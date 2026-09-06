Stylish Women are Switching Black Jumpers for This Expensive-Looking Colour This Season

Rich, understated and inherently premium, fashion insiders are wearing brown jumpers with jeans on repeat this season, and these are the sleekest pairings to try.

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Best brown jumpers with jeans
(Image credit: @sylviemus @vanessaroseblair @nlmarilyn)
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Like a vest top and shorts for summer, a jumper and jeans for autumn is the go-to combination that always works. This match made in sartorial heaven is the formula I rely on time and time again whenever I'm having a "I have nothing to wear" moment. And even as a stylist with a wardrobe that has far too many items, trust me, this is still a weekly assurance, and while jeans silhouettes often come and go, my knitwear collection is something I take pride in adding to.

Made up of a selection of non-itchy, classic crew and V-neck styles that I can easily throw on over a T-shirt, the thing they also all have in common is that they're always in a timeless hue—tan, cream, red, black, navy and so on, but there's a colour that's set to takeover for autumn this year: deep cocoa brown.

Elegant brown knits are being worn by the most stylish of women already this, and they're all choosing to wear theirs with different jeans styles. Ready to find your easy, throw-on-and-go autumn look? Here are 5 looks you can most likely copy from your own denim and knitwear collections and wear on heavy rotation.

1. Brown Jumper + Ecru Jeans

Sylvie wearing brown jumper

(Image credit: @sylviemus)

Style Notes: Could this be the Parisian way to wear the look? Sylvie shows how a tight-fit V-neck knit with cropped-flare ecru jeans will elevate the classic duo, and effortless black accessories will complete the ensemble.

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2. Brown Jumper + Wide-Leg Jeans

Vanessa wearing brown jumper

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

Style Notes: There's something about a flash of a white T-shirt from underneath a V-neck jumper that just gives it a little something extra, isn't there? Vanessa adds her collared version to wide-leg jeans and pointed-toe boots [pictured above] —autumn perfection right there.

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3. Brown Jumper + Light Blue Jeans

francesca wearing brown jumper

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: I've seen a lot of women going matchy-matchy when it comes to jumpers and shoes recently, and it's the easiest way to style classic blue jeans. Need further proof? Francesca has mastered the vibe [pictured above]. Just add a pair of equally rich brown shoes to pull together a casual, autumnal look.

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4. Brown Jumper + Tan Jeans

Annabel wearing brown jumper

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: As a neutral, I swear by wearing brown with a tonal palette. Coloured jeans are an AW26 hero piece, and instead of bold shades seen at the likes of Isabel Marant, opt for caramel shades like Annabel [pictured above] to get that laidback Scandi look.

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5. Brown Jumper + Black Jeans

Marilyn wearing brown jumper

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Someone once told me black and brown outfits don't work, and I stupidly believed them for years. Now it's one of my favourite pairings, and Marilyn [pictured above] has shown how much of a power couple it can be with a brown roll neck and black jeans.

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Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.