Spotted in Kylie Jenner’s Bathroom: The Korean Retinol Serum That’s “Worth Every Penny,” Per Shoppers

Long live the Kylie Jenner vlogs! The mogul and WWW August cover star is back in her vlogger era, serving us glimpses into her daily life—and skincare routine. Just recently on Instagram, she posted a clip titled "GRWM for bed" and walked through her entire regimen from start to finish, which includes some very buzzy beauty staples: an iconic cold cream, an editor-beloved cleanser and moisturizer, and a viral Korean retinol serum. We'll dive into them all in just a moment, but the retinol bears mentioning up top. See, it's not just any OTC formula. It's actually a retinol "booster" with 0.1% retinal, peptides, niacinamide, panthenol, and spicules that create microchannels in the skin for better absorption—and thus faster results.
In fact, a majority of reviewers online have pointed out the quick timeline, with one sharing they've seen results after just a week. "Even my hubby noticed," they write, adding that the serum is "worth every penny." Scroll ahead to shop the serum in question, plus Jenner's other nighttime skincare staples.
Shop Kylie Jenner's Full Nighttime Skincare Routine
POND'S
Cold Cream Makeup Remover Deep Cleanser
Let's start at the beginning, shall we? "I'm back on the Pond's," Jenner says of the classic cold cream cleanser, which efficiently removes heavy makeup without stripping the skin of moisture. Originally launched in 1905, the Pond's water-in-oil emulsion was a longtime staple for beauty icons like Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Onassis—and now Jenner. It's versatile, noncomedogenic, and tagged at just $9.
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Clean Clean Gentle Gel Foaming Cleanser
After washing off the Pond's, Jenner double cleanses using Sofie Pavitt's water-based formula. Despite its gel consistency (which often leaves dry skin begging for moisture), it never makes the skin feel tight or uncomfortable post-wash. It also has a rather simple ingredient list—no harsher acids, just calming allantoin, panthenol, and glycerin—which means you can use it every day and night without worrying about combining too many actives. It's also my personal routine staple, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a beauty editor who doesn't sing its praises.
celimax
The Vita-A Retinal 0.1% Shot Booster Treatment
Here's the aforementioned retinol! Celimax's Vita-A Retinal 0.1% Shot Booster Treatment is lauded for smoothing fine lines without wreaking havoc on the skin barrier (thanks to soothing players like niacinamide and panethol). Jenner taps it underneath her eyes, as that's where she's seen "little fine lines" starting to crop up. "Honestly, I have seen a difference," she says.
Dieux
Air Angel Peptide Plumping Gel Cream
Next, Jenner massages in another editor-favorite: Dieux's Air Angel Peptide Plumping Gel Cream. If you have combination skin (dry on the forehead and cheeks, oily everywhere else), you need to give the silky gel-cream a try. It's one of the only lightweight moisturizers that actually supplies deep hydration without a lingering greasy film. I love it during the daytime, but as Jenner demonstrates, it's moisturizing enough to also apply as a night cream.
MBR
Cell-Power Hand Treatment
Surprisingly, the most expensive product in Jenner's routine is not for her face but for her hands. "I've been trying to take better care of my hands," she declares before massaging in this smoothing, brightening hand treatment. It's also sold on celebrity facialists' websites (Aida Bicaj and Joanna Czech, to name a couple), so know that with the steep price tag comes some high-profile endorsements.
Kylie Cosmetics
Cloud Balm
Last but not least, Jenner finishes off her routine with her clear Cloud Balm, a nourishing, shea butter-based formula housed in a no-fuss, chubby stick. "It melts into your lips and is just perfect," Jenner says of the solid formula. It's different from her Lip Butter, which has more of a glossy, balmy sheen, and it's fabulous to keep at your bedside.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.