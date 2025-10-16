I Had a Preview of M&S's Latest Designer Collaboration—12 Pieces That Will Sell Out First

If, like me, you’ve spent the past 12 months counting down to the return of the M&S X Bella Freud collaboration, I’m pleased to announce that the second collection has officially launched. Depending on when you read this, the pieces may or may not be fully stocked, considering the way the collab flew off the shelves last year. The second edit has been long-anticipated, bringing together the high street hero Marks & Spencer and the joyful designs of London-based fashion designer Bella Freud.
For 2025, Bella Freud and Marks & Spencer come together to launch a considered edit that truly moves from day to night. Fitting the season, we’re presented with a series of playful motif sweaters, a style iconic to Bella Freud, ranging from ‘Wham Bam’ to‘Kind!’ to ‘Dance’. The playful jumpers offer a pick-me-up for those coolest days, as well as a luxurious addition to our wardrobe via the 100% cashmere composition. Classic shades of black, brown and grey are accompanied by bolder accents of pink, burgundy and green—the latter of which was a real standout when I got my hands on the pieces.
Earlier this week, I was fortunate enough to view the collection. Whilst my eye was immediately drawn to the vibrant sweaters, what also struck me was the considered designs, the luxurious fabrics and the smart finer details which make every piece look like a designer buy. The recycled wool coat was a standout for me, featuring a long, elegant shape, classic lapels and a soft-to-touch finish. It’s the kind of coat that you’ll rely upon for years to come, thrown over the graphic jumper and jeans, or accompanying the edit's smarter pieces. And to finish off the day, reach for the sweet pyjama sets. Personally, I’m stocking up on a few as gifts over the next few months.
Ready for the cooler months, the velvet trousers and matching blazer are bringing a polished and tactile addition to evening dressing in the cooler months, and I’ve already planned all the ways I’ll wear this. First, a rollneck top and mules for a dinner party with friends, swapping in the silk shirt with a sweet bow necktie for cocktails (or soon, mulled wine). As I know this collaboration won’t stick around for long, let’s get straight into it.
Keep scrolling to shop the M&S X Bella Freud collaboration, and shop more Marks & Spencer buys we adore right now.
Shop the M&S X Bella Freud Collection
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Wool Belted Double Breasted Coat
This timeless coat will be a feature in your capsule wardrobe for years to come.
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Cashmere Jumper
I love the brown and black mix.
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Silk Pleat Detail Shirt
M&S x Bella Freud
Velvet Tailored Blazer
I'm planning to copy and paste this whole look.
M&S x Bella Freud
Velvet Straight Leg Trousers
I adore the satin side trims which nod to traditional tuxedos.
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Cashmere Dance Slogan Jumper
Trust me, this vibrant shade is even better in person!
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Cotton Sateen Slogan Pyjama Set
Ready your pyjama collection for an upgrade with this sweet set. Plus, there's a matching eye mask below.
M&S x Bella Freud
Merino Wool Rich Slogan Relaxed Jumper
Cosy, joyful, and ready to join your winter wardrobe instantly.
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Silk Eye Mask
This also makes for a great gift!
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Silk Pleat Detail Shirt
Textural updates come into their own in winter, and I'll be contrasting this smooth satin with tactile velvet, sturdy denim and soft knit.
M&S x Bella Freud
Cotton Rich High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
A great pair of wide leg jeans will work hard in your wardrobe.
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Cashmere Dance Slogan Jumper
This knit won't stick around for long.
Shop More Elevated M&S Buys
M&S
Air-Yarn Scarf-Neck Cardigan
The scarf detail takes this cardigan to a whole new level.
M&S Collection
Leather Look Panelled Midaxi Skirt
Bring a polished finish to your winter looks with this leather look skirt in tow.
M&S
Waisted Collarless Tailored Coat With Wool
The hourglass shape of this coat is so elegant.
M&S
Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers With Wool
Meet your new favourite tailored trousers.
M&S
Cotton Rich Asymmetric Short Trench Coat
A classic addition to any capsule wardrobe.
M&S Collection
Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans
One of the most beloved wide-leg jeans around.
M&S
Cloud-Yarn Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper
Stylish people are reaching for bold collared knits on repeat this winter.
M&S
Cracked Single Breasted Blazer Coat
If your beloved blazer needs a rest, swap in a leather-look alternative.
M&S Collection
Argyle Crew Neck Jumper
I've tried on this knit, and fell for the slouchy silhouette and soft finish.