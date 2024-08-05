I'm Searching For the Ultimate Elegant Skirt—These 3 H&M Styles Are Serious Contenders

Whilst I wouldn't like to say I play favourites, my summer has been dominated by skirts, predominately midi skirts. I've strolled through parks in simple slip styles, dressed balloon hems for work and off-duty days, and now I'm on the hunt for a pleated style to bolster my transitional wardrobe as we head ever closer to autumn. And H&M has me spoilt for choice.

Woman in white pleated skirt, woman in beige pleated skirt, woman in black pleated skirt.

There's been a definite rise in the popularity of the skirt this year. Of course, I love a dress for ease—just throw it on and head on your way—but there's a versatility and polish that comes with skirts that keeps drawing me back in. Add a simple tank top and sandals and you're ready for an easy summer day. Looking for a more sophisticated approach? A shirt and loafers always do the trick. Or pull out an elegant top and your most comfortable mules and you're ready for an evening out.

During my daily scroll of the high street's new-in sections, I found myself saving three H&M skirts to my wish list for later and noticed they all featured bold pleating. The added element of tailoring adds dimension to each of the skirts, which in turn gives them an expensive-looking. Leaning on our wardrobe basics we're able to style and restyle skirts for all kinds of occasions and I've proven that with the three elegant H&M skirts below.

Keep scrolling to see the three standout H&M skirts, and how I'll style them from day to night.

1. BLACK PLEATED SATIN SKIRT

Collage of white skirt, black skirt, red bandana, black bag, red shoes

Shop the look:

Relaxed Poplin Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Relaxed Poplin Shirt

A classic shirt is endlessly versatile.

Pleated Satin Skirt
H&M
Pleated Satin Skirt

You'll build so many chic outfits around this elegant skirt.

Silk Bandana
Rise & Fall
Silk Bandana

Add a pop of colour with a luxurious silk bandana.

Handbag
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Tote Bag With Detachable Interior

A striking yet practical tote bag.

ALOHAS, Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats
ALOHAS
Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats

I haven't stopped thinking about these shoes.

2. BEIGE PLEATED WRAP SKIRT

Collage of tank top, beige skirt, gold hoops, basket bag, sandals

Shop the look:

Pleated Wrap Skirt
H&M
Pleated Wrap Skirt

The wrap style is not only flattering but definitively chic.

Rib Racer Tank Top - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top

So many of my summer looks call for a simple tank top.

Petal Basket Bag in Raffia and Calfskin
Loewe
Petal Basket Bag in Raffia and Calfskin

Loewe is known for it's love-forever basket bags.

Criss-Cross Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
Criss-Cross Leather Sandals

You'll call on these sandals on any warm day.

Gold Vermeil Deia Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Deia Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings

Destined to become part of your everyday uniform.

3. WHITE PLEATED SKIRT

Collage of waistcoat, white skirt, earrings, handbag, mules

Shop the look:

Pleated Satin Skirt
H&M
Pleated Satin Skirt

Yes, it even has pockets.

Leo Long Waistcoat
ALIGNE
Leo Long Waistcoat

Wear with skirts, tailoring, jeans and more.

Small Boomerang Woven Leather Black
Elleme
Small Boomerang Woven Leather Black

If you told me this was designer, I'd believe you.

Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings

Up the ante with striking jewellery for evening.

Buckle-Strap Heeled Mules
Charles & Keith
Buckle-Strap Heeled Mules

Elevate any outfit with simple yet impactful mules.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

