I Hate to Break It to You, But These 5 Pedicure Trends Feel a Bit "Dated" Now
Let me preface this article by saying that although I like to advise on beauty trends, I truly believe in wearing whatever lipstick, hairstyle or nail polish you want if it makes you feel good. In my opinion, there are no rules when it comes to beauty. Instead, it's all about finding what works for you.
That being said, as a beauty editor, it is my job to look into what is currently trending in the beauty space, and I always like to keep an eye on what trends people are no longer swaying towards. One area in which I find this idea of "in" and "out" trends particularly interesting is nail colours. Having worked alongside fashion and beauty editors for years, I've had many conversations about what nail colours people are currently favouring, and which shades feel a little more "dated". Especially when it comes to pedicures.
Yep, it seems that team Who What Wear UK have lots of suggestions when it comes to new, exciting pedicure shades and nail art trends. So much so, that I thought it was only right to share our suggestions with you. Below, you'll find the pedicure trends that our editors personally won't be wearing this season for one reason or another, and the shades that they're be swapping them for instead...
5 Pedicure Trends You Could Say Feel "Dated" Now, and the Ones That Feel So Fresh
Pausing: Bright Pink
Wearing: Milky Pink
First up is bright pink. According to Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor of branded content at Who What Wear UK, this bold, Barbie-inspired shade is making way for a softer, creamier hue this season, and I'm all ears. There's no denying how chic milky pink shades look on the toes, and they are the perfect colour for transitioning from summer to autumn.
Shop the trend:
Pausing: Complicated Nail Art
Wearing: French Tips
Yep, that's right. Forget complicated nail art on your toes, as according to Eleanor Vousden, beauty editor at Who What Wear UK, in 2024 we are all favouring a simple French tip. Much like the colour above, this classic nail art design is super chic and will remain in style for years to come.
Shop the trend:
Pausing: Neon Shades
Wearing: Pastel Colours
Can you start to see a theme here? Forget bright neon shades, as Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor at Who What Wear UK tells me that softer pastel hues are all the rage this August. I'm obsessed with this pastel French tip design.
Shop the trend:
Nails Inc has every pastel shade you could ever dream of.
Pausing: Shimmery Finishes
Wearing: High-Shine Finishes
Shimmery nail polishes were all the rage a few years ago, but in my opinion, these sparkly finishes are out. Instead, I will be opting for a high-shine nail polish that will make nails look super glossy.
Get the look:
If you don't want to wear nail polish but still want a glossy effect, this Dior product helps to enhance your nail's natural colour while adding a shiny finish.
Pausing: Bright White
Wearing: Creamy White
As you can probably tell by now, this season is all about swapping statement shades for softer alternatives. A white pedicure is an absolute classic, but to keep things modern, I will be going for a creamy white instead.
Shop the trend:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
These 10 Elegant Nail Designs Are Perfect for Any Wedding Guest
A celebrity nail artist weighs in.
By Shawna Hudson
-
The Classiest Manicures Always Have This Simple Element (I Asked the Pros)
It's universally flattering.
By Jamie Schneider
-
"Palm Beach Grandma" Is the Chicest Nail Trend I'm Currently Obsessing Over
Eclectic and fabulous.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I'm in My Naked-Nails Era, But I Won't Give Up These At-Home Mani Staples
Elegant nails for next to nothing.
By Maya Thomas
-
This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But Experts Say It's on the Rise
Will you try it?
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Forget the Trends—These 8 Nail Colors Will Always Be Popular
Fads come and go, but these shades are forever.
By Grace Lindsay
-
"Funny Bunny" Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished From Head to Toe This Summer
The iconic neutral is trending again.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
From Essie to Chanel: 8 Perfect-for-Summer Nail Colors You'll Regret Not Buying
Your summer manicures are sorted.
By Kaitlyn McLintock