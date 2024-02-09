H&M Just Dropped 925 New Arrivals—These 15 Are the Most On-Trend Items
Who has time to scroll through 925 new arrivals? Well, I do. Curating shopping lists is part of my job, and it's a service to our readers that I take seriously. Since I know you certainly don't want to sift through hundreds of products, I did all the hard work for you and whittled H&M's new arrivals down to a tight list of 15 items. It was tough to choose only the cream of the crop, but I'm patting myself on the back for this excellent roundup of on-trend items.
Below are my top picks. They include straight-off-the-runway trends such as long shorts in addition to perennial-favorite pieces such as ballet flats. My favorite thing about covering H&M is knowing that the brand's pieces are widely accessible thanks to the reasonable price tags. I'm talking $38 for a dress, $18 for earrings, and $20 for shoes. Scroll down to shop the best new arrivals from H&M.
Yes, peplums are back in style.
Long shorts were all over the runways in Copenhagen this month.
Yes, '80s shoulder pads are trending again.
Silver jewelry is really having a moment right now.
This bomber jacket is just so darn cool.
Hot pants are a major runway trend. Do you dare go pants-free?
A classic choice.
Ballet flats are simultaneously trendy and classic.
The styling options are endless with this cute top.
I'll never get tired of denim maxi skirts.
This knit dress is as comfortable as it is stylish.
You can never have too many LBDs.
A satin maxi skirt is a necessary luxury in my opinion.
How cool is this jacket?
The baggy denim trend shows no signs of slowing down.
I got my start as a Who What Wear intern eleven years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We've since increased that number twentyfold.) I graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how I ended up moving to Los Angeles from my hometown of San Diego. In college, I also interned at Refinery29, where I was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, I came back to WWW in 2016, where I currently hold the title of Associate Director, Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royals expert—in case you haven't noticed my numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). I spend my days trying to incorporate my idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, I love tennis, dogs, classic rock, and traveling.