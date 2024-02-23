8 Fresh Skirt Outfits That Are Getting Me Out of a Winter Jeans Rut

skirt outfit

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

As someone who wears jeans almost everyday (especially throughout winter), there's no doubt that a fresh skirt outfit that is chic, easy to put together, and still provides some warmth, is a welcome breath of fresh air in my daily dressing routine. In an attempt to pull myself out of a current winter jeans rut, I've been saving a whole host of trend-forward skirt outfits that have me truly excited to get dressed in the morning.

Skirts (of all lengths!) are having a major moment right now. From longer column '90s silhouettes to chic minis and fresh knee-length silhouettes, we spotted a variety of styles all over the spring/summer 2024 runways—something for every body type and taste.

Below, I'm sharing eight skirt outfits I'm loving (and trying) this season that will breathe new life into my looks from winter to spring. Take a peek and shop them for yourself.

Skirt and coat outfit

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Ideal when the temps are still chilly, a neutral wool skirt that falls just below the knees is a classic and chic option that looks sophisticated when paired with knee-high boots, a turtleneck, and an elegant long camel coat. Finish the look with an of-the-moment burgundy handbag to add a rich pop of color to the look.

Shop the look:

skirt
Sézane
Eloane Skirt

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Tissue Turtleneck
Tissue Turtleneck

Matinee Small Handbag
Prada
Matinee Small Handbag

camel coat
& Other Stories
Patch Pocket Belted Coat

knit skirt outfit

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

When you want to look elegant yet remain cozy, there's no better combo than a sleek white knit maxi skirt and a beige crew-neck sweater. Chic black accessories add polish to the ensemble.

Shop the look:

white knit skirt
Mango
Sweater Knit Midi Skirt

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

black minimalist bag
The Cathalogue
Minimalist Handbag

skirt and blazer outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

For a refined look, opt for an A-line black midi skirt paired with a fitted blazer and black knee-high boots—a perfect outfit for day to night. Expect plenty of compliments.

Shop the look:

Maia Wool Skirt
Reformation
Maia Wool Skirt

Adrienna Tailored Blazer Jacket
By Malene Birger
Adrienna Tailored Blazer Jacket

Regan Knee Boot
Reformation
Regan Knee Boot

sheer skirt and sweater outfit

(Image credit: @catchmeeksifyoucan)

Sheer skirts are having a major moment in 2024, and styling a long simple one with an oversize knit sweater feels very on-trend. Give the look a casual touch and pair with rain boots on those wet days.

Shop the look:

sheer black skirt
Mango
Sheer Midi-Skirt

beige turtleneck sweater
H&M
Rib-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Women's Original Tall Rain Boots
Hunter Boots
Women's Original Tall Rain Boots

bubble hem skirt outfit

(Image credit: @vivian.yrl)

Add a trend-forward touch to your ensemble and go for a fun bubble-hem miniskirt. Pair it with a soft, pale-blue knit top, tights, knee-high boots, and a trench for a look that says you're an in-the-know fashion person.

Shop the look:

Bubble hem skirt from mango
mango
Mini-Skirt With Ruffed Hem

Foldover Off-The-Shoulder Top
Urban Outfitters
Foldover Off-the-Shoulder Top

Classic Sheer Tights
Urban Outfitters
Classic Sheer Tights

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

skirt and trench coat outfit

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Simple and stylish. We love the idea of pairing a sleek black column skirt with a statement trench coat and knee-high boots. Elevate the look with luxurious black accessories.

Shop the look:

Column skirt
mango
Front Slit Midi Skirt

Bota Vixon
Tony Bianco
Bota Vixon

Trench scarf coat from COS
COS
Oversized Scarf-Detail Trench Coat

Cashmere-Lined Long Leather Glove
Cashmere-Lined Long Leather Glove

Gilly Bucket Hat
Apparis
Gilly Bucket Hat

skirt over pants outfit

(Image credit: @blancamiro)

One exceptionally fresh way to style your skirt this season is over a pair of chic trousers. We've been seeing this cool combo pop up on the street style set, and honestly, we can't wait to try it for ourselves.

Shop the trend:

90s mini skirt from mango
mango
Side Zipper Mini Skirt

mango, Pants Bottom Side Zipper - Women
mango
Pants Bottom Side Zipper

cropped jacket
mango
Fitted Zipper Jacket - Women

leather '90s jacket
mango
100% Leather Fitted Jacket

Silk skirt and blazer outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A long silk maxi skirt is the perfect piece to wear from day to night. As we approach the spring season, style one with a pair of casual fisherman sandals and a sleek blazer for one luxurious looking outfit. Finish the look with a trendy pop of red.

Shop the look:

Neveah Maxi Skirt
NBD
Neveah Maxi Skirt

Fisherman sandals from Everlane
The Day Fisherman Sandal

black fitted blazer from mango
Mango
Fitted Suit Blazer

Ayla Small Neck Scarf
tirillm
Ayla Small Neck Scarf

