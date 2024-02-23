8 Fresh Skirt Outfits That Are Getting Me Out of a Winter Jeans Rut
As someone who wears jeans almost everyday (especially throughout winter), there's no doubt that a fresh skirt outfit that is chic, easy to put together, and still provides some warmth, is a welcome breath of fresh air in my daily dressing routine. In an attempt to pull myself out of a current winter jeans rut, I've been saving a whole host of trend-forward skirt outfits that have me truly excited to get dressed in the morning.
Skirts (of all lengths!) are having a major moment right now. From longer column '90s silhouettes to chic minis and fresh knee-length silhouettes, we spotted a variety of styles all over the spring/summer 2024 runways—something for every body type and taste.
Below, I'm sharing eight skirt outfits I'm loving (and trying) this season that will breathe new life into my looks from winter to spring. Take a peek and shop them for yourself.
Ideal when the temps are still chilly, a neutral wool skirt that falls just below the knees is a classic and chic option that looks sophisticated when paired with knee-high boots, a turtleneck, and an elegant long camel coat. Finish the look with an of-the-moment burgundy handbag to add a rich pop of color to the look.
Shop the look:
When you want to look elegant yet remain cozy, there's no better combo than a sleek white knit maxi skirt and a beige crew-neck sweater. Chic black accessories add polish to the ensemble.
Shop the look:
For a refined look, opt for an A-line black midi skirt paired with a fitted blazer and black knee-high boots—a perfect outfit for day to night. Expect plenty of compliments.
Shop the look:
Sheer skirts are having a major moment in 2024, and styling a long simple one with an oversize knit sweater feels very on-trend. Give the look a casual touch and pair with rain boots on those wet days.
Shop the look:
Add a trend-forward touch to your ensemble and go for a fun bubble-hem miniskirt. Pair it with a soft, pale-blue knit top, tights, knee-high boots, and a trench for a look that says you're an in-the-know fashion person.
Shop the look:
Simple and stylish. We love the idea of pairing a sleek black column skirt with a statement trench coat and knee-high boots. Elevate the look with luxurious black accessories.
Shop the look:
One exceptionally fresh way to style your skirt this season is over a pair of chic trousers. We've been seeing this cool combo pop up on the street style set, and honestly, we can't wait to try it for ourselves.
Shop the trend:
A long silk maxi skirt is the perfect piece to wear from day to night. As we approach the spring season, style one with a pair of casual fisherman sandals and a sleek blazer for one luxurious looking outfit. Finish the look with a trendy pop of red.
Shop the look:
Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.