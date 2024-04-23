Yep, Anya Taylor-Joy's Lace-Up Leather Pants Are About to Go Viral

Drew Elovitz
By Drew Elovitz
published

No matter what Anya Taylor-Joy wears, she's making a style statement. Recently, the 28-year-old actress was spotted in New York City with her husband, Malcolm McRae, wearing a stylish take on the biker trend.

Clad in the matching leather racer jacket and lace-up leather pants from Dilara Findikoglu's autumn 2024 collection, Taylor-Joy styled the all-black ensemble with sleek Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses and a Lady Dior bag—a favorite of the longtime brand ambassador—which added a playful pop of hot pink. While the individual components of the outfit are endlessly wearable, the lace-up leather pants commanded our attention.

Unlike the Y2K-era version of the trend, today's lace-up looks function more as embellishments than enclosures. Offering just a peep of the upper thigh, Taylor-Joy's pants have a high waist and regular button-fly, making them much less fussy to put on than they look.

Intrigued? Same. Ahead, see what items we'd choose to re-create Anya Taylor-Joy's latest eye-catching look, including her hot-pink Lady Dior bag available secondhand for a decent price.

Anya Taylor-Joy wears lace-up leather pants with a white tank top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Dilara Findikoglu leather jacket and pants; Dior bag

Re-Create Anya Taylor-Joy's Look

53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black
Bottega Veneta
53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

It's giving designer Catwoman vibes, no?

Women's Faux Leather Racer Jacket
Levi's
Faux Leather Racer Jacket

If you want to replicate the outfit exactly, look for a leather racer jacket with a shorter collar instead of the more popular moto style.

Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank in White
Good American
Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank

Style it with your favorite white tank. This is one of ours.

Black Leather Pants with lace-up details
Sinead Gorey
Ssense Exclusive Black Leather Pants

An all-leather look doesn't have to be from the same designer. Try on different styles to see what speaks to you and, more importantly, what you feel best wearing.

black biker boots for women with buckle details
Larroude
Hardy Boots

Traditional motorcycle boots just got a very stylish upgrade.

Small Lady Dior bag in pink
Dior
Small Lady Dior My Abcdior Bag

We'll take this bag in any color, but we definitely appreciate it in Barbie pink.

black cat-eye sunglasses
AIRE X Revolve
Dualism

A great pair of cat-eye sunglasses doesn't have to be expensive to look great. Focus on the fit first.

Tallis Leather Biker Jacket
Reiss
Tallis Leather Biker Jacket

Super shiny or lightly distressed? TBH, either works great.

The Ultimate Tank
MONROW
The Ultimate Tank

Long enough to tuck in without sacrificing shape.

Xenia Pant - Black
I.AM.GIA
Xenia Pants

Leather, lace-up, and not extremely low-rise? Done.

black high-heeled boots for women
Marc Fisher
Alva Booties

When in doubt, point-toe booties with a bit of a heel will elevate any ensemble.

Explore More:
Leather Clothing
Drew Elovitz
Drew Elovitz
Director of Content Strategy

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸