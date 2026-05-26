We’re in the middle of spring, and summer is fast approaching, which can only mean one thing; blouse season is officially here! And although a number of elegant designer blouses have caught my eye this season, I’ve noticed one particular high street store that currently has a blouse selection that looks just expensive at a fraction of the cost—Zara.
A perfect blend of looking elevated enough to feel fresh and current for 2026, and timeless enough to last in my summer capsule for many years to come, the brand is always my first port of call for finding the most expensive-looking take on designer trends. And its blouse selection is no different. From pretty polka-dot styles to elegant ruffle iterations, Zara’s summer blouse collection is a fail proof way to polish up my jeans, linen trousers and skirts this season.
Now, I'm well aware that the number of items on any fashion website can be overwhelming, so I decided to focus my attention on the 13 stand-out blouses from the brand that I’m convinced will be sold out long before summer officially begins. Keep scrolling to see and shop the very best of Zara’s summer blouse collection.
Shop the Best Zara Blouses for Summer 2026
ZARA
Printed Polka Dot Blouse
This is exactly how I'd style my polka-dot blouse for a summer day out.
ZARA
Embroidered Blouse
Chocolate brown is not just for the colder months.
ZARA
Romantic Ruffled Blouse
How sweet is this romantic ruffle iteration?
ZARA
Striped Ruffled Blouse
An easy way to add some colour into your summer outfits.
ZARA
Ruffled Blouse With Gathered Detail
Pirate-core at its finest.
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Blouse With Ties
Perfect for in or out of the office.
ZARA
Puff Sleeve Pintuck Blouse
Such a pretty shade of blue.
ZARA
Ruffled Lace Trim Blouse
Wear with shorts, linen trousers and jeans alike.
ZARA
Zw Collection Romantic Blouse
Simple, chic and so easy to style.
ZARA
100% Cotton Blouse With Lace Embroidery
This looks like so many designer options on the market.
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Shirt
Simple? Yes. But so very chic.
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Sleeveless Blouse
Wear with jeans, linen trousers, poplin skirts...everything!
ZARA
Zw Collection Denim Puff Sleeve Blouse
How cool is this denim iteration?
Shop More Blouses I Love
H&M
Lace-Inset Peplum Blouse
Dress down with indigo jeans or up with a satin midi skirt.