I've Never Followed Microtrends—Trust Me, These 9 Spring Manicures Will Never Fall Out of Favour

I know I'm not supposed to say this (I'm a beauty director after all), but I am just so tired of microtrends when it comes to manicures—and they never seem more abundant than when discussing spring nail trends. In my opinion, a sign of a truly great nail trend is one that proves elegant, timeless and that you never tire of wearing.

Don't get me wrong, I am all for using my manicure as a form of self expression. I love scrolling through nail art ideas and dabbling in playful nail polish shades come spring. It should go without saying that my ultimate piece of advice is to go for whatever makes you happy—there is no wrong move that you can make. But when it comes to down to the nitty gritty (i.e. the trends I'm actually willing to recommend), I'm keen to make sure they're not fleeting. I can't be the only one who can't keep up with what's hot and what's not on the nail front, after all.

And because 2025 is the year of timelessness and classics when it comes to our manicures, I'm approaching spring with a different outlook this year—minimal manis that spark joy. And when I spoke with two of my favourite manicurists around, they confirmed that it's not just me feeling this way—everyone wants to ditch dated nail colours and busy designs for Spring 2025. So, without further ado, these are the 9 spring nail trends everyone can get on board with this year.

1. Satin Nails

This is, hands down, my favourite nail trend for spring—and I can't wait for my next manicure so that I can give it a go. "This spring, it's all about super-chic, glossy nails with a hint of sparkle," says celebrity manicurist, Iram Shelton. "The fresh, clean look of short nails combined with a shimmery finish is not only trendy but also practical and elegant. It's a nail moment everyone can achieve both at a salon and home," she adds.

And the thing that I love most about this look is the way it can be adapted. For classicists like me, the satin finish can be achieved with a very slightly iridescent polish. However, if you want your manicure to pack more of a punch, you can go for something notably shimmering.

Manucurist Active Shine Treatment £16 £12 SHOP NOW This is the polish you should really have in your collection if you're a fan of this trend. It treats the nails while delivering a super-subtle, satin-like sheen.

Nails Inc. Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment £9 SHOP NOW When the weather starts warming up a little, this iridescent glaze hits the sunlight just right.

2. 3D Nails

There's no doubt that 3D nail art is gearing up for total domination in Spring 2025. If we're looking at a microtrend level, this year is going to see a big moment for 3D jelly nails. "It leans heavily into K-beauty nail trends that all have this juicy, glossy finish. You can take it up a notch by adding a French tip or futuristic 3D elements like bubbles, droplets or a sculpted design using a clear 3D gel. A generous layer or two of topcoat is essential for that glass-like effect," says manicurist, Lois Samantha.

But, if like me you're planning to steer clear of microtrends for the upcoming season, that's not to say you can't get in on the 3D nail art action. Pairing a simple, minimalist polish with a statement 3-dimensional element, like the above pearls, is unbelievably chic. My top piece of advice? Keep any 3D designs firmly in the hands of professionals—I can't tell you how many times I've tried to make these looks work for myself at home and failed miserably.

3. Coffee Tones

For those who prefer dark nail colours, you'll be thrilled to hear that this year's Pantone Colour of the Year (Mocha Mousse for those who aren't acquainted) isn't going anywhere for spring—yes, brown nails are here to stay. "Brown will be the colour of choice this spring," says Lois Samantha. "Mocha Mousse plays a part in this, but we're also seeing a resurgence of boho fashion, led by the likes of Isabel Marant and Chloé. We'll be seeing various iterations of brown, from light latte and golden caramel to deep mahogany and everything in between."

And Shelton agrees, as she also dubs brown to be the season's biggest nail shade. "Choose a light, cashmere-soft brown for a subtle look or a deeper espresso shade for a more dramatic effect. Apply a single coat for a chic, polished finish and apply a topcoat to seal it in," says Shelton.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Particulière £29 SHOP NOW This is, without a shadow of doubt, the most versatile and wearable brown polish in my collection.

Le Mini Macaron Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in Latte £10 SHOP NOW What makes coffee-toned manicures cuter than this latte-inspired polished?

4. Crème Fraîche

Backstage at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2025 show, minimalist manicures took centre stage with Chanel Le Vernis Ballerina. And this is truly all the proof I needed that milky, creamy hues would continue to be a favourite for spring. However, while pink, strawberry milk nails have been having their moment in recent months, going into spring we're set to see a slight shift in tone. Think white- and yellow-toned nudes that ooze spring-time cool.

Nailberry Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £16 SHOP NOW This creamy shade has a slightly more neutral base than many of the pink milks around.

Essie Expressie 440 Daily Grind Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW I'm in love with these whiter-toned cream polishes right now.

5. Minimalist French

Obviously the French manicure isn't going anywhere for spring—it's a hit season after season. While summer calls out for a colourful French manicure, this spring we're set to see more transitional shades used on skinny tips. This look lends itself to the overarching 2025 spring nail trend for 'less is more'.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £13 SHOP NOW If you're keen to recreate a skinny French tip at home, a super-fine nail art brush is an essential.

OPI Nail Lacquer Sheer Pink Nail Polish in Bubble Bath £16 SHOP NOW OPI Bubble Bath is, probably, the best French manicure base ever made.

6. Micro Art

Micro nail art has been bubbling away as a somewhat dominant trend over the past couple of years but has often been overshadowed by louder microtrends. Now, spring 2025 is micro art's time to shine.

"[Expect] anything you could possibly imagine, from food to animals, in teeny-tiny nail art form. It's a great way of adding interest without committing to a huge design," says Lois Samantha. If you're keen to get creative yourself, make sure you are equipped with the right tools. "A super-fine brush will be your best friend for this. If you struggle using your non-dominant hand, try painting your art onto a silicone surface. Once dry you can peel it off to create a sticker," she adds. My preference as a non-artist? Pre-packaged nail stickers.

Le Mini Macaron Flower Power Mini Nail Stickers £5 SHOP NOW Flowers, fruit, rainbows and hearts—these nail stickers have spring nail looks covered on all fronts.

Nailmatic Magic Nail Sticker Set £5 SHOP NOW If you're feeling a little more playful, these nail stickers are perfect—just pop them on and seal with a top coat.

7. Mirror Nails

I'll be honest, often when I see that metallic nails are trending I don't get that excited. Something about traditional nail polishes in silver and gold tends to just fall a bit flat. But this spring it's not about just any old metallic polish—it's about high-shine, mirror-like finishes. This look is best executed with professional products at a salon, but if you want to get in on the action at home, opt for a super-shine polish and finish up with a glossy gel-like top coat.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Hi Ho Silver £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Forget flat silvers, this polish from Beauty Pie is seriously shiny.

Palette London Antique Gold Nail Paint £10 SHOP NOW This gold-toned, iridescent polish is perfect for transitional weather.

8. Garden Mani

Okay, I know that this one is somewhat similar to the micro nail art trend mentioned earlier, but it's just too good not to mention. Yes, florals for spring can be groundbreaking—and this dainty design proves it. Flowery nail art comes around every year, but for 2025 it's about making those flowers less cutesy and more classical botanical. Pair your design with a sheer, neutral base for a truly timeless look.

9. Short Shapes

We have been talking about almond shapes a lot in recent seasons, but for spring this year we're set to take a softer, more natural-looking approach to our manicures. In recent months, everyone I have been speaking to about nails has expressed a desire for shorter, oval-shaped manicures. "We're seeing a move to more practical and natural nail shapes," says Lois Samantha. "Unlike almond or coffin shaped nails, oval can be achieved on short nails yet still creates that elongating look. Position your nail file at a 45-degree angle, and file in a gentle sweeping motion. You can then focus on the sides, but remember not to narrow them too much as this can cause stress cracks."

Ruby Hammer Nail File £18 SHOP NOW Forget any other nail file you own, this is the best one ever made.