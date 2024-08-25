I Hate to Break It to You, But These 5 Pedicure Trends Feel a Bit "Dated" Now

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

Let me preface this article by saying that although I like to advise on beauty trends, I truly believe in wearing whatever lipstick, hairstyle or nail polish you want if it makes you feel good. In my opinion, there are no rules when it comes to beauty. Instead, it's all about finding what works for you.

That being said, as a beauty editor, it is my job to look into what is currently trending in the beauty space, and I always like to keep an eye on what trends people are no longer swaying towards. One area in which I find this idea of "in" and "out" trends particularly interesting is nail colours. Having worked alongside fashion and beauty editors for years, I've had many conversations about what nail colours people are currently favouring, and which shades feel a little more "dated". Especially when it comes to pedicures.

Yep, it seems that team Who What Wear UK have lots of suggestions when it comes to new, exciting pedicure shades and nail art trends. So much so, that I thought it was only right to share our suggestions with you. Below, you'll find the pedicure trends that our editors personally won't be wearing this season for one reason or another, and the shades that they're be swapping them for instead...

Pausing: Bright Pink

Wearing: Milky Pink

@smythsisters milky pink pedicure

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

First up is bright pink. According to Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor of branded content at Who What Wear UK, this bold, Barbie-inspired shade is making way for a softer, creamier hue this season, and I'm all ears. There's no denying how chic milky pink shades look on the toes, and they are the perfect colour for transitioning from summer to autumn.

Shop the trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour, 111 Ballerina

The most stunning milky pink shade.

Opi Nail Lacquer
OPI
Nail Lacquer, Tiramisu for Two

So chic.

Pausing: Complicated Nail Art

Wearing: French Tips

@paintedbyjools French tip pedicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Yep, that's right. Forget complicated nail art on your toes, as according to Eleanor Vousden, beauty editor at Who What Wear UK, in 2024 we are all favouring a simple French tip. Much like the colour above, this classic nail art design is super chic and will remain in style for years to come.

Shop the trend:

Mavala French Manicure White Set
Mavala
French Manicure White Set

Everything you need for a French tip pedicure.

Nails Inc Mani Marker
Nails Inc
Mani Marker

These mani markers are great for getting a precise French tip.

Pausing: Neon Shades

Wearing: Pastel Colours

@harrietwestmoreland pastel pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Can you start to see a theme here? Forget bright neon shades, as Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor at Who What Wear UK tells me that softer pastel hues are all the rage this August. I'm obsessed with this pastel French tip design.

Shop the trend:

Sweetest Pastels 6-Piece Nail Polish Set
Nails Inc
Sweetest Pastels 6-Piece Nail Polish Set

Nails Inc has every pastel shade you could ever dream of.

Opi Nail Lacquer Top Coat
OPI
Nail Lacquer Top Coat

Don't forget to seal your pastel shades in with a clear top coat.

Pausing: Shimmery Finishes

Wearing: High-Shine Finishes

@harrietwestmoreland shiny red pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Shimmery nail polishes were all the rage a few years ago, but in my opinion, these sparkly finishes are out. Instead, I will be opting for a high-shine nail polish that will make nails look super glossy.

Get the look:

Nailberry Fast Dry Gloss Top Coat
Nailberry
Fast Dry Gloss Top Coat

To get that high-shine finish, a glossy top coat is essential.

Dior Vernis Nail Glow
Dior
Vernis Nail Glow

If you don't want to wear nail polish but still want a glossy effect, this Dior product helps to enhance your nail's natural colour while adding a shiny finish.

Pausing: Bright White

Wearing: Creamy White

@harrietwestmoreland creamy white pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

As you can probably tell by now, this season is all about swapping statement shades for softer alternatives. A white pedicure is an absolute classic, but to keep things modern, I will be going for a creamy white instead.

Shop the trend:

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Almond

My favourite creamy white nail polish.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish
Dior
Vernis Nail Polish, 108 Muguet

Another gorgeous option from Dior.

Explore More:
Nails
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸