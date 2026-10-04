I’m a Beauty Editor Who Hates Mediocrity—7 Products So Good, I've Emptied Them All

I understand that it might sound obnoxious of me to say that I have no time for mediocre beauty products, but it's the hard truth. After over 12 years of working as a beauty journalist, it's safe to say my standards have become sky-high. With hundreds, if not thousands, of new beauty products landing on my desk every year, the act of just finishing one has become my highest form of praise.
And over the past month, there were a whopping seven products that met my high standards so expertly that I finished every last drop of them. Over the transitional weeks between summer and autumn, my beauty routine has been a little chaotic. I've finished bath soaks that warm my bones on cold autumnal evenings, deodorants that tackle the warm daytime sun and body creams to treat my post-summer limbs—all in the same four weeks. And whilst they might not all be the most glamorous products, I can promise you one thing: they're worth every penny of their price tag.
The Empties Edit: September 2026
1. Ouai Bond Repair Balm
This has proven to be my favourite hair product of 2026 so far. Part hair mask, part conditioner, part treatment: this formula sort of does it all. Containing vegan silk protein, hyaluronic acid, peptides and a lipid replacement complex, the formula works to strengthen, soften and protect hair fibres for silky-soft lengths. Seriously, my hair has never been more glass-like than when I use this stuff. Oh, and it only takes three minutes to work—it's been a total game-changer.
2. Wildsmith Bath Salts
It's no secret that I love a bath. In fact, my nightly soak means I consider myself one of the most qualified beauty editors around to talk about bath products. These bath salts are, without question, some of the best around. I lean on them whenever I fancy treating myself to a little luxury in the evening. They're oily and moisturising in the best sort of way; they dissolve entirely into the water (so don't leave any grit behind) and the fragrance is one of the most intensely grounding and calming I've ever come across.
3. Dove Refillable Anti-Perspirant
Dove
No. 4 Violet & Tonka Bean Refillable Anti-Perspirant Starter Kit
Sure, it's technically autumn, but the temperatures outside wouldn't let you think it for long. Come evening, I'm all about cosy baths and rich textures, but the unusually warm days leave me frustrated about my clothing choices and typically dripping in sweat just a few minutes after leaving the house. This refillable anti-perspirant from Dove, however, has saved me. It has 72-hour sweat and odour protection, smells like a luxury fragrance and generally proves a chic-looking handbag addition. I adore it.
4. Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum VI
Sulwhasoo
First Care Activating Serum VI
If you want the honest truth, I'm not a beauty editor who absolutely adores Korean skincare products. Sure, I appreciate some of the really great formulas, but for the most part I find the abundant product offering overwhelming, noisy and a bit gimmicky. Sulwhasoo, however, is a Korean skincare brand I truly back. This no-fuss serum contains an impressive concoction of do-it-all botanicals, and the results have proved undeniable. My skin was glowier, softer, clearer and generally healthier-looking when I was using this serum morning and night.
5. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Balm
Aesop
Geranium Leaf Body Balm
There are few things in life I find chicer than a slightly battered tube of Aesop cream, and this Geranium Leaf Body Balm is about as chic as things get. I kept this tube on my bedside table for the entire month and used it on any dry patches before getting into bed and first thing in the morning. It smells luxuriously green, it looks painfully cool and it really does the job at moisturising dry skin. If I were going to buy anyone a beauty-related gift, man or woman, this would be top of the list.
6. Simple Rich Moisture Sheet Mask
Simple
Rich Moisture Sheet Mask
I'm not the biggest advocate of sheet masks—I think anything single-use is a bit of an unnecessary fad. However, over the past month I have been travelling a lot, and sheet masks have been my saviours. This one in particular impressed me. Why? Because for £4, it delivers a truly standout hit of glow-boosting moisture. If your skin is feeling dry, tight or dull, I promise you that after 15 minutes of letting this mask do its thing, your complexion will look (and feel) brand new.
7. Phlur Vanilla Skin Deodorant
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Deodorant
When I say I went through a fair few deodorants in an attempt to battle the September sun, I mean it. Along with the Dove antiperspirant, Phlur's Vanilla Skin really impressed me. It's not a total sweat stopper in the same way Dove's is, but it feels like a little treat to apply every day. It smells beautifully luxurious and creamy—like vanilla milk—and it feels soft, soothing and comforting on the underarms. On days when you don't need total sweat protection, this option is a no-brainer.