30 New Under-$200 Finds That Seriously Look Designer

By Kristina Rutkowski
published

woman wearing leather jacket, white jeans, black studded ballet loafers, and carrying a burgundy bag

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

The days are starting to get longer which means spring is on the way. I can’t help but get excited to shop for new items to match the change in weather. But let’s face it, I know all too well that we haven’t seen the end of winter quite yet (I am a New Yorker, after all). With this in mind, I am filling my cart with transitional pieces that aren’t going to completely drain my bank account. These under-$200 items are the crème de la crème of what’s out there right now. 

Below, you will find extremely cozy, knitwear items, my unofficial hero of spring layering, for those days that go from hot to cold in a matter of minutes. Denim is always on the brain, and I am still planning to rock the maxi skirt with a Canadian tuxedo-inspired, matching jean jacket (try with knee-high boots now and sandals later). And then there is my khaki obsession, so my cart is filled with poplin dresses and utilitarian suiting, all in the easy, sandy tone. The quality on these is all so good, I am surprised they are not designer.

Find my whole list of 30 new, under-$200 fashion items that are worth a click.

Pilcro Faux Leather Boyfriend Jacket
Pilcro
Faux Leather Boyfriend Jacket

Retro-inspired and totally cool in vegan leather.

white kick flare jeans
Madewell
Plus Kick Out Crop Jeans in Pure White

A white jean is a closet must-have during every season.

Michaela Stud Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Stud Mary Jane Flat

Add a little subtle embellishment into your shoe closet.

Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses

Oval, tortoise sunglasses feel as fresh now as they did in the '90s.

mango, Cropped Jacket With Pockets - Women
Mango
Cropped Jacket With Pockets

Lean into a utilitarian mood for spring.

Mango khaki trousers
Mango
Wideleg Pleated Pants

The matching trouser pants are a no-brainer.

Bold Sheath Tank
Enza Costa
Bold Sheath Tank

The best basics are always something to invest in.

Cortez Txt Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Txt Sneaker

It doesn't get more iconic than Nike's Cortez sneaker.

H&M khaki trench coat
H&M
Trench Coat

Spring showers require a classic trench.

H&M knit dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Dress

Ribbed knit dresses are the building blocks of a strong, transitional wardrobe.

Natasha Ballet Flat
LPA
Natasha Ballet Flat

Opt for a fresh take on the ballerina flat, in a cool white.

Gia Bangle Bracelet
Jenny Bird
Gia Bangle Bracelet

Sometimes high-quality accessories are all you need to update a look.

Asos Design Pintuck Waist Maxi Shirt Dress in Khaki
ASOS Design
Pintuck Waist Maxi Shirt Dress

A khaki shirt dress is breathable yet elegant for warmer days ahead.

Copenhagen Slipper
Femme LA
Copenhagen Slipper

This burgundy heel is the perfect way to incorporate a little color into a minimalist closet.

Erin Faux Leather Hobo Bag
JW PEI
Erin Faux Leather Hobo Bag

We can't believe the price on this totally luxe-looking bag.

Denim Utility Shirt Jacket
Gap
Denim Utility Shirt Jacket

Denim that feels like designer is a definite do.

Clara Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Cardigan

Cashmere under-$200? Sold.

Levi's Ankle Column Skirt
Levi's
Levi's Ankle Column Skirt

Wear with knee high boots now and sandals in the summer.

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat

Upgrade your flat game to a mesh style for warm weather.

Fitted-waist Linen Jacket
H&M
Fitted-Waist Linen Jacket

Sleek, chic, and linen! This jacket is also oh-so-breathable.

ASOS DESIGN, Asos Design Oxford Shirt in Washed Blue
ASOS Design
Oxford Shirt in Washed Blue

An oversized, button down doesn't have to cost a fortune to still feel luxe.

Brushed Cashmere T-Shirt
Brushed Cashmere T-Shirt

Add a little texture into your look with a brushed cashmere knit.

HEAVYWEIGHT SATIN STRAIGHT CUT PANTS ZW COLLECTION
Zara
ZW Collection Heavyweight Satin Pants

Heavyweight satin is the epitome of opulence.

Crescent Bag
8 Other Reasons
Crescent Bag

This brand gets major style points from us for the cute design and low cost.

Oakley Peplum Vest
Reformation
Oakley Peplum Vest

Flatter the waistline with a peplum-style waistcoat.

Slim Flare Pants
Nordstrom
Slim Flare Pants

A plain black, trouser pant is always something to invest in.

Two Station Teardrop Earrings
BaubleBar
Two Station Teardrop Earrings

A statement bauble doesn't have to also induce buyer's remorse.

Oversized Collared Sweater
& Other Stories
Oversized Collared Sweater

Cozy, ribbed goodness all in an easy, pullover shape.

Orsina Maxi Skirt
L'Academie
Orsina Maxi Skirt

Pair with a chunky knit now. We love a monochrome moment, too!

Fisherman Sandals With Lug Soles. Back Strap With Buckle Closure. Sole Height: 1.8 Inches (4.5 Cm)
Zara
Fisherman Sandals With Lug Soles

Pair with warm, ribbed socks now and a good pedicure when the sun's out.

Explore More:
Affordable Luxe-Looking Online Shopping Shopping
Kristina Rutkowski
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸