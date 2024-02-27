95% of Mascaras We Apply to Our Bottom Lashes Smudge—Here Are the 5% That Don't

Since starting my journey as Who What Wear's assistant beauty editor, I've come across thousands of mascaras that promise long, luscious lashes, but when I pause to think about it, there have been few products on the market that deliver the same look for the small, usually sparse lashes on the bottom lash line. I've always loved finding new and improved ways to show off my almond-shaped eyes, but keeping track of which mascaras will give me the look I want is a challenge.

That's why I've taken the time to sift through my ever-growing collection of drugstore and high-end mascaras to ID the ones that give my lower lashes the attention they deserve but don't always get from the products I use on my upper lashes. Wondering which ones made the list? Keep scrolling for a few of my favorites, accompanied by glowing customer reviews and the information you need to make your shopping experience quick and easy.

Best Overall: Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara

Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara $18 SHOP NOW In our top spot is Clinique's award-winning Bottom Lash Mascara. Its formula is smear- and flake-resistant, and the brush is designed to evenly coat your bottom lashes for added volume and length. Customer Review: "This is my go-to mascara. I not only use it on my bottom lash, but on the top lashes as well. The wand is small and easy to control, so it makes it easy to get every single lash." Pros: Engineered to coat even the tiniest of bottom lashes Cons: None Specs: 0.07-ounce tube with a micro-precision mascara brush

L'Oréal Telescopic Lengthening Mascara $10 SHOP NOW Long, full eyelashes are within reach with this game-changing mascara. Ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested, the L'Oréal Telescopic Lengthening Mascara enhances and separates the lashes using a clump-free formula and flexible tapered brush. Customer Review: "This is my first time trying out this mascara and I love it! Straight from opening, I got the volume and length I needed. Most mascaras I used have to 'dry out' a little before it gives this effect. I’ll see how it holds up throughout the day!" Pros: Delivers dramatic length and intensity Cons: Has a tendency to clump with a few layers of product Specs: 0.28-ounce tube with a flexible precision brush

Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara $10 SHOP NOW Maybelline's aptly named mascara is the key to unlocking the potential of your eyelashes. Its lengthening and defining formula is paired with a lash-catching mini-brush that captures small, hard-to-reach lashes for a beautiful, long-lasting finish. Customer Review: "I've purchased this mascara many times. It is great for the lower lashes. Does not smudge or flake and easy to remove with micellar water." Pros: Effectively defines and separates the lashes Cons: Not ideal for achieving additional volume Specs: 0.16-ounce tube with lash-catching mini brush

Pixi Beauty Lower Lash Mascara $11 SHOP NOW This Lower Lash Mascara by Pixi is one of my newer finds but has completely transformed the way I go about my makeup routine. The Lower Lash Mascara uses a water-resistant formula that stays on all day no matter how sensitive or runny your eyes are. Its specialized brush performs miracles for tiny, hard-to-reach lower lashes and upper lashes that need some volume and length. Customer Review: "I am so excited that I found this product. For the longest time, I did not wear mascara on my lower lashes due to the wand, but this product has been game changer and revolutionized the way I wear eye makeup." Pros: Formulated with vitamin E and panthenol Cons: Limited shade availability (black) Specs: 0.11-ounce tube with slim, short-bristled brush

EM Cosmetics Pick Me Up Volume + Length Mascara $24 SHOP NOW The Pick Me Up Volume + Length Mascara has tubing and fiber technology that coats each lash with lightweight fibers for buildable volume and dramatic length. Its formula conditions lashes with a superhero blend of provitamin B, hyaluronic acid, rice extract, and Tsubaki. Customer Review: "Great lift, doesn’t clump and I would say is waterproof and durable! Brush gives pretty good separation and the consistency isn’t super thick. This is my daily mascara!" Pros: Can be easily removed with warm water; no makeup remover necessary Cons: Formula dries out somewhat quickly between application Specs: 1.06-ounce tube with short molded brush

Lancôme Definicils High Definition Mascara $34 SHOP NOW Lancôme's award-winning mascara delivers lavishly longer and perfectly defined lashes using a smudge-proof formula that coats them from root to tip. I'm obsessed with how its brush applicator (crafted with grooved bristles) distributes the perfect amount of product to the lashes every time without clumping, flaking, or smearing. Customer Review: "This mascara is one of the best mascaras. It defines each lash, doesn't clump, and is easily removed with your face cleanser. Also, I have very sensitive eyes and wear contacts and it has never irritated my eyes. Love it!" Pros: Creates longer and thicker-looking lashes with a few coats Cons: Reapplication is needed for all-day wear Specs: 0.21-ounce tube with brush applicator featuring grooved bristles

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Waterproof Mascara $26 SHOP NOW If you have sensitive eyes like I do, La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Waterproof Mascara should be your new go-to. Fragrance-free and paraben-free as well as being allergy- and ophthalmologist-tested, this mascara makes lashes appear denser, curled, and separated with a couple swipes. It's also easy to remove thanks to a formula that doesn't tug or pull on the lashes and skin. Customer Review: "My new favorite mascara! Love how it separates and lengthens each lash. Stays put and doesn't flake. Makes them look so lush!" Pros: Formulated with sensitive eyes in mind Cons: None Specs: 0.16-ounce tube with lash-separating brush

It Cosmetics Tightline 3-in-1 Lash Primer, Eyeliner & Black Mascara $27 SHOP NOW One of the features I look for the most in my mascara is a formula that promotes healthy lashes with high-performance ingredients. This one, by It Cosmetics, does that and more using a powerful combination of collagen, biotin, peptides, and antioxidants. Its skinny wand also stands out to me because of how flexible and easy to use it is on the bottom lashes. Customer Review: "As I age, I find my eyelashes fragile. This is the perfect primer so the heavier top coat mascara goes on and then removes without pulling. Also I have had horrible time with getting mascara on my lowers without looking like black eyes. This wand is the perfect trick for this." Pros: Skinny wand allows for the roots to be coated with mascara Cons: Does not provide noticeable volume or length Specs: 0.12-ounce tube with an ultra-skinny wand

Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara $25 SHOP NOW Milk Makeup's Kush High Volumizing Mascara isn't talked about enough, and I'm on a mission to change that. It delivers super-thick, falsie-level lashes with a formula that features hollow heart–shaped fibers, hemp-derived cannabis seed oil, and vegan "beeswax" to condition the lashes while creating fuller, thicker-looking lashes. Customer Review: "My lashes look so great. I really love the natural length and volume that I get with this product. It makes me want to embrace my natural lashes much more than I already do! Definitely recommend this product." Pros: Uses a blend of nourishing cannabis seed oil and vegan "beeswax" Cons: Brush is large and does not apply product evenly to small lashes Specs: 0.27-ounce tube with a brush with crisscross-placed bristles

Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara $28 SHOP NOW Ilia's award-winning clean mascara lengthens, lifts, and separates the lashes with keratin, organic shea butter, and beeswax to strengthen the lashes and seal in moisture to keep them nourished. Now offered with more planet-friendly packaging, the Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara may have a new look but has all the same amazing benefits. Customer Review: "Really great mascara, thick and effective brush with two sides! 100% ostensibly lengthens, highlights and curls lashes. I got the mini version for my birthday gift last year and just ordered the full size. Would highly recommend without a doubt!" Pros: Uses keratin to strengthen and reinforce the lashes from within Cons: Not ideal for those sensitive to fragrance Specs: 0.27-ounce tube with a dual-ended wand

Estée Lauder Double Wear Zero Smudge Lengthening Mascara $33 SHOP NOW Offering a jaw-dropping 15 hours of wear, the Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara delivers extraordinary length as well as resistance to high temperatures, humidity, and perspiration. (Trust me—I'm a crier.) The microbristles on the brush do an amazing job separating, detangling, and defining the lashes to keep them looking long and luscious. Customer Review: "This mascara is the answer to my mascara prayers. Regular mascara creeps under my eyes and waterproof mascara doesn't go on nicely and is impossible to take off. This mascara stays on all day, never smudges, and comes off like a dream." Pros: Resistant to high temperatures, humidity, and perspiration Cons: None Specs: 0.1-ounce tube with a micro bristle brush