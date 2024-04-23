Yep, Anya Taylor-Joy's Lace-Up Leather Pants Are About to Go Viral
No matter what Anya Taylor-Joy wears, she's making a style statement. Recently, the 28-year-old actress was spotted in New York City with her husband, Malcolm McRae, wearing a stylish take on the biker trend.
Clad in the matching leather racer jacket and lace-up leather pants from Dilara Findikoglu's autumn 2024 collection, Taylor-Joy styled the all-black ensemble with sleek Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses and a Lady Dior bag—a favorite of the longtime brand ambassador—which added a playful pop of hot pink. While the individual components of the outfit are endlessly wearable, the lace-up leather pants commanded our attention.
Unlike the Y2K-era version of the trend, today's lace-up looks function more as embellishments than enclosures. Offering just a peep of the upper thigh, Taylor-Joy's pants have a high waist and regular button-fly, making them much less fussy to put on than they look.
Intrigued? Same. Ahead, see what items we'd choose to re-create Anya Taylor-Joy's latest eye-catching look, including her hot-pink Lady Dior bag available secondhand for a decent price.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Dilara Findikoglu leather jacket and pants; Dior bag
Re-Create Anya Taylor-Joy's Look
If you want to replicate the outfit exactly, look for a leather racer jacket with a shorter collar instead of the more popular moto style.
Style it with your favorite white tank. This is one of ours.
An all-leather look doesn't have to be from the same designer. Try on different styles to see what speaks to you and, more importantly, what you feel best wearing.
We'll take this bag in any color, but we definitely appreciate it in Barbie pink.
A great pair of cat-eye sunglasses doesn't have to be expensive to look great. Focus on the fit first.
When in doubt, point-toe booties with a bit of a heel will elevate any ensemble.
