I'm Bored of Minimalist Nail Designs—This Is the Trend Those In the Know Are Wearing Instead

I feel like a broken record at this point, but I'm just not into nail art. When it comes to nail trends, I'm a milky nail girl through and through, and nothing will change that. You might think I like minimal nail art, but if I'm honest, I'm actually finding that a bit boring at the moment. To me, it's all or nothing. When I heard everyone in the office talking about swirl nail designs, I immediately dismissed the idea. However, after reluctantly looking at my colleague's nail inspo photo folder, I have to admit, I'm a little bit obsessed.
Perhaps it's their versatility, or perhaps it's simply because they look really, really pretty, but there's something about this nail art that I can absolutely get on board with. If you don't believe me, you've come to the right place, as this roundup of Insta-worthy swirl nail designs will absolutely convince you to book a salon appointment ASAP.
I've turned to some of the best nail artists for inspiration, and trust me, there are so many cool swirl nail designs to sink your teeth into this season. Below, you'll find my favourites, alongside all the products you need to get the look at home. You are welcome...
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11 of the Best Swirl Nail Designs
For those of you who, like me, tend to swerve nail art altogether, I highly suggest trying this chic monochrome design.
Blue swirl French tips are always a good idea in summer.
As is this super cute, pastel green and pink design.
Who knew that combining two nail art trends could look so good?
I thought I'd seen plenty of cool nail art designs in my time, but these 3D silver swirls have taken the top spot for sure.
Who doesn't love a pop of purple?
How stunning is this green swirl design? I love the earthy tones.
More proof that you can't go wrong with pastel nails this season.
If you prefer something more understated, this might be the manicure for you. Told you this trend was versatile.
Red nails are so in right now, which is why I can't get enough of these red swirl French tips.
Sunshine in manicure form.
The Best Products for Swirl Nails
Manucurist
Liner Brush
A thin nail art brush is key to doing swirl designs at home. It might take a little bit of practise, but this Manucurist tool will make things so much easier.
Essie
Original Summer Soulstice Butter Yellow Nail Polish
Butter yellow is going to be one of the biggest nail polish colours of the season.
Manucurist
Active Bright
This milky nail polish colour would make the perfect base for swirl nail designs.
Boots
Nail Art Tools 5pk
Another great kit for doing nail art at home.
OPI
Top Coat
Don't forget, once your swirl nail art is dry, apply a clear top coat for a glossy, salon-worthy finish.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.