Yep, Anya Taylor-Joy's Lace-Up Leather Pants Are About to Go Viral

No matter what Anya Taylor-Joy wears, she's making a style statement. Recently, the 28-year-old actress was spotted in New York City with her husband, Malcolm McRae, wearing a stylish take on the biker trend.

Clad in the matching leather racer jacket and lace-up leather pants from Dilara Findikoglu's autumn 2024 collection, Taylor-Joy styled the all-black ensemble with sleek Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses and a Lady Dior bag—a favorite of the longtime brand ambassador—which added a playful pop of hot pink. While the individual components of the outfit are endlessly wearable, the lace-up leather pants commanded our attention.

Unlike the Y2K-era version of the trend, today's lace-up looks function more as embellishments than enclosures. Offering just a peep of the upper thigh, Taylor-Joy's pants have a high waist and regular button-fly, making them much less fussy to put on than they look.

Intrigued? Same. Ahead, see what items we'd choose to re-create Anya Taylor-Joy's latest eye-catching look, including her hot-pink Lady Dior bag available secondhand for a decent price.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Dilara Findikoglu leather jacket and pants; Dior bag

Re-Create Anya Taylor-Joy's Look

Bottega Veneta 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $440 SHOP NOW It's giving designer Catwoman vibes, no?

Levi's Faux Leather Racer Jacket $120 $90 SHOP NOW If you want to replicate the outfit exactly, look for a leather racer jacket with a shorter collar instead of the more popular moto style.

Good American Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank $39 SHOP NOW Style it with your favorite white tank. This is one of ours.

Sinead Gorey Ssense Exclusive Black Leather Pants $284 SHOP NOW An all-leather look doesn't have to be from the same designer. Try on different styles to see what speaks to you and, more importantly, what you feel best wearing.

Larroude Hardy Boots $450 SHOP NOW Traditional motorcycle boots just got a very stylish upgrade.

Dior Small Lady Dior My Abcdior Bag $6000 SHOP NOW We'll take this bag in any color, but we definitely appreciate it in Barbie pink.

AIRE X Revolve Dualism $39 SHOP NOW A great pair of cat-eye sunglasses doesn't have to be expensive to look great. Focus on the fit first.

Reiss Tallis Leather Biker Jacket $695 SHOP NOW Super shiny or lightly distressed? TBH, either works great.

MONROW The Ultimate Tank $86 SHOP NOW Long enough to tuck in without sacrificing shape.

I.AM.GIA Xenia Pants $110 SHOP NOW Leather, lace-up, and not extremely low-rise? Done.