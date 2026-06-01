Put it in the cart: the 30 best fashion, beauty and travel deals I'm obsessing over in Amazon AU's Mid-Year Sale

It's officially June in Australia, which means all manner of big brands are eagerly spruiking their end of financial year sales. While I don't know about you, I've already scrolled through the depths of Amazon's deals page in search of the best fashion, beauty and travel buys to pick up during the e-retailer's Mid-Year Sale in Australia this week.
Running from today, June 1, through to Sunday, June 7, Amazon's Mid-Year Sale is a fab time to pick up some much-needed winter wardrobe essentials, cute accessories, impending Euro Summer travel bits and of course, my latest obsession, K-Beauty skincare.
Below, I'm sharing some items (from each of the aforementioned categories of fashion, beauty and travel) that are currently in my Amazon cart, some that I've previously purchased, and some of my favourite impulse buys. Scroll on to fill your cart alongside me this week.
AMAZON QUICKLINKS
FASHION
Amazon Essentials
Midweight Cardigan Sweater
Amazon Essentials
Classic-Fit Poplin Shirt
Amazon Essentials
Thin Two-Strap Heeled Slide
Amazon Essentials
Women's Stretch Cotton Jersey Slim-Fit T-Shirt Bodysuit, Pack of 2
Swarovski
Imber Bracelet, Rose Gold
Lacoste
Ziane Platform Sneaker
Camper
Casi Myra Buckle Ballerina Flat
UGG AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD
Tazzy Slippers
TZLDN
Women's Satin Skirt
ONLY
Fever Stretch Flared Pants
Calvin Klein Jeans
Women's High Rise Straight Jeans
Calvin Klein Jeans
Women's Authentic Bootcut Jean