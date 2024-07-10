I've Got Miu Miu Taste on a COS Budget—This Skirt Is Pure Perfection

Florrie Alexander
By
published

Balloon, bubble, puffball—there's a new style of skirt taking over for summer 2024. This far into the new season it's clear to see that the key fashion buy for the warmer months is the skirt, and this season the fashion circles are looking to the revival of a controversial style. Celebrated by Dior via the bubble dress in 1959 and returning in the '80s, the era of proportional play, the voluminous silhouette has once again been given a fresh interpretation, this time with a minimalist edge. Brands like Khaite and Miu Miu have been calling for the return of this striking style and finally, it's time.

Balloon Hem Maxi Skirt

(Image credit: COS)

The skirt is identifiable by the gathered hem that tucks under itself, adding volume to the silhouette. Whilst many styles focus on micro and mini hemlines, my attention has been caught by an interpretation that felt considerably more elegant and simultaneously more wearable than the rest, the balloon-hem maxi skirt by COS.

For summer 2024 COS has extended the hemline sitting closer to a maxi length, which softens the dramatic effect whilst still being a stand-out piece. Unlike the bubble dresses that came before, the skirt is much more wearable and easy to integrate into our wardrobes. The billowing hemline adds a romantic feel to our classic maxi skirts and a fresh contemporary flare ready to revitalise any summer wardrobe. Make the skirt the main event by simple styling with a tank top and slide sandals, or take a maximalist approach with a bold collared shirt and colourful trainers. Whatever your personal aesthetic, this skirt is one that's sure to easily blend into your outfits builds now, and well into the cooler seasons.

Keep scrolling to see the COS balloon-hem maxi skirt and show more bubble hem buys.

SHOP THE COS BALLOON-HEM MAXI SKIRT:

Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt

SHOP MORE VOLUMINOUS SKIRTS:

Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt

Another favourite amongst fashion people.

Black Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt
New Look
Black Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt

Simple, elegant, and sure to fit into so many outfits.

Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

Zara always comes through.

Zemeta Deep Choco Balloon Skirt
Free People
Zemeta Deep Choco Balloon Skirt

For those who love a mini.

Womens Y2k Bubble Skirt High Elastic Waist Ruffle Flared Midi Skirts Pleated Balloon Long Skirts (red Pocket, M)
Dubute
Bubble Skirt

This comes in so many great shades.

Globo Balloon Skirt
Paloma Wool
Globo Balloon Skirt

There's something so elegant about this knee-length style.

Bubble Bliss Skirt
Free People
Free-Est Bubble Bliss Skirt

The hard part is choosing between the classic white, vibrant pink and this joyful green.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

