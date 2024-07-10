I've Got Miu Miu Taste on a COS Budget—This Skirt Is Pure Perfection

Balloon, bubble, puffball—there's a new style of skirt taking over for summer 2024. This far into the new season it's clear to see that the key fashion buy for the warmer months is the skirt, and this season the fashion circles are looking to the revival of a controversial style. Celebrated by Dior via the bubble dress in 1959 and returning in the '80s, the era of proportional play, the voluminous silhouette has once again been given a fresh interpretation, this time with a minimalist edge. Brands like Khaite and Miu Miu have been calling for the return of this striking style and finally, it's time.

(Image credit: COS)

The skirt is identifiable by the gathered hem that tucks under itself, adding volume to the silhouette. Whilst many styles focus on micro and mini hemlines, my attention has been caught by an interpretation that felt considerably more elegant and simultaneously more wearable than the rest, the balloon-hem maxi skirt by COS.

For summer 2024 COS has extended the hemline sitting closer to a maxi length, which softens the dramatic effect whilst still being a stand-out piece. Unlike the bubble dresses that came before, the skirt is much more wearable and easy to integrate into our wardrobes. The billowing hemline adds a romantic feel to our classic maxi skirts and a fresh contemporary flare ready to revitalise any summer wardrobe. Make the skirt the main event by simple styling with a tank top and slide sandals, or take a maximalist approach with a bold collared shirt and colourful trainers. Whatever your personal aesthetic, this skirt is one that's sure to easily blend into your outfits builds now, and well into the cooler seasons.

Keep scrolling to see the COS balloon-hem maxi skirt and show more bubble hem buys.

SHOP THE COS BALLOON-HEM MAXI SKIRT:

COS Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW

SHOP MORE VOLUMINOUS SKIRTS:

& Other Stories Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW Another favourite amongst fashion people.

New Look Black Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt £38 SHOP NOW Simple, elegant, and sure to fit into so many outfits.

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Zara always comes through.

Free People Zemeta Deep Choco Balloon Skirt £140 SHOP NOW For those who love a mini.

Dubute Bubble Skirt £17 SHOP NOW This comes in so many great shades.

Paloma Wool Globo Balloon Skirt £220 SHOP NOW There's something so elegant about this knee-length style.