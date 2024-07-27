I Needed a Skin Reset, so I Pared Down My Routine to One (!) Product

My trip upstate with Oak Essentials could not have come at a better time. I'd been testing a slew of new beauty launches, from skin treatments to exfoliating masks to makeup, and my skin oh so kindly responded with irritation and tender breakouts. In short, my skin barrier was not happy with me. Don't get me wrong, I'm happy to play guinea pig in order to provide the most informed product recommendations, but I'd be lying if I said my skin doesn't go *through it* from time to time. I desperately needed a reset—and what better way to coddle my complexion (and mind and body) than by spending a few days in New York's serene Hudson Valley clad in a Jenni Kayne cardigan?

Oak Essentials is known for its minimalist formulas, and my skin was practically screaming for simplicity, so I decided to leave my usual lineup at home, save for my favorite eye cream and (of course) sunscreen. It turns out that this "fasting period" was exactly what my skin was craving. Do I suspect that the fresh upstate air and nutritious meals did some of the heavy lifting? Absolutely. But I also firmly believe that paring down my routine to one product (the Oak Essentials Moisture Rich Balm) sped up the healing process tenfold. Allow me to explain.

Let's start from the very beginning. The trip kicked off with an excursion to the Jenni Kayne Farmhouse, an invite-only four-bedroom escape opening this fall. One of the biggest highlights of the space is the Oak Essentials Wellness Club, which includes a sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, and elevated greenhouse to host in-house facials and curated programming (think Pilates, grounded meditations, etc.). The house itself is all decked out in stunning Jenni Kayne interiors , and just strolling around the idyllic property made me sigh in relief. Releasing stress is a crucial part of any skin reset, so I'll consider that box checked.

After a nutritious lunch using ingredients found on property and a discussion about some secret new launches for the brand, we headed off to Hudson Valley's Wildflower Farms for the remainder of the trip. That night, after melting into the clawfoot tub (I'm never one to turn down a luxurious soak), I decided to use the brand's hero product, the Moisture Rich Balm. I had tested it before but admittedly never kept it in my routine for long; I thought it might be too heavy for my combination skin, especially during the summer. Boy, was I wrong! The balm dissolves into a silky oil that actually feels super lightweight, and all I needed was a pearl-size amount to moisturize my entire face.

In the morning, I couldn't believe how soft my skin felt. The oil fused to my skin overnight and left behind a dewy (not greasy) sheen. I also noticed the cluster of breakouts on my forehead and chin appearing way less inflamed, likely thanks to the formula's high concentration of sea buckthorn and borage seed oils (brimming with antioxidants, they're known to help even out skin tone). I decided right then and there to really give this trimmed routine a proper try—cleansing then treating my skin with nothing but the balm—and assess whether it helps my skin bounce back from its product overload-induced stress.

I'm currently 10 days into the experiment—and I'm thrilled to report that my skin has returned to peak health. Aside from a quick, hydrating facial back at the farm, I haven't used any active ingredients (no acids, no retinol, not even an antioxidant serum), and I can tell my skin desperately needed the break. I may incorporate a light, enzyme-powered exfoliator in a couple more days—the Oak Essentials Renew Face Polish is divine—but my skin has been loving the simple routine so far. As a beauty editor, I've never not had a regimen less than five steps, but this reset has really hammered in the importance of a skin barrier break—even if a buzzy new launch is calling my name.

And if I do go overboard with the actives once again (hey, it happens!), I now have a recovery route I'm confident can breathe some life back into my complexion. It doesn't hurt that uncapping the product takes me right back to that blissful afternoon at the Farmhouse. Cue the contented sigh.

Shop the Routine

On days I wear makeup, I'll do an initial cleanse with this balm-to-oil cleanser, which I can feel actively moisturizing my skin as I wash. I'll then follow up with a milky, water-based solution to clear the remaining residue.

My new ride-or-die!

More Oak Essentials Products I Love

Spritzing my face with this mist after a long day instantly brightens my mood. Pro tip: Keep it in the fridge for even more of a refreshing experience.

Gel cleansers that don't strip your skin dry are hard to find, but this gentle number is so hydrating.

I absolutely adore enzyme exfoliators, which are gentler than acid-infused formulas. This one uses upcycled pineapple enzymes along with potato pulp to softly buff away dead skin.

This mask is gunning for the top spot of my Oak Essentials favorites. Honey is amazing for skin health in every single way (it has brightening properties, antibacterial abilities to reduce breakouts, and it's a hydrating humectant), so your skin will literally drink up this concentrated mask.

You could tap a bit of Moisture Rich Balm on the lips if you please, but I like to use this cute lip balm for on-the-go hydration.

This body oil provides a soft, allover glow—plus it smells heavenly.