8 Fresh Skirt Outfits That Are Getting Me Out of a Winter Jeans Rut

As someone who wears jeans almost everyday (especially throughout winter), there's no doubt that a fresh skirt outfit that is chic, easy to put together, and still provides some warmth, is a welcome breath of fresh air in my daily dressing routine. In an attempt to pull myself out of a current winter jeans rut, I've been saving a whole host of trend-forward skirt outfits that have me truly excited to get dressed in the morning.

Skirts (of all lengths!) are having a major moment right now. From longer column '90s silhouettes to chic minis and fresh knee-length silhouettes, we spotted a variety of styles all over the spring/summer 2024 runways—something for every body type and taste.

Below, I'm sharing eight skirt outfits I'm loving (and trying) this season that will breathe new life into my looks from winter to spring. Take a peek and shop them for yourself.

Ideal when the temps are still chilly, a neutral wool skirt that falls just below the knees is a classic and chic option that looks sophisticated when paired with knee-high boots, a turtleneck, and an elegant long camel coat. Finish the look with an of-the-moment burgundy handbag to add a rich pop of color to the look.

Shop the look:

Sézane Eloane Skirt $175 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW

Prada Matinee Small Handbag $4100 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Patch Pocket Belted Coat $299 SHOP NOW

When you want to look elegant yet remain cozy, there's no better combo than a sleek white knit maxi skirt and a beige crew-neck sweater. Chic black accessories add polish to the ensemble.

Shop the look:

Mango Sweater Knit Midi Skirt $80 SHOP NOW

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps $129 SHOP NOW

The Cathalogue Minimalist Handbag $97 SHOP NOW

For a refined look, opt for an A-line black midi skirt paired with a fitted blazer and black knee-high boots—a perfect outfit for day to night. Expect plenty of compliments.

Shop the look:

Reformation Maia Wool Skirt $248 SHOP NOW

By Malene Birger Adrienna Tailored Blazer Jacket $830 SHOP NOW

Reformation Regan Knee Boot $598 SHOP NOW

Sheer skirts are having a major moment in 2024, and styling a long simple one with an oversize knit sweater feels very on-trend. Give the look a casual touch and pair with rain boots on those wet days.

Shop the look:

Hunter Boots Women's Original Tall Rain Boots $185 SHOP NOW

Add a trend-forward touch to your ensemble and go for a fun bubble-hem miniskirt. Pair it with a soft, pale-blue knit top, tights, knee-high boots, and a trench for a look that says you're an in-the-know fashion person.

Shop the look:

mango Mini-Skirt With Ruffed Hem $130 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Foldover Off-the-Shoulder Top $39 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Classic Sheer Tights $12 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Simple and stylish. We love the idea of pairing a sleek black column skirt with a statement trench coat and knee-high boots. Elevate the look with luxurious black accessories.

Shop the look:

mango Front Slit Midi Skirt $50 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Bota Vixon $330 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Scarf-Detail Trench Coat $220 SHOP NOW

Cashmere-Lined Long Leather Glove $245 SHOP NOW

Apparis Gilly Bucket Hat $128 SHOP NOW

One exceptionally fresh way to style your skirt this season is over a pair of chic trousers. We've been seeing this cool combo pop up on the street style set, and honestly, we can't wait to try it for ourselves.

Shop the trend:

mango Side Zipper Mini Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

mango Pants Bottom Side Zipper $90 SHOP NOW

mango Fitted Zipper Jacket - Women $80 SHOP NOW

mango 100% Leather Fitted Jacket $400 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A long silk maxi skirt is the perfect piece to wear from day to night. As we approach the spring season, style one with a pair of casual fisherman sandals and a sleek blazer for one luxurious looking outfit. Finish the look with a trendy pop of red.

Shop the look:

NBD Neveah Maxi Skirt $238 SHOP NOW

The Day Fisherman Sandal $165 SHOP NOW

Mango Fitted Suit Blazer $180 SHOP NOW