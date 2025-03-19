Sydney Sweeney Just Told Me Her Exact Skincare Routine—It Includes This Plumping Serum and $10 Skin Soother

Emma Walsh's avatar
By
published
in Features

Sydney Sweeney Skincare Routine

(Image credit: Future)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

You can't deny that Sydney Sweeney is incredibly talented. Between starring roles on The White Lotus and Euphoria and partnerships with Laneige, Armani Beauty, and Kérastase, the 27-year-old actress is busy. I've always found it so refreshing that her talent and cover-star-level beauty are juxtaposed with such a down-to-earth humility. After all, Sweeney is all about inside-out beauty. "Small rituals can make such a big difference in how we look and feel," she explains. "It's more than just products—it's about confidence, self-expression, and feeling my best every day." For Sweeney, the first half of the beauty puzzle is making time for her self-care rituals. This is something we should all take note of, whether you're gracing a red carpet or getting ready at your vanity for a night out.

Sydney Sweeney Skincare Routine

(Image credit: @sydney_sweeney)

If you're anything like me, you want to know the products Sweeney reaches for on the daily. Luckily, I got an exclusive look at her go-to lineup of beauty products, and I'm ready to spill every detail. First, we have to talk about the just-launched Laneige Bouncy & Firm serum. "Laneige always nails hydration, and their new launch is no exception," she tells me. "The formula is ultra light yet deeply nourishing, and I love how it gives my skin that fresh, plump look while locking in moisture all day. It's definitely a new staple in my routine." Keep reading to shop this new launch and more of Sweeney's skincare must-haves, including her favorite $10 skin soother, a luxurious eye mask, and her go-to affordable ice roller.

LANEIGE Sydney Sweeney Bouncy & Firm Serum

(Image credit: @laneige_us @sydney_sweeney)

Bouncy & Firm Radiance Boosting Serum With Peony & Collagen Complex™
LANEIGE
Bouncy & Firm Radiance Boosting Serum

"I love how this serum gives my skin an instant plump and lifted look while keeping it hydrated and firm."

Kinrose Care, 12oz Organic Aloe Vera Gel for Face, Skin, Hair & Sunburn Relief - From 100 Percent Pure Aloe Vera - Cold Pressed, Vegan, Unscented - Made in Usa.
KinRose Care
Organic Aloe Vera Gel

"I love using aloe vera gel as a multipurpose skin soother—it's great for calming irritation, hydrating skin, and even as a lightweight moisturizer. It's the ultimate soothing and hydrating ingredient."

Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury, Skin Care Products
ESARORA
Ice Roller

"A simple yet effective tool that helps with lymphatic drainage and leaves my face feeling sculpted and refreshed."

111skin Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask, Brightening & Hydrating Under Eye Patches for Dull, Dry Skin With Rose Extract, Colloidal Gold & Vitamin C, Improves the Appearance of Dark Circles, 8 Pairs
111SKIN
Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask

"A luxurious treat for tired eyes, these masks instantly de-puff and brighten, making me look well-rested even when I'm not. These work wonders before an event or when I need an instant pick-me-up."

Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer With Ceramides and Peptides
LANEIGE
Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer

"It's incredibly gentle yet effective, leaving my skin soft, soothed, and perfectly prepped for the next steps in my routine."

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
LANEIGE
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

"This eye cream is so lightweight yet deeply hydrating, making my under-eyes look refreshed and smooth."

Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
LANEIGE
Lip Sleeping Mask

"The rich, nourishing formula hydrates my lips overnight, and the subtle vanilla scent is pure comfort."

Shop More of Sweeney's Beauty Favorites

sephora,

Kérastase
Première Repairing Shampoo for Damaged Hair

"This shampoo and conditioner revive my hair, making it feel stronger, softer, and healthier after every wash."

Ogx Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Lotion With Vanilla Bean, Fast-Absorbing Body Lotion for All Skin Types, Paraben-Free and Sulfated-Surfactants Free, 19.5 Ounce
OGX
Coconut Miracle Oil Body Lotion

"It's rich, hydrating, and smells like a tropical vacation—what's not to love?"

My Way Parfum
Armani Beauty
My Way Parfum

"A sophisticated yet fresh scent that feels effortlessly chic and leaves a lasting impression."

sephora,

Dyson
Airwrap ID Multi-Styler and Dryer

"A game-changer for styling, it gives me salon-worthy curls and volume without excessive heat damage."

Slip Silk Skinny Scrunchies - Blonde | Set of 4 Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies | 100% Mulberry Silk, Anti-Crease, Gentle on Hair, Reduces Breakage | Stylish, Durable, Ideal for All Hair Types
SLIP
Silk Skinny Scrunchies

"They hold my hair securely without causing breakage or creases—perfect for keeping my hair healthy."

Nutritive 8h Magic Night Serum Hydrating Treatment for Dry Hair
Kérastase
Nutritive 8h Magic Night Serum

"A true overnight miracle that leaves my hair silky, nourished, and frizz-free by morning."

Blissy Silk Pillowcase - 100% Pure Mulberry Silk - 22 Momme 6a High-Grade Fibers - Silk Pillow Cover for Hair & Skin - Regular, Queen & King With Hidden Zipper (standard, Silver)
BLISSY
100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

"Not only do they feel luxurious, but they help reduce frizz, prevent wrinkles, and keep my skin and hair looking their best."

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – Ada Accepted Electric Toothbrush- 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case – 40,000 Vpm Electric Motor & Wireless Charging - 4 Modes W Smart Timer
Philips
Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

"My teeth have never felt cleaner!"

Explore More:
Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸