"I've Literally Gotten Stopped on the Street Over This": 14 Compliment-Worthy Beauty Items You Won't Regret Buying

If you could only take beauty recs from one person, Kristen Noel Crawley would be a safe bet. She's the founder of KNC Beauty, a natural, collagen-infused skincare brand that's best known for its celeb-loved lip masks. I mean, if Kim Kardashian and Emma Stone use her products, I definitely trust her word. And lucky for me (and you!), she spilled all her compliment-worthy beauty picks during our chat.
One of the first items she mentioned was an enchanting Phlur fragrance that stops people in their tracks—literally. To my surprise, it's not the viral Missing Person ($99) or the lush, earthy Father Figure ($99)—according to Crawley, Amber Haze ($25) is the perfume that earns her endless compliments. "I've literally gotten stopped on the street over this scent," she tells me.
TBH, I wouldn't be surprised if Phlur fans are gatekeeping this one—the soft, sweet notes of amber, vanilla, and musk blended with fresh jasmine and saffron sound like a perfect recipe for compliments.
Naturally, Crawley has plenty of other recs she'll share below, but her passion for beauty goes much deeper. She created the KNC School of Beauty, an online master class that educates and empowers female entrepreneurs in the beauty and fashion space.
"It was a direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020," she explains. "I wanted to find a way that I could give back to my community."
Every year since 2020, she's teamed up with panelists like Hannah Bronfman, Madison Utendahl, and Maeva Heim to share expert advice and guidance at no cost. "I'm so proud of all of the young women that we've been able to inspire and help, and I can't wait to grow this project even more to reach as many young women as we can," she says.
Stay tuned for Crawley's next KNC School of Beauty session, and in the meantime, you can shop her complete lineup of cool-girl beauty staples below—from a pricey-but-worth-it moisturizer to her go-to cream blush combo.
Agent Nateur
Holi(Water) Pearl and Rose Hyaluronic Essence
"Super refreshing and light, I live for this essence."
Phlur
Amber Haze Fragrance Mist
"I've literally gotten stopped on the street over this scent. It's light, sexy, and fun!"
KNC Beauty
Kiss My Lips Collagen-Infused Lip Masks
"Lip care is especially important in the summertime. I use this mask to give my lips some extra love after a day in the sun."
U Beauty
Super Tinted Hydrator
"This tinted cream gives a skin-like effect while providing superior moisture."
iS Clinical
Hydra-Intensive Cooling Masque
"Instantly cools and refreshes my skin."
RevitaLash
Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Lash Enhancing Serum
"I'm on my natural lash journey, and I cannot live without this product. I apply it to my lash line every other night and they've never looked better."
Dior
The Protective Milk SPF 30
"This sunscreen makes my skin glow and is super hydrating. It also smells divine."
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Blush
"The best cream blushes hands down! I love to mix the delicate mauve and rose peach color."
Estée Lauder
Re-Nutriv Rich Foam Cleanser
"I love a foam cleanser, and this one is the best! The whole Re-Nutriv line is my favorite."
KNC Beauty
Cryotherapy Wands
"The best thing I do for my skin in the morning is to depuff and energize my skin with my cryo wands."
Simihaze Beauty
Skin Suede Melting Bronze Balm
"I love the packaging of this product. They stack with others so it's perfect for on the go. I use this as a bronzer, eyeshadow, and contour."
La Prairie
Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Sheer Moisturizer
"The perfect moisturizer for summer. It hydrates but doesn't leave a thick layer on the skin."
Cyklar
Bergamot Bond Perfume Oil
"The Bergamot Bond scent is my favorite for summer."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.