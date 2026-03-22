Okay, I will admit, I am so obsessed with how French women dress that "chic", "laissez-faire" and "je ne sais quoi" have become staples in my everyday lexicon. There is so much to love and celebrate about British fashion, but when comes to the country with some of the best innate style, the French nail classic, anti-trend dressing with such elegance that their approach deserves to be studied.
Take for example the Parisians—tailored, streamlined and polished to perfection, even in just jeans and a blazer. Or the best dressed in the southern countryside where blouses and basket bags look delightfully vintage. French style is all about effortless, romantic minimalism that always makes the wearer look "well put together", and looking at the new-in section of M&S I was convinced, the latest spring drop is looking trés French indeed.
From the sunny palettes of buttery yellow, crisp whites and inky denim, to the cute cardigans, sumptuous suede and pretty blouses, Marks and Spencer's new collection reads like the key buys of a French capsule wardrobe. And, if you've stood before your closest this spring and wondered "what am I going to wear in this weather?", don't worry. From boxy jackets to heatwave-proof dresses, follow the lead of France's most stylish women, and explore simple outfit combos built from a handful of timeless classics and you can never go wrong. Here's a definitive list of everything from M&S that makes the grade, according to a self-confessed Francophile. Now all that's left to do is hop on the Eurostar.
Shop My French Wardrobe Inspired Marks and Spencer Spring Edit 2026:
M&S
Suedette Colarless Utility Jacket
Act fast before this sells out entirely!
M&S
Knot Button Detail Puff Sleeve Top
I have a feeling that this could be a bestseller in the making.
M&S
Patent Slip on Kitten Heel Pointed Mules
You had me at "kitten heel".
M&S
V-Neck Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Blouse
Tell me this doesn't have Chloé runway written all over it.
M&S
Suedette Collarless Jacket
For under £50? I refuse to believe it.
M&S
Cotton Blend Gingham Shirred Peplum Top
Just add a basket bag for the full effect.
M&S
Cotton Rich Double Breasted Short Trench Coat
Every French influencer I follow has a classic camel trench in their wardrobes, and this short version is perfect for spring.
M&S
Straw Drawstring Bucket Bag
There had to be a basket bag somewhere in the mix.
M&S
Pure Cotton Smocked Detail Top
This also comes in black, red and pink gingham.
Autograph
Suede Drawstring Shoulder Bag
Wear with the straps as a shoulder bag, or tuck them in for an XL clutch effect.