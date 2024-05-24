Sorry, Strawberry Girl—We're Getting Watermelon Manicures This Summer

Summer has finally arrived, and I'm on the lookout for summer nail trends to get some inspiration for my next manicure. The season is the ideal time to experiment with bright nail colours, summer nail art and with sandal season now here, I'm poised to the pedicure trends for 2024 too.



While chrome 'glazed donut' nails and the strawberry girl aesthetic dominated last summer, this year there's a new foodie-inspired nail trend that's been trickling into our Instagram feed and For You Pages, and that's watermelon nails.

Watermelon nails are the ideal summer nail design as they provide endless inspiration. You could go for tiny watermelon nail art slices all over a bare nail (so cute) or have a watermelon slice as a colourful French tip. Many of the designs I've seen combine watermelon pink and green colours into an ombre design (complete with watermelon seeds) and I've lost count at the number of watermelon jelly nail designs I've spotted. However, a simple coat of a pinky-red watermelon hue looks great as a block colour all over the nail if you prefer something simpler. They look great if you're headed on holiday, to a festival or just want to give your summer manicure a juicy update.



Ready for some watermelon nail design inspiration? Scroll ahead for the best designs I've found.

Watermelon Nail Ideas

1. Watermelon Micro Nail Art

How cute is this tiny watermelon nail art?

2. Watermelon Ombre Chrome

A fun way to update a chrome manicure for summer 2024.

3. Watermelon Reverse French Manicure

The half moon at your nail bed is the perfect shape for a watermelon slice. So fun!

4. Watermelon Block Nails

I love a fruity watermelon hue as an all-over nail colour. It's the perfect hue for summer.

5. Watermelon Tutti Frutti Nail Art

Can't decide on just one fruit? Go tutti frutti with one on each nail.

6. Watermelon Ombre

This red to pink ombre is a more subtle nod to the watermelon trend, but you could easily add watermelon seed nail art onto this design too.

7. Watermelon Jelly Nails

I'm obsessed with this jelly watermelon manicure.

8. Watermelon Pedicure

Take the trend to your toes with a watermelon pedicure.

9. Watermelon Double French Manicure

Experiment with the placement of the watermelon colours—this double French is so chic.

10. Watermelon Ombre Accent Nail Art

The ombre! The chrome! The watermelon nail art! I'm in love.

11. Watermelon Blush Nails

A subtle blush of watermelon pink makes for a stylish take on the trend.

12. Watermelon Pink On Short Nails

There is something about a watermelon pink nail colour that looks particularly punchy on short nails.

13. Pink + Green Watermelon Accents

I love the contrasts in these colour accents.

14. Red + Pink Manicure

Another watermelon manicure that isn't too on the nose, but still screams summertime.

15. Sheer Watermelon Nails

A sheer wash of bright pink gives a nod to a juciy slice of watermelon.

16. Pink + Red Watermelon Double French Manicure



I love the white detailing on this double French design, and you could easily ask your nail tech to add a slither of green to get a watermelon manicure.

