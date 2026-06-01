Put it in the cart: the 30 best fashion, beauty and travel deals I'm obsessing over in Amazon AU's Mid-Year Sale

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It's officially June in Australia, which means all manner of big brands are eagerly spruiking their end of financial year sales. While I don't know about you, I've already scrolled through the depths of Amazon's deals page in search of the best fashion, beauty and travel buys to pick up during the e-retailer's Mid-Year Sale in Australia this week.

Running from today, June 1, through to Sunday, June 7, Amazon's Mid-Year Sale is a fab time to pick up some much-needed winter wardrobe essentials, cute accessories, impending Euro Summer travel bits and of course, my latest obsession, K-Beauty skincare.

Below, I'm sharing some items (from each of the aforementioned categories of fashion, beauty and travel) that are currently in my Amazon cart, some that I've previously purchased, and some of my favourite impulse buys. Scroll on to fill your cart alongside me this week.

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