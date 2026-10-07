If there is one serum I've recommended more than any other, it's undoubtedly Medik8 Crystal Retinal. I've put friends onto it, and they've told me that their skin has never looked better, and it's the top of my list when people come to me about investing in their skincare routine with a retinol serum. You see, this cult Medik8 serum has become a modern beauty icon, and for good reason. And right now, it's 20% off, making it one of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals I've seen.
Medik8 Crystal Retinal
Medik8
Crystal Retinal 1
Key ingredients: Retinaldehyde, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, glycerin
Pros
Works on acne, acne scarring, fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin texture
Retinaldehyde works faster than other retinol formulas
Comes in varying strengths to suit your skin, whether you're new to using retinoids or are an experienced retinoid user already
Cons
The stronger strength formulas are more expensive
What Makes Medik8 Crystal Retinal An Iconic Product?
Unlike other retinol serum, this formula uses retinaldehyde, a form of retinoid that works up to 11 times faster than retinol. The reason I recommend it so much is because A), it delivers results and B), it works for a whole range of skincare concerns. Whether you're wanting to treat acne, fade acne scarring, plump fine lines and wrinkles, smooth uneven skin texture or fade pigmentation, it does it all. I've seen a huge difference in my acne and uneven skin texture since adding it into my routine, and it's gentle enough for my sensitive skin too.
There are varying strengths of the formula, so whether you're new to using a retinoid or are used to stronger formulas, there's one for everyone, and you can build on your results as your skin adjusts. I worked my way up from strength one to six, but all of the Medik8 Crystal Retinal formulas are on sale right now with a generous 20% off, making it a great time to try this iconic serum, top up on your current strength, or invest in the next step up from your usual formula. Scroll on for my before-and-after results after using the serums consistantly.
My Results
Before
After
My Verdict
I’ve been using Medik8 Crystal Retinal for years now (in tandem with the Medik8 Crystal Retinal Eye Cream for my eye area), and it's amongst one of the most results-driven formulas I've tried. I have sensitive skin, but I've never experienced any irritation issues since working up from formula one to six. Whether you’re an experienced retinal user, or trying it for the very first time, there are different strengths available to suit your skin. Then, as your complexion gradually adapts to the formula, you can move up to the next level, and the results compound.
Since using it, I’ve noticed my rough skin texture from acne scarring around my chin has become far smoother, and my fine lines have softened. I often recommend it to my acne-prone friends too, because it has really helped to reduce my breakouts, and the serum itself is lightweight and non-sticky.
I'm planning on topping up on my current formula and also stepping up to the next strength whilst it's on sale with a generous discount. Scroll on to shop each of the strengths.
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At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.