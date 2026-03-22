A French Woman Walks Into M&S—These are the New Spring Pieces That Would Get Her Full Attention

A French-inspired edit you can shop on the high street.

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Collage of pictures from M&amp;S new in spring pieces and french influencer Emmanuelle K
(Image credit: Marks and Spencer, @emmanuelleK_)

Okay, I will admit, I am so obsessed with how French women dress that "chic", "laissez-faire" and "je ne sais quoi" have become staples in my everyday lexicon. There is so much to love and celebrate about British fashion, but when comes to the country with some of the best innate style, the French nail classic, anti-trend dressing with such elegance that their approach deserves to be studied.

Take for example the Parisians—tailored, streamlined and polished to perfection, even in just jeans and a blazer. Or the best dressed in the southern countryside where blouses and basket bags look delightfully vintage. French style is all about effortless, romantic minimalism that always makes the wearer look "well put together", and looking at the new-in section of M&S I was convinced, the latest spring drop is looking trés French indeed.

Marks and Spencer campaign image showing a model wearing a cream cardigan, white skirt and cream loafers

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

From the sunny palettes of buttery yellow, crisp whites and inky denim, to the cute cardigans, sumptuous suede and pretty blouses, Marks and Spencer's new collection reads like the key buys of a French capsule wardrobe. And, if you've stood before your closest this spring and wondered "what am I going to wear in this weather?", don't worry. From boxy jackets to heatwave-proof dresses, follow the lead of France's most stylish women, and explore simple outfit combos built from a handful of timeless classics and you can never go wrong. Here's a definitive list of everything from M&S that makes the grade, according to a self-confessed Francophile. Now all that's left to do is hop on the Eurostar.

Emmanuelle wears a white cotton dress, ballet flats and a Celine Basket Bag

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop My French Wardrobe Inspired Marks and Spencer Spring Edit 2026: