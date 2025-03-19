Sydney Sweeney Just Told Me Her Exact Skincare Routine—It Includes This Plumping Serum and $10 Skin Soother

(Image credit: Future)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

You can't deny that Sydney Sweeney is incredibly talented. Between starring roles on The White Lotus and Euphoria and partnerships with Laneige, Armani Beauty, and Kérastase, the 27-year-old actress is busy. I've always found it so refreshing that her talent and cover-star-level beauty are juxtaposed with such a down-to-earth humility. After all, Sweeney is all about inside-out beauty. "Small rituals can make such a big difference in how we look and feel," she explains. "It's more than just products—it's about confidence, self-expression, and feeling my best every day." For Sweeney, the first half of the beauty puzzle is making time for her self-care rituals. This is something we should all take note of, whether you're gracing a red carpet or getting ready at your vanity for a night out.

If you're anything like me, you want to know the products Sweeney reaches for on the daily. Luckily, I got an exclusive look at her go-to lineup of beauty products, and I'm ready to spill every detail. First, we have to talk about the just-launched Laneige Bouncy & Firm serum. "Laneige always nails hydration, and their new launch is no exception," she tells me. "The formula is ultra light yet deeply nourishing, and I love how it gives my skin that fresh, plump look while locking in moisture all day. It's definitely a new staple in my routine." Keep reading to shop this new launch and more of Sweeney's skincare must-haves, including her favorite $10 skin soother, a luxurious eye mask, and her go-to affordable ice roller.

LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Radiance Boosting Serum $45 SHOP NOW "I love how this serum gives my skin an instant plump and lifted look while keeping it hydrated and firm."

KinRose Care Organic Aloe Vera Gel $12 $10 SHOP NOW "I love using aloe vera gel as a multipurpose skin soother—it's great for calming irritation, hydrating skin, and even as a lightweight moisturizer. It's the ultimate soothing and hydrating ingredient."

ESARORA Ice Roller $19 SHOP NOW "A simple yet effective tool that helps with lymphatic drainage and leaves my face feeling sculpted and refreshed."

111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask $110 $68 SHOP NOW "A luxurious treat for tired eyes, these masks instantly de-puff and brighten, making me look well-rested even when I'm not. These work wonders before an event or when I need an instant pick-me-up."

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer $48 SHOP NOW "It's incredibly gentle yet effective, leaving my skin soft, soothed, and perfectly prepped for the next steps in my routine."

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream $43 SHOP NOW "This eye cream is so lightweight yet deeply hydrating, making my under-eyes look refreshed and smooth."

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 SHOP NOW "The rich, nourishing formula hydrates my lips overnight, and the subtle vanilla scent is pure comfort."

Shop More of Sweeney's Beauty Favorites

Kérastase Première Repairing Shampoo for Damaged Hair $44 SHOP NOW "This shampoo and conditioner revive my hair, making it feel stronger, softer, and healthier after every wash."

OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Body Lotion $13 SHOP NOW "It's rich, hydrating, and smells like a tropical vacation—what's not to love?"

Armani Beauty My Way Parfum $155 SHOP NOW "A sophisticated yet fresh scent that feels effortlessly chic and leaves a lasting impression."

Dyson Airwrap ID Multi-Styler and Dryer $599 SHOP NOW "A game-changer for styling, it gives me salon-worthy curls and volume without excessive heat damage."

SLIP Silk Skinny Scrunchies $35 SHOP NOW "They hold my hair securely without causing breakage or creases—perfect for keeping my hair healthy."

Kérastase Nutritive 8h Magic Night Serum $62 SHOP NOW "A true overnight miracle that leaves my hair silky, nourished, and frizz-free by morning."

BLISSY 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $90 $59 SHOP NOW "Not only do they feel luxurious, but they help reduce frizz, prevent wrinkles, and keep my skin and hair looking their best."

Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $50 $35 SHOP NOW "My teeth have never felt cleaner!"