet block heels—all straight from some very chic sources. Keep reading to discover their must-have picks, along with some inspiration-worthy styling tips.

White Denim Maxi Skirt

woman standing in front of apartment wearing white button down, white denim mid skirt with slit, white socks and green Adidas sneakers, pearl necklace

(Image credit: @aemiliafay)

“This off-white denim skirt from Levi's has become a new favorite in my rotation,” says Aemilia Madden, writer, editor, and brand consultant. “It's not quite as casual as a blue denim style, but it's still fairly laid-back.” She suggests styling it with a white top and colorful sneakers, her signature go-to (as pictured), or trying it with a going-out top and strappy sandals, as the warmer weather hits.

Ankle Column Denim Skirt
Levi's
Ankle Column Denim Skirt

When it comes to styling, the options are endless.

Shop More:

Denim Maxi Skirt in White
J.Crew
Denim Maxi Skirt in White

This one has a bit more distressing at the hem for a worn-in look.

The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt in Tile White
Madewell
The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt

An eco-friendly option, made from 100% cotton and Fair Trade Certified.

Maxi Skirt
BLANKNYC
Maxi Skirt

This one is under-$100 and in a slightly brighter white.

Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt
Zara
Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt

Even without a slit, the flared hem on this skirt has plenty of volume.

Zip-Up Hoodie

woman kneeling on wood floor in gray zip up hoodie sweatshirt with shorts and red socks and black sneakers taking selfie

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

“I have been wearing this zip hoodie with everything!” stylist Michelle Li says. “It’s cozy, but I think after seeing Sabato de Sarno’s first Gucci show, I’m convinced that these zip hoodies are so chic and I love mixing it into a more dressed up context as well.” Take styling the sporty route, with a short, sock, and trainer, or try with a glossy, midi skirt, à la Gucci, for a sophisticated spin.

Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Boxy Zip Hoodie
Sweatfleece
Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Boxy Zip Hoodie

This pick is cropped perfectly to hit right at the waist.

Shop More:

Vintage Soft Zip Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Zip Hoodie

Gap's version is a little more oversized, with a super-soft touch.

Hooded Jacket
H&M
Hooded Jacket

You can't beat the $25 price tag. We loved it styled with monochrome tees and tanks.

Crop Cotton Blend Zip-Up Hoodie
BP.
Crop Cotton Blend Zip-Up Hoodie

Whether worn as a set or broken apart, this cropped version is very cool.

Champion, Full-Zip Hoodie

Champion
Full-Zip Hoodie

Champion is the OG of sweats. The cotton blend means less pilling after lots of wear.

Black Slip Dress

woman taking selfie in mirror wearing black body con slip dress with red heart purse and red black cap toe ballet flats

(Image credit: @michellesalem)

“My best under-$150 purchase recently has been this black, midi slip dress by Cou Cou Intimates,” PR and brand strategist Michelle Salem says. “The length makes it office-appropriate, but the flattering cut and fit adds a flirtiness that makes it perfect for heading straight to drinks afterwards.” When it comes to styling, she recommends adding a pop of color with accessories. “The simplicity in design also means I can let my accessories shine, and more importantly, that I'll never get tired of it—which is honestly what I look for most in my purchases these days,” she says.

The Midi Slip Black
Cou Cou Intimates
The Midi Slip Black

The textured, pointelle fabric is what really makes this select stand out.

Shop More:

Fits Everybody Lace-Trimmed Stretch Maxi Dress - Onyx
Skims
Fits Everybody Lace-Trimmed Stretch Maxi Dress

Skims' take on the LBD has a cute, lace trim for added appeal.

The Picot Dress
Cou Cou Intimates
The Picot Dress

This is the mini version of Salem's pick, for those who prefer a shorter hem length.

Long Slip Dress
H&M
Long Slip Dress

Simple and sleek, it's all you really need.

Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress

This one has a smoothing effect to flatter the figure.

Ballerina Block Heel

Women at Paris Fashion Week wearing red rights and red ballerina shoes, black leather jacket, white top handle back, black blazer, black hobo bag

(Image credit: @katcollings)

“Everyone always thinks these ballet flats are more expensive than they are,” says Kat Collings, Editor in Chief of Who What Wear. “I've been asked if they're the Parisian brand Repetto many times. Plus any scuffs on the patent come off super easily with a little nail polish remover.” Wear this bold red shoe with matching hosiery or socks for a fun, monochrome look, like Collings. We have a few neutral options below, as well.

Steve Madden Women's Cherish Pump, Red Patent, 7.5
Steve Madden
Cherish Pump

Wear with everything from jeans and T-shirts, to minis and leather jackets.

Shop More:

Asos Design Steffie Bow Detail Mid Block Heeled Shoes in Black
ASOS Design
Steffie Bow Detail Mid Block Heeled Shoes

This might be the highest heel of the bunch, but the thicker, block shape still makes these comfortable for all day wear.

Natalia Block Heel Pump in cream
Franco Sarto
Natalia Block Heel Pump

For spring and summer, try a white color way to mix into your warm weather wardrobe.

Uo Sophia Ballet Block Heel
Urban Outfitters
Sophia Ballet Block Heel

A matte leather style goes with everything and is super soft and flexible.

Cherish Flat
Steve Madden
Cherish Flat

The red is so good, you just might want to go for the same shoe in black patent, as well.

Poplin Maxi Skirt

Woman standing in apartment wearing black top, white maxi skirt, brown suede tote bag, black fisherman sandals

(Image credit: @kerrypieri)

“I have always loved maxi skirts in all of their wondrous forms, and this Zara white poplin bubble skirt feels like a fresh spin on it,” says editor, artist, and content creator, Kerry Pieri. “I’ve already worn this three different ways in the two weeks I’ve owned it, but I am especially into this old, silk wrap top from Aje with fisherman sandals by Either Or, and Little Lifner bag.” This truly is a piece you can transition straight into summer.

Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

The bubble hem gives this skirt a modern twist.

Shop More:

Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt

Conjure images of a Mediterranean coastal town with this full, A-line skirt.

Asos Design Dropped Waist Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt in White
ASOS Design
Dropped Waist Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt in White

The drop waistband gives this shape a nice flare for easy, breezy wear.

Lowen cotton midi skirt in white
Free-est
Lowen Midi Skirt

Sometimes the simplest styles are the ones you will go back to week after week.

Topshop Poplin Midi Full Skirt in White
Topshop
Poplin Midi Full Skirt

The panel seam detailing gives this skirt a little edge.

Striped Crewneck Sweatshirt

Woman standing in apartment wearing striped crewneck sweatshirt, khaki cropped pants, brown belt, white and tan sneakers

(Image credit: @cocobassey)

“I own this sweatshirt in black, dark green and recently added the white and beige striped color way to my wardrobe too!” content creator and creative consultant, Coco Bassey, tells us. “The fit is super flattering so I can dress it up and look polished, while also being so soft and comfortable, so it feels as comfortable and breathable as my comfiest pair of PJs.” She also recommends it as a good basic for chillier weather and travel days. We are sold.

Airessentials Crewneck sweatshirt in fawn stripe
Spanx
Airessentials Crew

We love a striped sweatshirt, and this one really is that soft.

Shop More:

Striped Knitted Sweatshirt - Women
Mango
Striped Knitted Sweatshirt

Although a sweatshirt can feel casual, it can go polished, tucked into high-waisted trousers for a comfortable work look.

Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck
Free People
Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck

How fun are the bold red stripes on Free People's slouchy take on the classic crew?

Mama Before & After Nursing Sweatshirt
H&M
Mama Before & After Nursing Sweatshirt

Pregnant or not, this is a classic option for all.

Amazon Essentials, French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon Essentials
French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

A French Terry sweatshirt is one of those wardrobe staples that never go out of style.

'90s Straight-Leg Jeans

Woman standing outside wearing black sunglasses, black blazer, white t-shirt, blue straight leg jeans, shoulder bag

(Image credit: @katiesturino)

“I love these Abercrombie jeans because they are the perfect, everyday jeans with a twist,” says Katie Sturino, Megababe founder and body acceptance advocate. “They are super comfortable with an updated, cross-over silhouette, and I love the wash!” Keep things minimalist, like Sturino, and wear with a white T-shirt and blazer for a very '90s approach.

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The cross-over waistband is a cool reinterpretation of the classic, straight-leg jean.

Shop More:

The Plus '90s Straight Crop Jean in Fitzgerald Wash
Madewell
The Plus '90s Straight Crop Jean

The subtle distressing on the knee adds a little vintage nod to Madewell's customer-favorite jean.

Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

These jeans from Levi's really feel like something you could have pulled from a nineties fashion archive.

The Original Cheeky® Jean in Light Sky

Everlane
The Original Cheeky® Jean

Available in both 26.5" and 28.5" inseams to give you the perfect, ankle length.

Straight High Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans

These are just as good as the designer denim options out there.

Techy Track Pants

woman in bedroom wearing white pullover zip top sweatshirt, white sport pants, black and white trainer sneakers, black and white houndstooth fanny pack, black sunglasses

(Image credit: @lauralajiness)

“After being in the newborn bubble for the second time, I’m ready to look a little more put-together after days spent mostly in pajamas,” says writer and editor, Laura Lajiness Kaupke. “I’m still home most days with the baby and need to be comfy with nursing-friendly tops as an essential foundation to my looks. But these pants from Aritzia’s new athleisure line have felt like a cooler, crisper option over my slouchier sweats and leggings.” She loves their silky, soft feel, lightweight fabrication, and that they have pockets—for juggling anything from a phone to pacifiers, for those new Moms out there.

Golden MoveTech™ Prepare Pant
Golden
Movetech™ Prepare Pant

These are made for movement but don't have to be reserved for just the gym.

Shop More:

Tacoma Pleated Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants
Varley
Tacoma Pleated Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants

Pair with an oversized button down and sandal for a fresh styling take on athleisure.

Level Set Straight Leg Slit Hem Track Pants
Zella
Level Set Straight Leg Slit Hem Track Pants

We love the leg slits for airy movement—and to show off those cute sneakers.

Easy Embroidered Windwall™ Pants
The North Face
Easy Embroidered Windwall™ Pants

Built for the elements, but just as cool on the street, we'd style these The North Face pants with a cropped T-shirt or bra top.

lululemon, Softstreme High-Rise Pant *regular
lululemon
Softstreme High-Rise Pant

You've got to try these for yourself to really feel how insanely soft they are.

Explore More:
Online Shopping
Kristina Rutkowski
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸