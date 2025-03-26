The Numbers Don't Lie—WWW Readers Shop These 11 Products the Most, and They're on Sale RN
When we're not testing new beauty products and writing about them, we're deep in the numbers—looking at what you, dear reader, purchase to suit your busy lifestyle.
Whether it's a multitasking tinted moisturizer with SPF that simplifies your routine (spoiler: your fellow readers love it too) or the trendiest new lip balm on the scene, we know that you and your cohort of fashionable beauty lovers have good taste. Thanks to the ongoing Nordstrom Beauty Sale, where basically everything is reduced by 15% until March 30, you can be more cost-conscious during your impending beauty haul, which is convenient because the data tells us that you're going to want everything.
We pulled the numbers and looked at which products Who What Wear readers shop on repeat, and so many of our readers' faves are seeing sales for the next few days. The data shows that you're a group of smart shoppers—investing in quality over quantity but still staying within a (fairly high) budget to keep your wallet in check. While you already shop intelligently, these deals will take your restock shopping spree to the next level.
Find your favorites from Armani (yes, including that red carpet–regular foundation), Frédéric Malle's crowd favorite Portrait of a Lady, and so much more—all for 15% off.
Clearly, our readers know a thing or two about good lip balms. This high-shine formula comes in 14 buildable shades and is pumped full of ceramides, shea butter, and jojoba oil for wear that feels just as good as it looks.
It's no secret that celebrities favor this blurring, "your skin but better" Armani foundation for their red carpet appearances, and after our editors fell in love, it seems our readers did too. You've spent hundreds on this foundation in the last month alone, and now, you can backfill your favorite foundation at a discounted price.
We know our readers have expert noses, which is why we don't make perfume recommendations lightly. According to the research, Who What Wear readers smell like a fantastical blend of rose, black currant, sandalwood, and amber—aka the elevated fragrance profile in Frédéric Malle's Portrait of a Lady Parfum Spray.
Recently, you've been very into self-tanning, and with the weather finally starting to warm, we can't blame you. Editors praise this self-tanning elixir as being one of the all-time best tanning drops on the market, and now, it's on sale for just $51.
Let's face it. Sisley makeup is not cheap. But as a crowd of stylish shoppers, you know these products are worth their weight. The brand's glamorous single shadows are in the makeup bags of so many of our readers, and thanks to their easy-to-blend formula, ultra-rich color payoff, and stunning array of shades, it's easy to see why they're worth the small splurge.
While we editors are recent fans of the no-mascara look, our readers know it's a staple product that everyone should keep in their beauty collections. This rich, buildable formula from Dior delivers impressive volume with just a few swipes, making everyone wonder if you've gone the falsie route.
We can see why you all love this three-in-one face mist: It's a pore-minimizing treatment that boosts your natural luminosity and also locks your makeup in place. The one-ounce size is perfect for upcoming travel and on sale for just $17, so we're buying them all. (Sorry, not sorry.)
We’ve tested a lot of makeup removers in our day, but you've all put your money toward this gentle formula time and again. Tough on waterproof formulas but easy on your skin, this makeup remover makes your nighttime routine a breeze.
Ilia makes some of Who What Wear's beauty editors' favorite products, and this lip crayon is no exception. This creamy, no-fuss lippie comes in a bevy of spring-ready shades and is just $22 if you shop right now.
Thankfully, our readers have been listening to us (and their dermatologists) by stocking up on suncare. This Supergoop! sunscreen has a cult following for a reason—its oil-free, no-cast formula makes a great universal SPF option for a range of skin tones and textures. It's usually a bit pricey for sunscreen, but you can nab this SPF for less today.
Yet another mascara decorating your vanity is this lengthening mascara from Lancôme, which tells us that our readers value long flutters as much as voluminous ones. Its relatively thin wand makes it easy to grip each individual lash without depositing too much product (aka the spider effect).
