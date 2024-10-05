We Hate to Say It, But These 4 Nail Colours Can Look a Little “Cheap” in Autumn
Nails are so personal. What works for one person may not work for another. For example, my colleague loves hot pink nails, but I never go for this colour as it doesn't suit me at all. So, although we love to report on the latest nail trends and also the nail colours that we aren't so into, we're all about wearing whatever nail shades you want to make you feel good.
That being said, as a team of beauty and fashion editors who love to look expensive on a high-street budget, we definitely have some opinions on what nail colours can elevate your outfit, and which ones can make it look a little less chic. In fact, the whole team recently shared their current least favourite nail colours with me, and told me which rich-looking shades they will be swapping them for instead.
As mentioned above, this is not to say that you can't wear any of the nail colours below. Instead, think of this as a handy guide on how to get the most out of your manicure this autumn. Also, it's worth noting that several of our editors didn't agree with one another when it came to hashing these out, so rest assured, if you're a fan of any of the shades that wound up on our list, you're not alone in your adoration for them.
So, if you're interested to hear what nail colours we will be favouring this season, keep on scrolling for all the details...
4 Nail Colours You Could Say Feel "Cheap" Now, and the Ones That Feel So Chic
Pausing: Pastel Tones
Wearing: Deeper Iterations
First up, Who What Wear's deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger tells me that she thinks pastel tones can look a little cheap in autumn. "I'd much rather go for deeper iterations at this time of year," she says. "Although pastel nails look great in spring and summer, I also think that these darker, richer alternatives look much more expensive come autumn and winter. If you want to be really on trend, swap your sky blue polish for a deep navy this October. You can always go back to the lighter side in March."
Pastel, matcha-inspired greens were big this summer, but for autumn I will be opting for deep, forest green shades instead.
Get the Look:
Pausing: Bright White
Wearing: Beige
Although white nails look so chic in summer, Who What Wear's beauty editor Eleanor Vousden tells me she is swapping this shade for ecru and beige-toned nail polishes come winter. "These shades are a lot softer and more flattering in my opinion, especially when the clothes you're wearing are darker in contrast, too" she says.
This is definitely a much softer alternative that looks beautiful on all skin tones. If you still want to go for neutral nails this season but are also swerving bright white shades, then these creamy tones are the way to go.
Get the Look:
Pausing: Neon
Wearing: Neutrals
Managing editor Poppy Nash says that this autumn she will be swapping neon shades for chic neutral tones. "Although neons are fun for summer, I think that neutral tones look much more expensive in the colder months," she tells me.
Although I do love the pop of colour that a neon manicure brings, I also opt for more neutral tones in the colder months as my wardrobe tends to feature deeper, richer shades.
Get the Look:
I can't get enough of chocolate brown shades this autumn.
This glossy black shade will make your manicure look so expensive.
Pausing: Gold
Wearing: Silver
Copy editor Georgia Seago is a fan of metallic nails, but is choosing silver over gold this season. "Metallic nails are a no-brainer for party season, but for me, silver is a more wearable, refined shade. Plus, silver accessories will be everywhere soon."
If you want your mani to be bang on trend this winter, then silver nail polish is the way to go.
Get the Look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
