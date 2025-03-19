Sydney Sweeney Just Told Me Her Exact Skincare Routine—It Includes This Plumping Serum and $10 Skin Soother
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
You can't deny that Sydney Sweeney is incredibly talented. Between starring roles on The White Lotus and Euphoria and partnerships with Laneige, Armani Beauty, and Kérastase, the 27-year-old actress is busy. I've always found it so refreshing that her talent and cover-star-level beauty are juxtaposed with such a down-to-earth humility. After all, Sweeney is all about inside-out beauty. "Small rituals can make such a big difference in how we look and feel," she explains. "It's more than just products—it's about confidence, self-expression, and feeling my best every day." For Sweeney, the first half of the beauty puzzle is making time for her self-care rituals. This is something we should all take note of, whether you're gracing a red carpet or getting ready at your vanity for a night out.
If you're anything like me, you want to know the products Sweeney reaches for on the daily. Luckily, I got an exclusive look at her go-to lineup of beauty products, and I'm ready to spill every detail. First, we have to talk about the just-launched Laneige Bouncy & Firm serum. "Laneige always nails hydration, and their new launch is no exception," she tells me. "The formula is ultra light yet deeply nourishing, and I love how it gives my skin that fresh, plump look while locking in moisture all day. It's definitely a new staple in my routine." Keep reading to shop this new launch and more of Sweeney's skincare must-haves, including her favorite $10 skin soother, a luxurious eye mask, and her go-to affordable ice roller.
"I love how this serum gives my skin an instant plump and lifted look while keeping it hydrated and firm."
"I love using aloe vera gel as a multipurpose skin soother—it's great for calming irritation, hydrating skin, and even as a lightweight moisturizer. It's the ultimate soothing and hydrating ingredient."
"A simple yet effective tool that helps with lymphatic drainage and leaves my face feeling sculpted and refreshed."
"A luxurious treat for tired eyes, these masks instantly de-puff and brighten, making me look well-rested even when I'm not. These work wonders before an event or when I need an instant pick-me-up."
"It's incredibly gentle yet effective, leaving my skin soft, soothed, and perfectly prepped for the next steps in my routine."
"This eye cream is so lightweight yet deeply hydrating, making my under-eyes look refreshed and smooth."
"The rich, nourishing formula hydrates my lips overnight, and the subtle vanilla scent is pure comfort."
Shop More of Sweeney's Beauty Favorites
"This shampoo and conditioner revive my hair, making it feel stronger, softer, and healthier after every wash."
"It's rich, hydrating, and smells like a tropical vacation—what's not to love?"
"A sophisticated yet fresh scent that feels effortlessly chic and leaves a lasting impression."
"A game-changer for styling, it gives me salon-worthy curls and volume without excessive heat damage."
"They hold my hair securely without causing breakage or creases—perfect for keeping my hair healthy."
"A true overnight miracle that leaves my hair silky, nourished, and frizz-free by morning."
"Not only do they feel luxurious, but they help reduce frizz, prevent wrinkles, and keep my skin and hair looking their best."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
