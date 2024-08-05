I'm Searching For the Ultimate Elegant Skirt—These 3 H&M Styles Are Serious Contenders
Whilst I wouldn't like to say I play favourites, my summer has been dominated by skirts, predominately midi skirts. I've strolled through parks in simple slip styles, dressed balloon hems for work and off-duty days, and now I'm on the hunt for a pleated style to bolster my transitional wardrobe as we head ever closer to autumn. And H&M has me spoilt for choice.
There's been a definite rise in the popularity of the skirt this year. Of course, I love a dress for ease—just throw it on and head on your way—but there's a versatility and polish that comes with skirts that keeps drawing me back in. Add a simple tank top and sandals and you're ready for an easy summer day. Looking for a more sophisticated approach? A shirt and loafers always do the trick. Or pull out an elegant top and your most comfortable mules and you're ready for an evening out.
During my daily scroll of the high street's new-in sections, I found myself saving three H&M skirts to my wish list for later and noticed they all featured bold pleating. The added element of tailoring adds dimension to each of the skirts, which in turn gives them an expensive-looking. Leaning on our wardrobe basics we're able to style and restyle skirts for all kinds of occasions and I've proven that with the three elegant H&M skirts below.
Keep scrolling to see the three standout H&M skirts, and how I'll style them from day to night.
1. BLACK PLEATED SATIN SKIRT
Shop the look:
2. BEIGE PLEATED WRAP SKIRT
Shop the look:
Destined to become part of your everyday uniform.
3. WHITE PLEATED SKIRT
Shop the look:
Up the ante with striking jewellery for evening.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
H&M Just Released a $40 Version of Fall's Most Dominant Runway Trend
Did I mention that it's already on sale? Run.
By Eliza Huber
-
Nicole Kidman Just Wore 2024's Most Elegant Skirt Trend in Paris
Très chic.
By Eliza Huber
-
Celebrities and Fashion Insiders Are Ditching Jeans for a "Strange Skirt Summer"
Ready your wardrobe.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Anti-Denim Skirt Trend That Goes With Both Sneakers and Flats
A summer staple.
By Eliza Huber
-
Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid Are Skipping Shorts for This Classic Skirt Trend
It's taking over, from L.A. to Paris.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Skirt Style That Trendy Full Skirts Can't Replace
There's room for both.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Convinced That These 40 H&M Items Will Go Viral and Sell Out
I'm talking 99.99% sure.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sadie Sink Just Wore the Anti–Gen Z Trend That's So Elegant
Chic.
By Drew Elovitz