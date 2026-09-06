Like a vest top and shorts for summer, a jumper and jeans for autumn is the go-to combination that always works. This match made in sartorial heaven is the formula I rely on time and time again whenever I'm having a "I have nothing to wear" moment. And even as a stylist with a wardrobe that has far too many items, trust me, this is still a weekly assurance, and while jeans silhouettes often come and go, my knitwear collection is something I take pride in adding to.
Made up of a selection of non-itchy, classic crew and V-neck styles that I can easily throw on over a T-shirt, the thing they also all have in common is that they're always in a timeless hue—tan, cream, red, black, navy and so on, but there's a colour that's set to takeover for autumn this year: deep cocoa brown.
Elegant brown knits are being worn by the most stylish of women already this, and they're all choosing to wear theirs with different jeans styles. Ready to find your easy, throw-on-and-go autumn look? Here are 5 looks you can most likely copy from your own denim and knitwear collections and wear on heavy rotation.
1. Brown Jumper + Ecru Jeans
Style Notes: Could this be the Parisian way to wear the look? Sylvie shows how a tight-fit V-neck knit with cropped-flare ecru jeans will elevate the classic duo, and effortless black accessories will complete the ensemble.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop Brown Knits and Ecru Jeans:
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Blend V Neck Jumper
I also want this in the cobalt blue.
MANGO
V-Neck Knit Sweater
This classic comes in XXS-4XL.
Mother
The Dodger Skimp Mid-Rise Straight-Leg jJans
Mother denim will always be my go-to.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Cropped Flare Fit Jeans
As someone who is 5'4", I'll always rate cropped jeans.
2. Brown Jumper + Wide-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: There's something about a flash of a white T-shirt from underneath a V-neck jumper that just gives it a little something extra, isn't there? Vanessa adds her collared version to wide-leg jeans and pointed-toe boots [pictured above] —autumn perfection right there.
Shop Brown Knits and Wide-Leg Jeans:
H&M
Fine-Knit Collared Jumper
Slouchy knits are my autumn saviour.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
All about white T-shirt poking out underneath.
Levi
Ribcage wide-leg jeans
Levi's ribcage jeans are iconic for a reason.
AGOLDE
Ren Wide-Leg Stretch-Denim Jeans
These are such a good fit.
3. Brown Jumper + Light Blue Jeans
Style Notes: I've seen a lot of women going matchy-matchy when it comes to jumpers and shoes recently, and it's the easiest way to style classic blue jeans. Need further proof? Francesca has mastered the vibe [pictured above]. Just add a pair of equally rich brown shoes to pull together a casual, autumnal look.
Shop Brown Knits and Light Blue Jeans:
Arket
Alpaca Blend Jumper
A jumper so good, Arket has made it in not one, not two but 15 different colours!
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
This neckline needs to be studied.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
I can also see these with a tomato red knit.
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
One of my favourite denim cuts.
4. Brown Jumper + Tan Jeans
Style Notes: As a neutral, I swear by wearing brown with a tonal palette. Coloured jeans are an AW26 hero piece, and instead of bold shades seen at the likes of Isabel Marant, opt for caramel shades like Annabel [pictured above] to get that laidback Scandi look.
Shop Brown Knits and Tan Jeans:
MANGO
Rounded Neck Wool Sweater
Love the layered look over a roll neck.
M&S
V-Neck Relaxed Jumper With Wool
I would size up once, or even twice, for an oversized fit.
Topshop
Topshop Barrel Mid Rise Jean in Cumin
Tan + barrel leg—tick, tick.
Free People
We the Free Deep Trance Dropped Boyfriend Jeans
This cropped pair will show off a chic pointed-toe boot.
5. Brown Jumper + Black Jeans
Style Notes: Someone once told me black and brown outfits don't work, and I stupidly believed them for years. Now it's one of my favourite pairings, and Marilyn [pictured above] has shown how much of a power couple it can be with a brown roll neck and black jeans.
Shop Brown Knits and Black Jeans:
MM
Virgin Wool-Cashmere Rollneck Sweater
Short sleeved styles are the key to in-betweeny weather.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.