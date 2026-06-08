June is here, which means summer is in full swing. If you're like most fashion people, then you're making sure to grab a few key pieces to breathe a little life into your summer wardrobe. If you haven't been to Zara lately, then you're definitely missing out. The brand has been dropping a slew of on-trend yet versatile buys that are perfect for the summer. Don't worry. I've done what I do best and use my shopping editor expertise to sift through all the newness to highlight the best of the best just for you.
Lately, Zara has been releasing some pretty cool items from amazing collaborative collections to your everyday elevated basics. There have truly been so many stylish new Zara pieces perfect for your summer clothing refresh. Keep scrolling to uncover my top picks. Your new favorite fashion find awaits!
Shop Zara New Arrivals For Summer 2026
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Marisa Berenson X Zara Capri Pants
A versatile pair of Capris will come in handy this summer.
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Beaded Mini Dress Marisa Berenson X Zara
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100% Raffia Headpiece With Brooches Marisa Berenson X Zara
The pillbox comeback meets raffia.
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Draped Top Marisa Berenson X Zara
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Plaid Skirt Created by Caramel London X Zara
Bring on the plaid wrap skirt.
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100% Linen Pants Created by Caramel London X Zara
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Zw Collection Low Rise Ankle Jeans
Add these to your denim rotation.
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Long Draped Dress Marisa Berenson X Zara
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Marisa Berenson X Zara Flat Leather Sandals
An elevated take on flip flops.
Lightweight jackets are perfect for breezy beach moments.
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Z1975 Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans With Cuff
This is your sign to start wearing white jeans again.
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Straight Leg Pareo Pants
Breathable pants for the win.