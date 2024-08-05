I'm Searching For the Ultimate Elegant Skirt—These 3 H&M Styles Are Serious Contenders

Whilst I wouldn't like to say I play favourites, my summer has been dominated by skirts, predominately midi skirts. I've strolled through parks in simple slip styles, dressed balloon hems for work and off-duty days, and now I'm on the hunt for a pleated style to bolster my transitional wardrobe as we head ever closer to autumn. And H&M has me spoilt for choice.

(Image credit: H&M)

There's been a definite rise in the popularity of the skirt this year. Of course, I love a dress for ease—just throw it on and head on your way—but there's a versatility and polish that comes with skirts that keeps drawing me back in. Add a simple tank top and sandals and you're ready for an easy summer day. Looking for a more sophisticated approach? A shirt and loafers always do the trick. Or pull out an elegant top and your most comfortable mules and you're ready for an evening out.

During my daily scroll of the high street's new-in sections, I found myself saving three H&M skirts to my wish list for later and noticed they all featured bold pleating. The added element of tailoring adds dimension to each of the skirts, which in turn gives them an expensive-looking. Leaning on our wardrobe basics we're able to style and restyle skirts for all kinds of occasions and I've proven that with the three elegant H&M skirts below.

Keep scrolling to see the three standout H&M skirts, and how I'll style them from day to night.

1. BLACK PLEATED SATIN SKIRT

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Arket Relaxed Poplin Shirt £67 SHOP NOW A classic shirt is endlessly versatile.

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt £33 SHOP NOW You'll build so many chic outfits around this elegant skirt.

Rise & Fall Silk Bandana £55 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour with a luxurious silk bandana.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Tote Bag With Detachable Interior £299 SHOP NOW A striking yet practical tote bag.

ALOHAS Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats £140 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about these shoes.

2. BEIGE PLEATED WRAP SKIRT

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

H&M Pleated Wrap Skirt £45 SHOP NOW The wrap style is not only flattering but definitively chic.

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW So many of my summer looks call for a simple tank top.

Loewe Petal Basket Bag in Raffia and Calfskin £1000 SHOP NOW Loewe is known for it's love-forever basket bags.

& Other Stories Criss-Cross Leather Sandals £110 SHOP NOW You'll call on these sandals on any warm day.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Deia Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings £150 SHOP NOW Destined to become part of your everyday uniform.

3. WHITE PLEATED SKIRT

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt £33 SHOP NOW Yes, it even has pockets.

ALIGNE Leo Long Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW Wear with skirts, tailoring, jeans and more.

Elleme Small Boomerang Woven Leather Black £442 SHOP NOW If you told me this was designer, I'd believe you.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings £198 SHOP NOW Up the ante with striking jewellery for evening.