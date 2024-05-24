Sorry, Strawberry Girl—We're Getting Watermelon Manicures This Summer
Summer has finally arrived, and I'm on the lookout for summer nail trends to get some inspiration for my next manicure. The season is the ideal time to experiment with bright nail colours, summer nail art and with sandal season now here, I'm poised to the pedicure trends for 2024 too.
While chrome 'glazed donut' nails and the strawberry girl aesthetic dominated last summer, this year there's a new foodie-inspired nail trend that's been trickling into our Instagram feed and For You Pages, and that's watermelon nails.
Watermelon nails are the ideal summer nail design as they provide endless inspiration. You could go for tiny watermelon nail art slices all over a bare nail (so cute) or have a watermelon slice as a colourful French tip. Many of the designs I've seen combine watermelon pink and green colours into an ombre design (complete with watermelon seeds) and I've lost count at the number of watermelon jelly nail designs I've spotted. However, a simple coat of a pinky-red watermelon hue looks great as a block colour all over the nail if you prefer something simpler. They look great if you're headed on holiday, to a festival or just want to give your summer manicure a juicy update.
Ready for some watermelon nail design inspiration? Scroll ahead for the best designs I've found.
Watermelon Nail Ideas
1. Watermelon Micro Nail Art
How cute is this tiny watermelon nail art?
2. Watermelon Ombre Chrome
A fun way to update a chrome manicure for summer 2024.
3. Watermelon Reverse French Manicure
The half moon at your nail bed is the perfect shape for a watermelon slice. So fun!
4. Watermelon Block Nails
I love a fruity watermelon hue as an all-over nail colour. It's the perfect hue for summer.
5. Watermelon Tutti Frutti Nail Art
Can't decide on just one fruit? Go tutti frutti with one on each nail.
6. Watermelon Ombre
This red to pink ombre is a more subtle nod to the watermelon trend, but you could easily add watermelon seed nail art onto this design too.
7. Watermelon Jelly Nails
I'm obsessed with this jelly watermelon manicure.
8. Watermelon Pedicure
Take the trend to your toes with a watermelon pedicure.
9. Watermelon Double French Manicure
Experiment with the placement of the watermelon colours—this double French is so chic.
10. Watermelon Ombre Accent Nail Art
The ombre! The chrome! The watermelon nail art! I'm in love.
11. Watermelon Blush Nails
A subtle blush of watermelon pink makes for a stylish take on the trend.
12. Watermelon Pink On Short Nails
There is something about a watermelon pink nail colour that looks particularly punchy on short nails.
13. Pink + Green Watermelon Accents
I love the contrasts in these colour accents.
14. Red + Pink Manicure
Another watermelon manicure that isn't too on the nose, but still screams summertime.
15. Sheer Watermelon Nails
A sheer wash of bright pink gives a nod to a juciy slice of watermelon.
16. Pink + Red Watermelon Double French Manicure
I love the white detailing on this double French design, and you could easily ask your nail tech to add a slither of green to get a watermelon manicure.
Shop The Trend
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.