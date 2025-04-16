When it comes to the best nail polish brands, you really can't go wrong with OPI. Follow any top nail artist on Instagram and you'll see all of them using this brand to recreate the biggest nail trends on their celebrity clientele. Not only are the formulas exceptional, but one thing OPI is especially good at is offering a range of flattering neutral nail colors.

From the iconic Funny Bunny to the equally popular Bubble Bath, I've yet to meet someone who doesn't have a neutral OPI option in their nail polish collection. These particular shades were everywhere last year, but this year I think we're going to be seeing another timeless hue take center stage. Let me introduce you to OPI Love Is In The Bare nail polish.

OPI Love Is in the Bare Nail Polish

Expert nail artist Harriet Westmoreland is a big fan of this shade.

This gel nail polish is part of OPI's professional range (meaning it's one to opt for in-salon), and I've spotted it on some of my favorite nail artists' Instagram accounts. It comes in the most beautiful sheer pink hue, and while one coat will give you a slight hint of color, you can build it up for a more statement finish.

Why do I think this nail shade is going to be so big this year? Well, not only does it fit perfectly with the so-called clean girl nail trend that's so popular right now, but it also reminds me of the strawberry milk nail trend that is suddenly everywhere this season. Yes, sheer pink nails are having a moment, so I have no doubt that we will be seeing more people using this shade from now on. Not to mention the fact that it would also make for the perfect wedding nail color...

Shop OPI Love Is in the Bare Nail Polish

OPI Gel Polish Love Is in the Bare $17 SHOP NOW Shop the gel nail color to get that salon-worthy look at home.

Shop OPI Love Is in the Bare Nail Polish Alternatives

If you're looking for something similar but don't want a gel polish, I've rounded up some alternative nail shades below.

1. Essie Sheer Fantasy

This sheer pink nail polish from Essie can be layered depending on your desired look. I recommend two to three coats for a pinky hue. Designed to look like a gel polish, this will give you a shiny finish in seconds.

Shop the Polish:

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish, Sheer Fantasy $10 SHOP NOW

2. Manucurist Hortencia

If you want something really sheer, I recommend Hortencia from Manucurist. Not only does it look chic, but this nail polish formula is kind to your nails, so it's perfect if you are taking a break from your gel mani.

Shop the Polish:

Manucurist Nail Polish Hortencia $14 SHOP NOW

3. Essie To The Rescue

Another chic option from Essie that will add a sheer pink hue to the nails. This is another polish designed to strengthen your nails in between gel appointments.

Shop the Polish:

Essie To The Rescue UV Gel Damage Repair Nail Treatment £12 SHOP NOW

4. Chanel Ballerina

Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is the OG sheer pink shade that nail artists can't get enough of.

Shop the Polish:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina $33 SHOP NOW

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.