H&M Just Dropped 925 New Arrivals—These 15 Are the Most On-Trend Items

(Image credit: H&M)

Who has time to scroll through 925 new arrivals? Well, I do. Curating shopping lists is part of my job, and it's a service to our readers that I take seriously. Since I know you certainly don't want to sift through hundreds of products, I did all the hard work for you and whittled H&M's new arrivals down to a tight list of 15 items. It was tough to choose only the cream of the crop, but I'm patting myself on the back for this excellent roundup of on-trend items.

Below are my top picks. They include straight-off-the-runway trends such as long shorts in addition to perennial-favorite pieces such as ballet flats. My favorite thing about covering H&M is knowing that the brand's pieces are widely accessible thanks to the reasonable price tags. I'm talking $38 for a dress, $18 for earrings, and $20 for shoes. Scroll down to shop the best new arrivals from H&M.

H&M Denim Bustier Top with Peplum $25 SHOP NOW

Yes, peplums are back in style.

H&M Low Denim Shorts $35 SHOP NOW

Long shorts were all over the runways in Copenhagen this month.

Yes, '80s shoulder pads are trending again.

Silver jewelry is really having a moment right now.

H&M Short Jacket With Shoulder Pads $58 SHOP NOW

This bomber jacket is just so darn cool.

Hot pants are a major runway trend. Do you dare go pants-free?

A classic choice.

Ballet flats are simultaneously trendy and classic.

H&M Draped Sleeveless Top $15 SHOP NOW

The styling options are endless with this cute top.

H&M Denim Maxi Skirt $55 SHOP NOW

I'll never get tired of denim maxi skirts.

This knit dress is as comfortable as it is stylish.

You can never have too many LBDs.

H&M Satin Maxi Skirt $38 SHOP NOW

A satin maxi skirt is a necessary luxury in my opinion.

How cool is this jacket?

H&M Wide High Cropped Jeans $30 SHOP NOW

The baggy denim trend shows no signs of slowing down.