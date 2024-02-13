Blake Lively Wore This Wildly Popular $58 Tank Top to the Super Bowl
In case you didn't see Blake Lively numerous times on your TV screen during the Super Bowl perched next to Taylor Swift, she was wearing an Adidas x Balenciaga red tracksuit, and her arms were stacked with Tiffany & Co. bracelets. It was a fun look for the big game, and it wouldn't have been complete without a basic that tied the look together: her Aritzia tank top.
I've been a huge fan of Aritzia's basics for years, and one top that I have in multiple colors is the brand's Sculpt Knit Squareneck Cropped Tank. The ribbed tank comes in dozens of colors and rings in at just $58. It's made of a sculpting, slightly compressive fabric that looks smooth and doesn't add any bulkiness (so it's great as a layering piece). Lively opted for the tank in white. And she and I aren't the only fans of the tank, as it's racked up a whopping 535 reviews and nearly five stars on Aritzia. After scrolling through a handful, I think I'm ready to add another color to my collection. Keep scrolling to join me in doing so.
On Blake Lively: Adidas x Balenciaga tracksuit; Aritzia Babaton Sculpt Knit Squareneck Cropped Tank ($58); Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Shop the Look
Shop More Aritzia Sculpt Tops
I'm Allyson. Nice to meet you! I've been a Who What Wear editor for over eight years, I started with the company as our co-founder Katherine Power's assistant back in 2014. I'm now senior editor and work remotely from Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked in the entertainment industry at companies like Sony Pictures Television. I'm originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I have a BFA in musical theater. In terms of my personal-style preferences, I gravitate toward denim, which I love to punch up with accessories and cool outerwear.
