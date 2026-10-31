If you're looking for a good mascara recommendation or want to know what nail colours will be trending before anyone else, I'm the beauty writer for you. However, one topic I have to admit I've never been very well-versed in is laser hair removal. The topic can feel intimidating enough, but it gets even more complicated when you realise it's far from one-size-fits-all: it all depends on your skin tone and how your hair grows.
So, when my sister recently asked me for advice on the best at-home laser hair removal devices for dark skin, I really couldn't offer her much advice. Instead, I turned to my contact book of aesthetic-treatment experts to answer my (and my sister's) questions.
Dr Tego Kirnon-Jackman is a multi-award-winning medical and aesthetic doctor and founder of SKINMENU. Widely recognised as a leading expert in treating skin of colour and hyperpigmentation, she also recently launched a Safe Laser Checklist to help navigate the world of advanced laser safety. Here's what she wants you to know.
Is Laser Hair Removal Safe for Darker Skin?
First things first, is laser hair removal safe? "Yes, when the right laser is used by someone who knows what they’re doing," says Dr Tego. "Darker skin has more melanin, which competes with the hair for the laser’s energy. If the wavelength or settings are wrong, that energy heats the skin instead of the hair follicle, and that’s when burns and pigment changes happen. The 1064nm Nd: YAG is the gold standard for deeper skin tones because it bypasses surface melanin," Dr Tego explains. "Skin assessment, the right settings and technique are non-negotiable."
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Are At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Safe for Dark Skin?
"The vast majority of at-home devices are IPL (intense pulsed light), which were designed for lighter skin with dark hair. This means that many at-home devices are not suitable for deeper skin tones, although a lot of newer at-home IPL devices have sensors to detect skin tone and block treatment in unsuitable skin tones," explains Dr Tego. "When looking for an at-home laser hair removal device, it’s crucial that websites clearly state which skin tones are suitable for use. If a device doesn’t clarify that it has been designed and tested for your skin tone, please, please don’t use it. And if you’re unsure, always see a clinician first."
Which Lasers Are Safe to Use on Dark Skin?
As explained by Dr Tego, "Laser hair removal works by targeting melanin within the hair follicle. The challenge in darker skin is that there is also more melanin within the epidermis, which can absorb some of that laser energy. This increases the potential for burns and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation if an inappropriate wavelength or treatment parameters are used.
"When choosing laser hair removal for darker skin, I look less at the brand name and more at the technology inside the device. A long-pulsed 1064-nm Nd: YAG laser remains one of the safest and most established options for laser hair removal in darker skin tones," she says, continuing, "The 1064-nm wavelength penetrates more deeply and is less strongly absorbed by epidermal melanin than shorter hair-removal wavelengths. This allows us to target the hair follicle whilst reducing unwanted interaction with melanin at the skin’s surface."
But even if an at-home device uses a long-pulsed 1064-nm Nd: YAG wavelength, it still carries risks if it isn't used correctly. "Appropriate pulse duration, fluence [the amount of energy the laser delivers per unit of skin surface area] and effective skin cooling are still extremely important, so having the right device does not automatically make a treatment safe," confirms Dr Tego.
So whilst the below at-home laser hair removal devices are suitable for use on dark skin, it's still vital to study the user guide and use the device exactly as the manufacturer indicates. And just a note on making doubly sure that a device is safe for you before you buy it: check that it's cleared for your Fitzpatrick type. The Fitzpatrick scale is widely used in medical settings to categorise skin into six "types" based on melanin content and how the skin responds to UV exposure. If your skin is deeply pigmented, never burns or freckles and tans very easily, only choose a device suitable for Fitzpatrick type 6.
If you're interested in which at-home laser hair removal devices are suitable for dark skin, scroll to find out more about our picks.
Suitable hair colours: Black, brunette, ginger, dark blonde, light blonde and grey
Intensity settings: 3
Attachments: 1
Pros
Suitable for even the deepest of skin tones
Features built-in ice cooling to make the process less painful
Cons
Bulkier device head makes it harder for precise application
Featuring a 1064nm diode laser that delivers the same powerful wavelength as the Nd: YAG lasers trusted by professionals, DermRays V6S 1064nm Diode Laser was specifically created with dark skin in mind. Most at-home lasers work only on Fitzpatrick skin types 1-4, so finding a device that works on even the darkest skin tones is a game changer. The 1064nm laser is able to bypass surface melanin and penetrate deeply to target hair follicles directly, which reduces the risk of burns or scarring, making it one of the few devices that is safe and effective for deeper complexions. Not to mention, it has a built-in cooling system to make the process as pain-free as possible.
Standout review: "I’ve been using the DermRays V6S at-home 'laser' hair removal device that’s marketed specifically for deeper skin tones, and my experience so far has honestly been better than I expected, especially in comfort and ease of use. Most at-home hair removal tools are IPL, which can be riskier on deeper skin because IPL light is more readily absorbed by melanin. The setup and use were simple. You plug it in, power on, select your level and treat in sections.
"The brand includes guidance like shaving first and using a skin tone chart, and the device has a skin tone sensor/alarm intended to prevent use on incompatible tones. What stood out for me is the comfort: it’s been gentle on my skin with no scary 'zaps.' It feels like quick, warm pulses, very manageable, especially compared to harsher devices I’ve tried in the past. (As always, sensitivity depends on the area and your personal tolerance.) If you have deep skin and you’ve been hesitant to try at-home hair removal, this device feels like a thoughtful option: straightforward routine, comfortable feel, and tech that’s better aligned with melanin-rich skin."
Suitable hair colours: Black, brunette, ginger, dark blonde and light blonde
Intensity settings: 5
Attachments: 1
Pros
Suitable for even the deepest of skin tones
Includes Silk'n AutoAdapt technology to read your skin tone and adjust the flash energy safely
Cons
Does not have a built-in ice cooling to reduce discomfort
Built with specialist AutoAdapt technology to read your skin tone before every flash, Silk’n’s 7 Hair Removal Device can be used on the palest to the deepest of complexions. Combining Galvanic and Optical energy to create a patented eHPL technology, the laser temporarily dilates the skin's pores, allowing the optical light energy to travel deeply and directly to the hair follicle, making it safer for those of us with deeper skin tones. With a 360° rotatable head, this device can be used safely on both the face and body and promises to show results after just two weeks of use.
Standout review: "Silk’n has been a top brand for at-home IPL hair removal for years, and I highly recommend their Silk’n 7 IPL device. It’s special because it combines IPL with galvanic energy, which helps the light go deeper into the hair follicle for better results. It also has a big treatment area, so you can finish faster, and a rotating head that makes it easier to use. Plus, it has a skin colour sensor for added safety, especially for darker skin tones. I love it and highly recommend it."
Suitable hair colours: Black, brunette, dark blonde and light blonde
Intensity settings: 5
Attachments: 1
Pros
Features built-in ice cooling to make the process less painful
Very easy to use
Cons
Cannot be used on skin type 6 of the Fitzpatrick scale
With five intensity settings and two modes, one for larger areas and one for more precise areas on both the body and face, Foreo’s Peach 2 Pro Max Hair Removal Device is not only extremely cute, but it also effectively removes hair without pain or discomfort. Made with high-quality silicone and a self-adjusting head, it's easy to hold and manoeuvre over the body, and T-Sonic technology helps to massage the skin and temporarily dilate your pores to reach the hair root more efficiently.
It can be used on a wide range of complexions, including up to type 5 on the Fitzpatrick scale (medium-dark brown to olive tones). However, the downside is that it cannot be used on the deepest skin tones, meaning it’s only suitable for some of us with dark skin.
Standout review: "It's nice to have the option of painless hair removal. I used to use epilators, but that's such a chore, so this is a much better option for me. I also love how there's a cooling feature on the device and a much larger treatment window that covers a much larger area than others. I've used it three times so far and have noticed that some of the hair is a lot more sparse than before I started with the Peach 2."
Suitable hair colours: Black, brunette and dark blonde
Intensity settings: 3
Attachments: 2
Pros
Device continuously reads your skin tone to adjust the flash energy safely
Comes with smart-flex heads to handle more precise areas
Cons
Cannot be used on skin type 6 of the Fitzpatrick scale
Has a corded design which can restrict movement
With different-sized heads and three sensitive modes to work for lots of different areas of the body, Braun’s Silk·Expert Pro 5 Device is built with an automatic SkinPro 2.0 sensing technology that can adjust its intensity based on the user's skin tone. Again, this device can unfortunately only be used on skin types 1 to 5 on the Fitzpatrick scale; however, the fact that it’s quick to use, pain-free and comes with a range of attachments for those harder-to-reach areas makes it well worth the investment for those who can use it. Not to mention, it can still be used on a much wider range of skin tones than a lot of hair removal devices on the market, which is definitely a plus.
Standout review: "My first time using the Braun Silk·Expert. I signed up for the app, which was extremely easy and read the instructions, which I recommend. Once the device is powered on, the fan starts, and you are ready to go. The device uses automatic light adaptation so when the skin tone sensors have skin contact, the device will read your skin tone and selects the appropriate light density of your skin for the area of treatment. The Braun Silk·Expert is very lightweight, making it very easy to hold and perfect the art of hair-free skin. I am excited to see the full results and move on to another area of my body."
What Are the Risks of Using Laser Hair Removal Devices at Home?
Whilst all these devices sound great, I wanted to discuss any risks with Dr Tego. "The main risks are burns and blistering, hyperpigmentation (dark marks), hypopigmentation (lighter patches) and, in more serious cases, scarring. At home, there’s also no one checking your skin type, your settings or your technique. Tanned skin, recent sun exposure and certain medications or skincare actives can all raise the risk further," she explains. As mentioned above, if you’re unsure about whether to use a device, always see a clinician first.
What Side Effects Should People With Dark Skin Watch Out For?
"Firstly, know that some redness and mild swelling around the follicles are normal and should settle within a day or so," Dr Tego tells me. "What isn’t normal, however, is intense heat or pain during treatment, blistering, crusting, a burning sensation that lingers, as well as marks that darken or lighten in the days after."
If you are having an in-clinic treatment and it feels extremely hot or painful, Dr Tego recommends letting the clinician know and asking for the treatment to stop. "Please don’t accept 'that’s normal, it’ll settle'. Pain is information. Avoid the sun, always use SPF afterwards, and see a doctor promptly if anything looks or feels wrong," she says.
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Dr Tego Kirnon-Jackman
Dr Tego Kirnon-Jackman, MBBS, MS, BSc, is a multi-award-winning medical and aesthetic doctor and founder of SKINMENU, a leading London aesthetic clinic. Passionate about blending clinical precision with quiet artistry, she draws on a deep understanding of skin physiology and anatomy to deliver subtle, personalised enhancements.
Widely recognised as a leading expert in treating skin of colour, hyperpigmentation and advanced laser safety, Dr Tego holds degrees including an MBBS, a BSc, and an MS in Minimally Invasive Aesthetics. Her practice spans inclusive aesthetic medicine, laser treatments, chemical peels and injectables tailored to a full range of skin tones.
Her multi-modality, inclusive approach allows her to compose bespoke "menus" that respect individuality and celebrate natural features. A sought-after educator, she pioneers safe protocols for laser and energy-based devices on melanin-rich skin, and regularly speaks on managing hyperpigmentation and preventing damage from improper treatment.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.