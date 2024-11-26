(Image credit: Getty Images)

I write several fashion stories every week, so I'm constantly searching for ideas. I never know where my next one will come from. Instagram photos, new Zara arrivals, runway shows, and even casual remarks by my co-workers all regularly inspire me. My current favorite source of inspiration, however, is TikTok. I'm active on both my personal TikTok and Who What Wear's account, so I spend a ton of time scrolling. My latest story idea comes courtesy of Tahlia Edwards, an Australian creator living in New York City.

Edwards' casual TikTok video about her favorite pair of boots went positively viral, earning over 680,000 views, 43,000 likes, 12,000 saves, and 190 comments. "I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Tony Bianco boots are the best boots," Edwards says in the video, which she clarifies is not sponsored. "They are the most reliable thing in my life." In the comments section, she revealed the specific pair she loves: Tony Bianco Dusty Boots ($230). You better believe I added them to my cart immediately.

Watch the TikTok

Shop the TikTok-Viral Boots

Tony Bianco Dusty Black Como Boots $230 SHOP NOW These are the exact boots from Tahlia Edwards's video.

Shop Other Tony Bianco Boots

Tony Bianco Bota Rover Boots $220 SHOP NOW This style is just as chic.

Tony Bianco Brazen Booties $166 SHOP NOW The thick heel on these booties make them extra comfortable.

Tony Bianco Samara Heeled Booties $220 SHOP NOW The kind of boots you can wear with everything.

Tony Bianco Fantasy Heeled Boots $360 SHOP NOW These knee-high boots would look so cute with a minidress.

Tony Bianco Rylee Boots $360 SHOP NOW Another fantastic option by Tony Bianco.

Tony Bianco Wolfe Booties $240 SHOP NOW These lug soles are perfect for winter weather.