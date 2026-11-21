Rebecca Donaldson is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence, a model and tastemaker who is celebrated for her refined aesthetic and authoritative presence in the luxury space. Amidst a fast-paced career of work and travel, Rebecca is equally dedicated to wellness and balance, making mindful living a cornerstone of her personal and professional journey.
When you travel several times a month—if not every week—you quickly learn that the difference between a stressful journey and a seamless one often comes down to the little things: what you wear to the airport, how you organise your luggage and the essentials you keep within reach can make all the difference between arriving feeling relatively refreshed and feeling completely exhausted before your trip has even begun.
Over time, I've become much more considered about what I pack, and I've narrowed my travel essentials down to the things I genuinely rely on. My approach is all about comfort without compromising on style: elevated basics that look put-together, accessories that are as practical as they are beautiful and beauty essentials that help me maintain my routine, even on a long-haul flight.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
From my go-to Vuori travel outfit to my Rimowa suitcase and the skincare essentials I keep close, these are the things that make travelling feel a little more effortless.
Rebecca Donaldson's Go-To Travel Products
1. My Rimowa Essential Trunk Plus Suitcase
Rimowa
Essential Trunk Plus
A good suitcase is really worth investing in. It's something you'll use time and time again, and I want mine to be practical and well-designed to take on countless trips. For me, investing in Rimowa comes down to more than just the design; its customer service is a huge part of the appeal. On the rare occasion I've had an issue with my luggage, I've been able to take it into a store and have it repaired there and then. When you travel as often as I do, knowing that support is available makes the money spent feel worthwhile. It takes some of the stress out of worrying about how your suitcase will hold up over time.
One piece of advice I'd give anyone considering the splurge is to think carefully about the material. I prefer the polycarbonate case over the aluminium option, because luggage is heavy enough once it's packed, and I'd rather save that extra weight for the things I'm actually bringing with me.
2. The Apple AirTag I Keep With My Luggage
Apple
Airtag (2nd Generation)
If there's one thing frequent travelling has taught me, it's that peace of mind is essential in its own right. An Apple AirTag is a small but incredibly useful addition to my travel kit, particularly when I'm checking a suitcase or moving between airports. I've had a few occasions when my luggage has gone missing, only to turn up in another country. Being able to share its location with the airport staff helped me explain where it was and get it back much more efficiently. After experiencing that, an AirTag became a no-brainer.
It takes up no space, and I like having another way to keep track of my belongings when I'm on the move. Of course, it won't prevent luggage from being delayed or guarantee that it will be recovered, but knowing its location can be genuinely useful when something goes wrong.
3. The Vuori Travel Outfit I'll Keep Reaching For
Vuori
Restore Rugby Pullover in Bone
Vuori
Villa Wideleg Trouser in Long Black
Airport dressing is all about finding the balance between comfort and looking put-together. Whether I'm flying short-haul or long-haul, I want to feel as comfortable as possible, but travelling in pyjamas isn't for me; I still want to look presentable when I arrive. One brand I absolutely adore for travel is Vuori. It's an American brand with an international presence, and whenever I'm in U.S. airports, I seem to spot so many people wearing it. There's a reason comfortable, versatile basics have become such a staple of airport dressing.
My go-to combination is the Vuori Villa Wideleg Trouser in Black, paired with the Restore Rugby Pullover in Bone. The contrast between black and soft ivory feels polished without requiring much thought, which is exactly what I want from a travel outfit. The Villa trousers are my personal favourite. I wear them on long-haul flights because the fabric feels incredibly comfortable, yet they still look well put-together. I've also had plenty of compliments on them, which is always a bonus when comfort is the priority. I love pieces that work beyond the airport, too. Both of these can be styled separately once I'm at my destination, making them useful additions to a travel wardrobe rather than items I'll only wear in transit.
4. The DeMellier Bag That Completes My Travel Uniform
DeMellier
The New York in Black Small Grain
A good travel bag is just as important as a good suitcase. I want something that looks polished with my airport outfit whilst keeping all the essentials I need during the journey within easy reach. And, of course, it needs to be spacious enough for my travel essentials; I want everything organised and accessible, without sacrificing style.
The DeMellier The New York in Black Small Grain fits the understated aesthetic I gravitate towards. The black grained leather and gold-tone detailing make it feel refined without being overly flashy, and it works seamlessly with the rest of my travel uniform. For me, a great everyday bag should be practical enough to carry throughout the journey and elegant enough to use once I've arrived. It's one of those accessories that really needs to earn its place.
5. Apple AirPods Max 2 for the Journey
Apple
Airpods Max 2 in Midnight
Headphones are one of the first things I make sure to pack before a flight. I don't necessarily use mine to listen to music constantly; sometimes, I simply want to switch off from the noise of the cabin and enjoy a little peace. Apple AirPods Max are my pick for their over-ear design and active noise cancellation. Whether I want to watch something during a flight or simply create a quieter environment around me, they're a useful addition to my travel kit. They're certainly not the smallest headphones to pack, but if noise cancellation and an over-ear design are priorities, they're worth considering.
6. Medicube Hypochlorous Acid Daily Facial Spray
Medicube
Hypochlorous Acid Daily Facial Spray
I don't know about you, but I used to find that after a long flight, my skin would often break out by the time I landed. That led me to introduce a hypochlorous acid spray into my hand luggage as part of my travel skincare routine. Lately, I'm using Medicube Hypochlorous Acid Daily Facial Spray.
I prefer to keep my travel beauty bag relatively streamlined, and a spray format is easy to carry and use according to the product's directions. Whilst I can't promise any one product will prevent post-flight breakouts, I do think it makes a difference.
7. Compression Socks for Long-Haul Flights
FITRELL
Compression Socks
Comfort is about more than what you're wearing on the outside. As I've got older, I've become much more conscious of how my body feels when I'm travelling, particularly when it comes to swelling and fluid retention after spending hours sitting on a plane. Compression socks are one of the practical essentials I've come to consider for longer journeys. They apply pressure to the legs and, when appropriately selected, can help support circulation.
Graduated compression stockings are also used in certain circumstances to reduce the risk of travel-related blood clots, although they're not necessary for everyone. I also try to remember that movement matters on long flights. Getting up to walk around when possible and moving your feet and ankles whilst seated are simple habits worth incorporating into your journey.
8. The Lip Balm I Keep Close at Hand
Vita Citral
Lip Balm
Lip balm might not be the most exciting item in my travel bag, but it's one of those small essentials I always want within reach. Between dry cabin air and changing weather conditions, my lips can feel particularly dry during a long journey. I like keeping a balm in my everyday travel bag rather than having to search through my suitcase whenever I need it.
The Bottom Line
I don't think travelling well means bringing everything you own or investing in every product that promises to make a journey easier. It's about finding the things that genuinely work for your routine that you'll reach for time and again.
For me, that means dependable luggage, a comfortable outfit that still feels polished, a bag that keeps my essentials close and headphones that help me switch off. A few carefully chosen skincare and comfort essentials complete the edit. Ultimately, my ideal travel kit combines practicality with personal style. When the essentials are taken care of, packing becomes simpler, the journey feels more manageable, and I can focus on what I'm travelling for in the first place: the destination.
Rebecca Donaldson is an internationally recognised fashion and beauty icon, celebrated for her refined aesthetic and authoritative presence in the luxury space. As a model and tastemaker, she has collaborated with leading global houses such as Dior Beauty, Burberry, Armani and Bulgari, effortlessly translating runway influence into aspirational editorial storytelling. Amidst a fast-paced career of work and travel, Rebecca is equally dedicated to wellness and balance, making mindful living a cornerstone of her personal and professional journey.