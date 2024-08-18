My Stylish Friends Recommend Everlane Jeans, So I Put 4 Pairs to the Test

Save for the hottest of heatwave moments, I wear jeans at least five days a week. Whilst I may adore denim, I'm well aware that the idea of hunting down the perfect pair can induce a visceral reaction for many. We've all been there, dancing around trying to squeeze into a pair of ill-fitting denim in a starkly lit changing room. It's got to be the least appealing shopping experience of all, and some even forgo jeans altogether just to avoid it. That's why I like to put these denim staples to the test, giving insight into the fit, the stretch, the silhouette and the sizing to make the process that much easier.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

The versatility of denim is what makes it such a hero piece within our wardrobes. On days when I stand infront of my wardrobe attempting to conjure up an outfit and it won’t form, I turn to my classics of a white T-shirt and wide-leg jeans. When spontaneous drinks dates occur I grab my favourite black straight-leg pair, add some boots and a bold lip and I’m out the door. Even when I’m running out to get milk from the shop I often swap my striped linen trousers for a pair of well-fitting blues just to feel a little more put-together.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

In my exploration to put the best denim jeans to the test I've tried on high street heroes, explored new cuts, and this time I've taken to recommendations. I put a call out on a group chat for the best pair of jeans, and two replies read 'Everlane!'. It's a brand I'm well aware of that our readers often sing the praises of for high-quality staples like excellent shirts and sleek tailoring at reasonable prices. So, I put in an order to put the best Everlane jeans to the test, from a classic straight-leg silhouette to a contemporary wide-leg style.

Below, I'll share my honest opinion on each style, as well as the rigidity of denim, the fit, the rise of the waistband and the silhouette. Overall, I have to say my friends were right—Everlane knows great denim. Keep scrolling to see the four best Everlane jeans I put to the test, and shop the exact styles I tried.

THE CARPENTER JEAN

Style Notes: As I've mentioned, I've tried a lot of jeans in my time so I'm always intrigued by a new cut. Enter the Carpenter Jean, which features bold utilitarian seam detailing and a relaxed, baggy silhouette. If looser shapes are your go-to this is a great way to rejuvenate your jeans selection whilst staying true to your favourite cut. This pair fit true to size, with the looser shape offering comfort as well as the soft denim fabric. This pair comes in one length, but as I've said most dry cleaners will be able to take off a few inches for a reasonable price, especially as they'll become a constant feature in your outfit builds.

Shop the Carpenter Jean:

Everlane The Carpenter Jean £121 SHOP NOW The slanted pockets and intricate seaming set this pair apart from the rest.

Everlane The Carpenter Jean £121 SHOP NOW Fresh white shades are my go-to throughout the year. They're fitting for light summer days and lighten up autumn and winter looks too.

THE WAY-HIGH JEAN

Style Notes: I'd heard great things about the Way-High Jean so was really excited to see how these fit. These are a classic straight-leg style with a nice high waist silhouette, a truly versatile shape and cut. The Way-High comes in eleven wash choices and three leg lengths, here I've gone for the dark indigo wash with an inseam of 27.5". The style fits true to size, and here I've taken my normal size 27. Whilst there is a bit of stretch, these are definitely a more rigid denim which made for a great fit. If you prefer a looser waistband for comfort, I'd suggest sizing up.

Shop The Way-High Jean:

Everlane The Way-High® Jean £111 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of a dark blue wash that can easily transfer from day to night outfits.

Everlane The Way-High® Jean £111 SHOP NOW There's no denying the versatility of black jeans.

Everlane The Way-High® Jean £111 SHOP NOW The subtle distress details and raw hem add a relaxed feel to this pair.

Everlane The Way-High® Jean £111 SHOP NOW Looking to mix up your denim collection? Why not try this light grey-blue wash.

THE BAGGY JEAN

Style Notes: Baggy jeans have become a mainstay cut in fashion people's wardrobes, but finding the right balance of wide leg silhouette and fitted waist can be hard. This pair seriously impressed, fitting true to size, with a rigid denim that still feels incredibly comfortable thanks to the looser silhouette. Again, the waist is a high-rise style which helps to elongate the leg. This pair comes in one leg length, but at 5'2" I'm used to taking my trousers to the dry cleaners for a quick tailoring at a reasonable cost. If you are petite, you will most likely need to get these hemmed.

Shop the Baggy Jean:

Everlane The Baggy Jean £121 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of the drape of the slouchy trousers.

Everlane The Baggy Jean £121 SHOP NOW The exact pair I tried.

Everlane The Baggy Jean £121 SHOP NOW Denim is often thought of as a background base for an outfit, but this light blue shade can easily become the main event.

THE ORIGINAL CHEEKY JEAN

Style Notes: Yet another iconic pair from the brand, the Original Cheeky Jean has been a favourite since their release. These fit more like a skinny jean on the thigh though continues to a straighter silhouette below the knee. Featuring 2% elastane, the jeans are relatively rigid with a little bit of give, and I personally found my regular size a tighter fit so would recommend sizing up unless you're a die-hard skinny jeans fan who likes them to be ultra-snug. Again, there was no gaping at the back of this pair, and features a raised back-hook seam and high-placed back pockets for a lifted look on the bum. Like many of Everlane's best-selling jeans, this pair also comes in a curve fit.

Shop the Original Cheeky Jean:

Everlane The Original Cheeky® Jean £92 SHOP NOW This pair comes in two leg lengths. At 5'2" I went for the 26.5" inseam which sat just at my ankle. If you're taller or prefer a longer look opt for the 28.5" inseam.

Everlane The Original Cheeky® Jean £92 SHOP NOW This pair comes in 8 washes including versatile blacks, classic blues and soft cream.

Everlane The Original Cheeky® Jean £92 SHOP NOW A pair you'll reach for time after time.

Everlane The Original Cheeky® Jean £92 SHOP NOW This slim fit style comes in sizes 23 to 35.

SHOP MORE EVERLANE BEST-SELLERS:

Everlane The Washable Clean Silk Scoop-Neck Tank £104 SHOP NOW The nice top that the above jeans were made for.

Everlane The Supima® Jersey Riviera Dress £92 SHOP NOW From the square neckline to the easy throw-on design, we can see why this is a best-seller.

Everlane The Linen Relaxed Shirt £83 SHOP NOW Everlane knows all about high-quality staples, and this relaxed linen shirt is a clear example of that.

Everlane The Day Mary Jane £149 SHOP NOW I have a similar pair of ballet flats and have to say they've become my most worn shoe.

Everlane The Linen Way-High® Drape Pant £121 SHOP NOW As we've seen, the brand excels in silhouette and cut, and these draped pair of trousers are no exception.

Everlane The Boxy Polo in Everyday Cotton £111 SHOP NOW Autumn is just on the horizon, and useful layers are about to become key players in our wardrobes.

Everlane The Barn Jacket £168 SHOP NOW From summer festivals to long autumn walks, this lightweight canvas jacket will work hard all year round.

Everlane The City Boot £262 SHOP NOW Elevate any outfit instantly with a pair of classic heeled ankle boots.