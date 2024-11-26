"I Will Die on a Hill for These Shoes": The $230 Ankle Boots Going Viral on TikTok
I write several fashion stories every week, so I'm constantly searching for ideas. I never know where my next one will come from. Instagram photos, new Zara arrivals, runway shows, and even casual remarks by my co-workers all regularly inspire me. My current favorite source of inspiration, however, is TikTok. I'm active on both my personal TikTok and Who What Wear's account, so I spend a ton of time scrolling. My latest story idea comes courtesy of Tahlia Edwards, an Australian creator living in New York City.
Edwards' casual TikTok video about her favorite pair of boots went positively viral, earning over 680,000 views, 43,000 likes, 12,000 saves, and 190 comments. "I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Tony Bianco boots are the best boots," Edwards says in the video, which she clarifies is not sponsored. "They are the most reliable thing in my life." In the comments section, she revealed the specific pair she loves: Tony Bianco Dusty Boots ($230). You better believe I added them to my cart immediately.
Watch the TikTok
@tahliaaedwards ♬ original sound - tahliaedwards
Shop the TikTok-Viral Boots
Shop Other Tony Bianco Boots
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.