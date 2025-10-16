I Had a Preview of M&S's Latest Designer Collaboration—12 Pieces That Will Sell Out First

Marks and Spencer has once again collaborated with renowned designer, Bella Freud. Explore the collection before it sells out.

If, like me, you’ve spent the past 12 months counting down to the return of the M&S X Bella Freud collaboration, I’m pleased to announce that the second collection has officially launched. Depending on when you read this, the pieces may or may not be fully stocked, considering the way the collab flew off the shelves last year. The second edit has been long-anticipated, bringing together the high street hero Marks & Spencer and the joyful designs of London-based fashion designer Bella Freud.

For 2025, Bella Freud and Marks & Spencer come together to launch a considered edit that truly moves from day to night. Fitting the season, we’re presented with a series of playful motif sweaters, a style iconic to Bella Freud, ranging from ‘Wham Bam’ to‘Kind!’ to ‘Dance’. The playful jumpers offer a pick-me-up for those coolest days, as well as a luxurious addition to our wardrobe via the 100% cashmere composition. Classic shades of black, brown and grey are accompanied by bolder accents of pink, burgundy and green—the latter of which was a real standout when I got my hands on the pieces.

Earlier this week, I was fortunate enough to view the collection. Whilst my eye was immediately drawn to the vibrant sweaters, what also struck me was the considered designs, the luxurious fabrics and the smart finer details which make every piece look like a designer buy. The recycled wool coat was a standout for me, featuring a long, elegant shape, classic lapels and a soft-to-touch finish. It’s the kind of coat that you’ll rely upon for years to come, thrown over the graphic jumper and jeans, or accompanying the edit's smarter pieces. And to finish off the day, reach for the sweet pyjama sets. Personally, I’m stocking up on a few as gifts over the next few months.

Ready for the cooler months, the velvet trousers and matching blazer are bringing a polished and tactile addition to evening dressing in the cooler months, and I’ve already planned all the ways I’ll wear this. First, a rollneck top and mules for a dinner party with friends, swapping in the silk shirt with a sweet bow necktie for cocktails (or soon, mulled wine). As I know this collaboration won’t stick around for long, let’s get straight into it.

Keep scrolling to shop the M&S X Bella Freud collaboration, and shop more Marks & Spencer buys we adore right now.

