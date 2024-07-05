Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter Love This Lip Balm That Has 1.7K 5-Star Reviews

What do Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter have in common? They're both celebrities. They both have blonde hair. And they're both cool. But there's one more thing—that is, they allegedly use the exact same iconic Australian lip balm to moisturize, smooth, and plump their famous pouts. Other celebs such as Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are also apparently fans of the formula.

They're not the only ones who use it. The lip balm in question currently has 1.7K five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know real customers recommend it too. Take it from reviewers like this one, who says, "I fully believe that when you are told about something 'old school' you jump on it. My grandmother got me hooked on this. I decree that anyone who doesn’t slather this all over lips, cuticles, elbows, or any dry areas is missing out."

You can't argue with a glowing review like that. The best part? It's not just a lip balm. Nope, it's a multipurpose skin balm that can be used all over the face and body to heal dry skin. Keep scrolling to see the exact product.

Lanolips 101 Ointment Original Superbalm $18 SHOP NOW Lanolips 101 Ointment contains lanolin, an ultra-moisturizing, skin-soothing ingredient found naturally on sheep's wool. The proprietary lanolin that Lanolips uses is apparently three times purer than medical-grade lanolin (so don't let the whole sheep's wool thing deter you). It's so gentle that it can be used on newborn babies' skin, and it's 100% natural, dermatologically tested, and cruelty-free. Impressively, the brand claims that it can hold up to 200 times its weight in moisture, meaning dry, chapped lips are instantly coated, soothed, and protected. However, Lanolips 101 Ointment isn't just for dry lips. After all, it's not called Superbalm for nothing. It moisturizes cuticles, heels, and elbows and heals minor injuries (like paper cuts and insect bites). It's even safe enough for use on psoriasis and eczema. It even has aesthetic benefits. You can mix it into your favorite foundation formula for a natural, dewy, and hydrated look. Or use it like brow gel if you're in a pinch. Yep, it's a true multitasker. This is a good reminder to stock up on a few tubes.

Shop More Editor-Approved Lip Balms

Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve in Birthday $16 SHOP NOW Glossier's Balm Dotcom is iconic. We love this new birthday-cake editon.

Nuxe Ultra Nourishing Lip Balm With Honey $18 SHOP NOW A French pharmacy product, this rich, honey-infused lip balm is a MUST.

Coola Organic Liplux Lip Balm and Sunscreen With SPF 30 $12 SHOP NOW A formula with SPF is a must for protecting the thin skin on the lips from UV rays!

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm $4 SHOP NOW This humble tube of lip balm won our top spot out of hundreds of formulas.

Hermès Rouge Hermès Lip Balm $75 SHOP NOW This is expensive, but it lasts forever. It's also super moisturizing (and luxe).

Prada Beauty Moisturizing Lip Balm in Clear $50 SHOP NOW Sabrina Carpenter also loves this Prada Lip Balm. The pH color-changing shade she reportedly uses is sold out, but luckily, the clear shade is still available (for now).

rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla $18 SHOP NOW This TikTok-viral, peptide-packed lip balm is a staple in our collections.

fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm $28 SHOP NOW We also crowned Fresh's Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm one of our all-time favorite formulas. It oh so comforting for super-dry, chapped lips.

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm in Berry $19 SHOP NOW This lip balm makes our pouts look so plump and glowy.