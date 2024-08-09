This Miley Cyrus–Loved Lip Balm Has Been Sold Out Everywhere, and It's Finally Back
Miley Cyrus has influenced my beauty routine ever since she claimed ketchup was a really good moisturizer in season one of Hannah Montana. (Kidding, but honestly, I wouldn't put it past my 10-year-old self to try it.) Her brunette beach waves era, her blonde, rockstar shag, her golden-hour Grammy's glam (pictured above), the mini space buns… the limit does not exist when it comes to the singer's iconic beauty looks.
Cyrus doesn't drop her personal product recs too often, so when I saw her applying a lip balm—a $7 one at that!—in a BTS shot from a recent Gucci photoshoot, I was fully prepared to purchase multiple tubes. I should have known that as soon as Cyrus made her endorsement known the balm would sell out faster than I could hit "add to cart." Alas, it was gone in a flash, so I've been keeping tabs on a few retailers in the hopes that it will make a reappearance.
My lurking has paid off! Cyrus's go-to lippie is now available to snag once again, and I suggest copping the star formula while you still can. I certainly won't be repeating my past mistakes.
Cyrus's hydrated pout is courtesy of ITK, the under-$15 skincare line known for its no-fuss, effective formulas. The brand's Nourishing Lip Balm is a soothing, hydrating formula infused with shea butter, coconut oil, cocoa seed butter, and vitamin E to lock in moisture and smooth lip cracks. It also has a slightly glossy finish, which makes lips look juicy and hydrated without feeling too sticky. Cyrus layers it over her lip color in the Instagram photo, which is such a life hack for giving matte or satin lipsticks a healthy, glossy sheen.
The balm also happens to be pretty popular among the TikTok crowd; it's earned a cult following on the app thanks to its smooth application and slick finish. One user even calls it a holy grail that blows another wildly popular, celebrity-backed lip treatment (you know the one) out of the water. So when Cyrus posted her BTS shots, fans of the brand were quick to identify the sleek, purple tube in the comments.
You can usually find the lip balm at Walmart, but *sob* it has since sold out as I write this sentence. (Told you it will be gone in a blink!) The balm is currently still available on Amazon though, so I'd snap it up as soon as you can. Godspeed!
ITK Out of Stock? Try These Hydrating Lip Balms
I apply this plumping lip mask all day, every day. I'll use it to top my lip color for a glossy finish, as a refresher midday, and of course at night to treat my pout to some TLC.
I adore U Beauty's Plasma Lip (the tinted versions, too). The shiny yet nonsticky finish is unmatched, IMO.
It's marketed as a gloss, but I honestly consider it more of a hydrating lip treatment, due to its high concentration of hyaluronic acid and jojoba seed oil.
Say it with me: You need to use SPF on your lips! InnBeauty Project's balm is just as protective as it is hydrating, and it comes in three gorgeous hues.
How cute is this lip balm from The Ordinary? As its name suggests, it's brimming with squalane and amino acids to hydrate and strengthen the delicate lip skin. It also has a thin consistency, which makes it perfect for layering underneath or on top of lip color.
Juicy—that's the only way I can describe this lip treatment. It feels like a splash of hydration on my thirsty lips, which struggle with painful chap year-round.
Us WWW editors are obsessed with Eadem's tinted lip treatments. The color! The finish! The skin-softening actives! It's a beauty bag staple. I won't leave the house without it.
A cult classic of Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter is this multipurpose balm is so gentle that it can be used on newborn babies' skin. It's also 100% natural, dermatologically tested, and cruelty-free.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
