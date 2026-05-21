I'm Bored of Minimalist Nail Designs—This Is the Trend Those In the Know Are Wearing Instead

Even I can't deny the cool-girl appeal of this trending manicure.

Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of swirl nail designs
(Image credit: @corrinnabianca, @bambinailss, @nailartbyqueenie)
Jump to category:

I feel like a broken record at this point, but I'm just not into nail art. When it comes to nail trends, I'm a milky nail girl through and through, and nothing will change that. You might think I like minimal nail art, but if I'm honest, I'm actually finding that a bit boring at the moment. To me, it's all or nothing. When I heard everyone in the office talking about swirl nail designs, I immediately dismissed the idea. However, after reluctantly looking at my colleague's nail inspo photo folder, I have to admit, I'm a little bit obsessed.

Perhaps it's their versatility, or perhaps it's simply because they look really, really pretty, but there's something about this nail art that I can absolutely get on board with. If you don't believe me, you've come to the right place, as this roundup of Insta-worthy swirl nail designs will absolutely convince you to book a salon appointment ASAP.

I've turned to some of the best nail artists for inspiration, and trust me, there are so many cool swirl nail designs to sink your teeth into this season. Below, you'll find my favourites, alongside all the products you need to get the look at home. You are welcome...

Latest Videos From

11 of the Best Swirl Nail Designs

A black and white swirl nail design

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

For those of you who, like me, tend to swerve nail art altogether, I highly suggest trying this chic monochrome design.

A blue French tip swirl nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Blue swirl French tips are always a good idea in summer.

A pastel green and pink swirl nail design

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

As is this super cute, pastel green and pink design.

A tortoiseshell nail design with blue swirls

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Who knew that combining two nail art trends could look so good?

A silver 3D swirl nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I thought I'd seen plenty of cool nail art designs in my time, but these 3D silver swirls have taken the top spot for sure.

A close-up picture of a purple, black and white swirl nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Who doesn't love a pop of purple?

A close-up picture of a green swirl nail design

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

How stunning is this green swirl design? I love the earthy tones.

A pastel swirl manicure

(Image credit: @imarninails)

More proof that you can't go wrong with pastel nails this season.

A clear manicure with white swirl detailing

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

If you prefer something more understated, this might be the manicure for you. Told you this trend was versatile.

A clear manicure with red swirl French tips

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Red nails are so in right now, which is why I can't get enough of these red swirl French tips.

A yellow pastel swirl nail design

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Sunshine in manicure form.

The Best Products for Swirl Nails

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.