I’m a Beauty Editor Who Hates Mediocrity—7 Products So Good, I've Emptied Them All

Now that we're in the full swing of autumn, these are the empty beauty products I'm ready to restock.

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Shannon Lawlor&#039;s beauty empties from September 2026 including Wildsmith bath salts, Ouai hair mask, Aesop body balm, Sulwhasoo serum, Phlur deodorant and Simple sheet mask
(Image credit: Lucy Robinson for Who What Wear UK)

I understand that it might sound obnoxious of me to say that I have no time for mediocre beauty products, but it's the hard truth. After over 12 years of working as a beauty journalist, it's safe to say my standards have become sky-high. With hundreds, if not thousands, of new beauty products landing on my desk every year, the act of just finishing one has become my highest form of praise.

And over the past month, there were a whopping seven products that met my high standards so expertly that I finished every last drop of them. Over the transitional weeks between summer and autumn, my beauty routine has been a little chaotic. I've finished bath soaks that warm my bones on cold autumnal evenings, deodorants that tackle the warm daytime sun and body creams to treat my post-summer limbs—all in the same four weeks. And whilst they might not all be the most glamorous products, I can promise you one thing: they're worth every penny of their price tag.

The Empties Edit: September 2026

1. Ouai Bond Repair Balm

2. Wildsmith Bath Salts

3. Dove Refillable Anti-Perspirant

4. Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum VI

5. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Balm

6. Simple Rich Moisture Sheet Mask

7. Phlur Vanilla Skin Deodorant

Shannon Lawlor
Shannon Lawlor
Beauty Director

Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.