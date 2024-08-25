I Hate to Break It to You, But These 5 Pedicure Trends Feel a Bit "Dated" Now

Let me preface this article by saying that although I like to advise on beauty trends, I truly believe in wearing whatever lipstick, hairstyle or nail polish you want if it makes you feel good. In my opinion, there are no rules when it comes to beauty. Instead, it's all about finding what works for you.

That being said, as a beauty editor, it is my job to look into what is currently trending in the beauty space, and I always like to keep an eye on what trends people are no longer swaying towards. One area in which I find this idea of "in" and "out" trends particularly interesting is nail colours. Having worked alongside fashion and beauty editors for years, I've had many conversations about what nail colours people are currently favouring, and which shades feel a little more "dated". Especially when it comes to pedicures.

Yep, it seems that team Who What Wear UK have lots of suggestions when it comes to new, exciting pedicure shades and nail art trends. So much so, that I thought it was only right to share our suggestions with you. Below, you'll find the pedicure trends that our editors personally won't be wearing this season for one reason or another, and the shades that they're be swapping them for instead...

Pausing: Bright Pink

Wearing: Milky Pink

First up is bright pink. According to Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor of branded content at Who What Wear UK, this bold, Barbie-inspired shade is making way for a softer, creamier hue this season, and I'm all ears. There's no denying how chic milky pink shades look on the toes, and they are the perfect colour for transitioning from summer to autumn.

Shop the trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour, 111 Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW The most stunning milky pink shade.

OPI Nail Lacquer, Tiramisu for Two £15 SHOP NOW So chic.

Pausing: Complicated Nail Art

Wearing: French Tips

Yep, that's right. Forget complicated nail art on your toes, as according to Eleanor Vousden, beauty editor at Who What Wear UK, in 2024 we are all favouring a simple French tip. Much like the colour above, this classic nail art design is super chic and will remain in style for years to come.

Shop the trend:

Mavala French Manicure White Set £17 SHOP NOW Everything you need for a French tip pedicure.

Nails Inc Mani Marker £10 SHOP NOW These mani markers are great for getting a precise French tip.

Pausing: Neon Shades

Wearing: Pastel Colours

Can you start to see a theme here? Forget bright neon shades, as Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor at Who What Wear UK tells me that softer pastel hues are all the rage this August. I'm obsessed with this pastel French tip design.

Shop the trend:

Nails Inc Sweetest Pastels 6-Piece Nail Polish Set £20 SHOP NOW Nails Inc has every pastel shade you could ever dream of.

OPI Nail Lacquer Top Coat £15 SHOP NOW Don't forget to seal your pastel shades in with a clear top coat.

Pausing: Shimmery Finishes

Wearing: High-Shine Finishes

Shimmery nail polishes were all the rage a few years ago, but in my opinion, these sparkly finishes are out. Instead, I will be opting for a high-shine nail polish that will make nails look super glossy.

Get the look:

Nailberry Fast Dry Gloss Top Coat £19 SHOP NOW To get that high-shine finish, a glossy top coat is essential.

Dior Vernis Nail Glow £29 SHOP NOW If you don't want to wear nail polish but still want a glossy effect, this Dior product helps to enhance your nail's natural colour while adding a shiny finish.

Pausing: Bright White

Wearing: Creamy White

As you can probably tell by now, this season is all about swapping statement shades for softer alternatives. A white pedicure is an absolute classic, but to keep things modern, I will be going for a creamy white instead.

Shop the trend:

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Almond £17 SHOP NOW My favourite creamy white nail polish.