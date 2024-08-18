My Stylish Friends Recommend Everlane Jeans, So I Put 4 Pairs to the Test
Save for the hottest of heatwave moments, I wear jeans at least five days a week. Whilst I may adore denim, I'm well aware that the idea of hunting down the perfect pair can induce a visceral reaction for many. We've all been there, dancing around trying to squeeze into a pair of ill-fitting denim in a starkly lit changing room. It's got to be the least appealing shopping experience of all, and some even forgo jeans altogether just to avoid it. That's why I like to put these denim staples to the test, giving insight into the fit, the stretch, the silhouette and the sizing to make the process that much easier.
The versatility of denim is what makes it such a hero piece within our wardrobes. On days when I stand infront of my wardrobe attempting to conjure up an outfit and it won’t form, I turn to my classics of a white T-shirt and wide-leg jeans. When spontaneous drinks dates occur I grab my favourite black straight-leg pair, add some boots and a bold lip and I’m out the door. Even when I’m running out to get milk from the shop I often swap my striped linen trousers for a pair of well-fitting blues just to feel a little more put-together.
In my exploration to put the best denim jeans to the test I've tried on high street heroes, explored new cuts, and this time I've taken to recommendations. I put a call out on a group chat for the best pair of jeans, and two replies read 'Everlane!'. It's a brand I'm well aware of that our readers often sing the praises of for high-quality staples like excellent shirts and sleek tailoring at reasonable prices. So, I put in an order to put the best Everlane jeans to the test, from a classic straight-leg silhouette to a contemporary wide-leg style.
Below, I'll share my honest opinion on each style, as well as the rigidity of denim, the fit, the rise of the waistband and the silhouette. Overall, I have to say my friends were right—Everlane knows great denim. Keep scrolling to see the four best Everlane jeans I put to the test, and shop the exact styles I tried.
THE CARPENTER JEAN
Style Notes: As I've mentioned, I've tried a lot of jeans in my time so I'm always intrigued by a new cut. Enter the Carpenter Jean, which features bold utilitarian seam detailing and a relaxed, baggy silhouette. If looser shapes are your go-to this is a great way to rejuvenate your jeans selection whilst staying true to your favourite cut. This pair fit true to size, with the looser shape offering comfort as well as the soft denim fabric. This pair comes in one length, but as I've said most dry cleaners will be able to take off a few inches for a reasonable price, especially as they'll become a constant feature in your outfit builds.
Shop the Carpenter Jean:
The slanted pockets and intricate seaming set this pair apart from the rest.
Fresh white shades are my go-to throughout the year. They're fitting for light summer days and lighten up autumn and winter looks too.
THE WAY-HIGH JEAN
Style Notes: I'd heard great things about the Way-High Jean so was really excited to see how these fit. These are a classic straight-leg style with a nice high waist silhouette, a truly versatile shape and cut. The Way-High comes in eleven wash choices and three leg lengths, here I've gone for the dark indigo wash with an inseam of 27.5". The style fits true to size, and here I've taken my normal size 27. Whilst there is a bit of stretch, these are definitely a more rigid denim which made for a great fit. If you prefer a looser waistband for comfort, I'd suggest sizing up.
Shop The Way-High Jean:
I'm a big fan of a dark blue wash that can easily transfer from day to night outfits.
The subtle distress details and raw hem add a relaxed feel to this pair.
Looking to mix up your denim collection? Why not try this light grey-blue wash.
THE BAGGY JEAN
Style Notes: Baggy jeans have become a mainstay cut in fashion people's wardrobes, but finding the right balance of wide leg silhouette and fitted waist can be hard. This pair seriously impressed, fitting true to size, with a rigid denim that still feels incredibly comfortable thanks to the looser silhouette. Again, the waist is a high-rise style which helps to elongate the leg. This pair comes in one leg length, but at 5'2" I'm used to taking my trousers to the dry cleaners for a quick tailoring at a reasonable cost. If you are petite, you will most likely need to get these hemmed.
Shop the Baggy Jean:
Denim is often thought of as a background base for an outfit, but this light blue shade can easily become the main event.
THE ORIGINAL CHEEKY JEAN
Style Notes: Yet another iconic pair from the brand, the Original Cheeky Jean has been a favourite since their release. These fit more like a skinny jean on the thigh though continues to a straighter silhouette below the knee. Featuring 2% elastane, the jeans are relatively rigid with a little bit of give, and I personally found my regular size a tighter fit so would recommend sizing up unless you're a die-hard skinny jeans fan who likes them to be ultra-snug. Again, there was no gaping at the back of this pair, and features a raised back-hook seam and high-placed back pockets for a lifted look on the bum. Like many of Everlane's best-selling jeans, this pair also comes in a curve fit.
Shop the Original Cheeky Jean:
This pair comes in two leg lengths. At 5'2" I went for the 26.5" inseam which sat just at my ankle. If you're taller or prefer a longer look opt for the 28.5" inseam.
This pair comes in 8 washes including versatile blacks, classic blues and soft cream.
SHOP MORE EVERLANE BEST-SELLERS:
From the square neckline to the easy throw-on design, we can see why this is a best-seller.
Everlane knows all about high-quality staples, and this relaxed linen shirt is a clear example of that.
I have a similar pair of ballet flats and have to say they've become my most worn shoe.
As we've seen, the brand excels in silhouette and cut, and these draped pair of trousers are no exception.
Autumn is just on the horizon, and useful layers are about to become key players in our wardrobes.
From summer festivals to long autumn walks, this lightweight canvas jacket will work hard all year round.
Cardigans are often overlooked in our wardrobes, but all year round I find myself reaching for them as a light layer on summer days or extra warmth in cooler months.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
I Asked My Fashion Friends What Jeans They Wear at Night—They Sent Me These
Get the inside scoop.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Just Found the Perfect $30 Alt for J.Lo's $800 Gucci Jeans—You're Welcome
These will be sold out by 9/1.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Split My Time Between NYC and Cape Cod—35 Picks That Scream "City Meets Coastal Chic"
Good luck not wanting every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Whoa, This Abercrombie Sale Is Full of Incredibly Chic Finds—25 Standouts That Have My Attention
Everything from cool jeans to sleek dresses.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Are the Best Shoes to Wear With Jeans and Dresses
Chic 'fits.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Only Wear Items That Are Effortless—These Last-Chance Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items Are Perfect
Easy and chic? Yes, please.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris
A French-girl favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These 35 Chic, Anti-Trend Pieces Are Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Standouts
These will be worn on heavy rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes