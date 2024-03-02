30 New Under-$200 Finds That Seriously Look Designer
The days are starting to get longer which means spring is on the way. I can’t help but get excited to shop for new items to match the change in weather. But let’s face it, I know all too well that we haven’t seen the end of winter quite yet (I am a New Yorker, after all). With this in mind, I am filling my cart with transitional pieces that aren’t going to completely drain my bank account. These under-$200 items are the crème de la crème of what’s out there right now.
Below, you will find extremely cozy, knitwear items, my unofficial hero of spring layering, for those days that go from hot to cold in a matter of minutes. Denim is always on the brain, and I am still planning to rock the maxi skirt with a Canadian tuxedo-inspired, matching jean jacket (try with knee-high boots now and sandals later). And then there is my khaki obsession, so my cart is filled with poplin dresses and utilitarian suiting, all in the easy, sandy tone. The quality on these is all so good, I am surprised they are not designer.
Find my whole list of 30 new, under-$200 fashion items that are worth a click.
A white jean is a closet must-have during every season.
Oval, tortoise sunglasses feel as fresh now as they did in the '90s.
Sometimes high-quality accessories are all you need to update a look.
A khaki shirt dress is breathable yet elegant for warmer days ahead.
This burgundy heel is the perfect way to incorporate a little color into a minimalist closet.
An oversized, button down doesn't have to cost a fortune to still feel luxe.
This brand gets major style points from us for the cute design and low cost.
A statement bauble doesn't have to also induce buyer's remorse.
Pair with warm, ribbed socks now and a good pedicure when the sun's out.
