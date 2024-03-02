30 New Under-$200 Finds That Seriously Look Designer

The days are starting to get longer which means spring is on the way. I can’t help but get excited to shop for new items to match the change in weather. But let’s face it, I know all too well that we haven’t seen the end of winter quite yet (I am a New Yorker , after all). With this in mind, I am filling my cart with transitional pieces that aren’t going to completely drain my bank account. These under-$200 items are the crème de la crème of what’s out there right now.

Below, you will find extremely cozy, knitwear items, my unofficial hero of spring layering, for those days that go from hot to cold in a matter of minutes. Denim is always on the brain, and I am still planning to rock the maxi skirt with a Canadian tuxedo-inspired, matching jean jacket (try with knee-high boots now and sandals later). And then there is my khaki obsession, so my cart is filled with poplin dresses and utilitarian suiting, all in the easy, sandy tone. The quality on these is all so good, I am surprised they are not designer.

Find my whole list of 30 new, under-$200 fashion items that are worth a click.

Pilcro Faux Leather Boyfriend Jacket $128 SHOP NOW Retro-inspired and totally cool in vegan leather.

Madewell Plus Kick Out Crop Jeans in Pure White $128 SHOP NOW A white jean is a closet must-have during every season.

Sam Edelman Michaela Stud Mary Jane Flat $160 SHOP NOW Add a little subtle embellishment into your shoe closet.

Le Specs Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW Oval, tortoise sunglasses feel as fresh now as they did in the '90s.

Mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets $130 SHOP NOW Lean into a utilitarian mood for spring.

Mango Wideleg Pleated Pants $90 SHOP NOW The matching trouser pants are a no-brainer.

Enza Costa Bold Sheath Tank $110 SHOP NOW The best basics are always something to invest in.

Nike Cortez Txt Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more iconic than Nike's Cortez sneaker.

H&M Trench Coat $90 SHOP NOW Spring showers require a classic trench.

H&M Rib-Knit Dress $45 SHOP NOW Ribbed knit dresses are the building blocks of a strong, transitional wardrobe.

LPA Natasha Ballet Flat $168 SHOP NOW Opt for a fresh take on the ballerina flat, in a cool white.

Jenny Bird Gia Bangle Bracelet $168 SHOP NOW Sometimes high-quality accessories are all you need to update a look.

ASOS Design Pintuck Waist Maxi Shirt Dress $48 $19.19 SHOP NOW A khaki shirt dress is breathable yet elegant for warmer days ahead.

Femme LA Copenhagen Slipper $189 SHOP NOW This burgundy heel is the perfect way to incorporate a little color into a minimalist closet.

JW PEI Erin Faux Leather Hobo Bag $129 SHOP NOW We can't believe the price on this totally luxe-looking bag.

Gap Denim Utility Shirt Jacket $109 SHOP NOW Denim that feels like designer is a definite do.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW Cashmere under-$200? Sold.

Levi's Levi's Ankle Column Skirt $98 SHOP NOW Wear with knee high boots now and sandals in the summer.

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat $145 SHOP NOW Upgrade your flat game to a mesh style for warm weather.

H&M Fitted-Waist Linen Jacket $90 SHOP NOW Sleek, chic, and linen! This jacket is also oh-so-breathable.

ASOS Design Oxford Shirt in Washed Blue $25 $16.24 SHOP NOW An oversized, button down doesn't have to cost a fortune to still feel luxe.

Brushed Cashmere T-Shirt $118 SHOP NOW Add a little texture into your look with a brushed cashmere knit.

Zara ZW Collection Heavyweight Satin Pants $109 SHOP NOW Heavyweight satin is the epitome of opulence.

8 Other Reasons Crescent Bag $115 SHOP NOW This brand gets major style points from us for the cute design and low cost.

Reformation Oakley Peplum Vest $168 SHOP NOW Flatter the waistline with a peplum-style waistcoat.

Nordstrom Slim Flare Pants $129 SHOP NOW A plain black, trouser pant is always something to invest in.

BaubleBar Two Station Teardrop Earrings $44 SHOP NOW A statement bauble doesn't have to also induce buyer's remorse.

& Other Stories Oversized Collared Sweater $119 SHOP NOW Cozy, ribbed goodness all in an easy, pullover shape.

L'Academie Orsina Maxi Skirt $189 SHOP NOW Pair with a chunky knit now. We love a monochrome moment, too!