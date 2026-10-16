Spotted in Kylie Jenner’s Bathroom: The Korean Retinol Serum That’s “Worth Every Penny,” Per Shoppers

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Selfie of Kylie Jenner wearing a sheet mask and green headphones
(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Long live the Kylie Jenner vlogs! The mogul and WWW August cover star is back in her vlogger era, serving us glimpses into her daily life—and skincare routine. Just recently on Instagram, she posted a clip titled "GRWM for bed" and walked through her entire regimen from start to finish, which includes some very buzzy beauty staples: an iconic cold cream, an editor-beloved cleanser and moisturizer, and a viral Korean retinol serum. We'll dive into them all in just a moment, but the retinol bears mentioning up top. See, it's not just any OTC formula. It's actually a retinol "booster" with 0.1% retinal, peptides, niacinamide, panthenol, and spicules that create microchannels in the skin for better absorption—and thus faster results.

In fact, a majority of reviewers online have pointed out the quick timeline, with one sharing they've seen results after just a week. "Even my hubby noticed," they write, adding that the serum is "worth every penny." Scroll ahead to shop the serum in question, plus Jenner's other nighttime skincare staples.

Shop Kylie Jenner's Full Nighttime Skincare Routine

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Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.