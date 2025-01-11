Whether we like it or not, winter is in full swing. It actually snowed this morning on my way to work, so it's definitely time to get the hats and gloves out. It's also time to make some changes to my beauty routine. I'm swapping my daily moisturiser for a thicker, more hydrating option and I'm making sure to add some tanning drops in to hide the fact that I haven't seen the sun for months.

Alongside skincare, I'm also looking to switch up my nail colour for the season ahead. This month I'm moving away from bright, glittery nail designs and I'm on the hunt for something chic that I can wear every day this season. I've already charted the biggest nail trends of 2025, but in terms of which feel the most relevant right now, I decided to do some further research on the matter, as I was finding the decision on what to go for quite difficult.

Whenever I am struggling to make a choice, whether it be nail colours, what to have for dinner or even where to go on holiday, I like to use the process of elimination. So, instead of thinking about what nail colours I want to wear this winter, I've been thinking about the colours I don't want to wear. Of course, I had to get the whole team involved, and I asked everyone on Who What Wear UK what nail colours they are avoiding this winter too. Before sharing their thoughts with you, it's important to note that these are just our opinions, and we always advise wearing whatever colours, shades, trends or styles you want. That being said, if you are looking for some advice from editors who are always analysing the latest trends, then you've come to the right place...

6 Nail Colours Editors Aren't Wearing This Winter, and the Shades We're Choosing Instead

Pausing: Black

Wearing: Glossy Chocolate Brown

First up, Who What Wear UK beauty director Shannon Lawlor is swapping black nails for glossy brown shades this winter. "Don't get me wrong, I adore a dark nail colour and am by no means experimental with my nail choices, but I steer entirely clear of black nails in the winter," she says. "I want to look down at my manicure and feel a sense of joy on drab winter days. For this reason, winter is the season I feel most inclined to experiment with microtrends. Sure, a black manicure looks chic, but it's not exactly the statement of the century when it comes to winter nail colours. I'd much rather try a cool French variation or lean on deep, trending hues to be a little more playful in my own (still boring) way. Come summer, I love to sprinkle in a high-gloss black mani every now and again to make a statement, but for winter? It's just a bit... predictable. Instead, this winter I'm all about glossy chocolate brown hues for those classic, goes-with-everything manicures."

After looking at these glossy brown shades online, I'd have to agree with Shannon's choice. There's no denying how chic this colour looks, and it's a much softer alternative to black this January.

Get the Look:

OPI Not Afraid of the Dark £18 £14 SHOP NOW This nail polish has such a glossy finish.

Nailberry L'oxygene Nail Lacquer Taupe La £17 SHOP NOW Such a sophisticated option.

Pausing: Burgundy

Wearing: Sheer Pink

Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden is swapping deep burgundy shades for sheer pink nails this January. "I find a lot of the traditional winter nail colour shades, such as burgundy, wash out my skin during the winter months," she explains. "While they look chic on others, they can look too stark on my skin tone. Instead, I opt for milky white and sheer pinks that brighten my nails and make my hands look more vibrant."

Eleanor's shade of choice is Ballerina from Chanel. "It gives my nails a healthy wash of colour—think your nails, but better."

Get the Look:

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW This nail polish comes beauty editor-approved.

Nailberry Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW Nailberry can do no wrong.

Pausing: Red

Wearing: Navy

Yes, red is a classic choice, but according to Who What Wear UK's social media editor Megan Storey, this colour looks a whole lot better in summer. "In winter, particularly around Christmas, red nails can feel a little cliché to me (sorry!). I hate going to get a manicure and picking the same colour as every other person in the salon, and during the winter months that colour is normally red," she says. "I’d much rather go for a shade that feels a little more unexpected. If you do ever see me with a red nail, it’ll be a tomato hue in summer or a burgundy in autumn, but during winter it’s a no-go." Instead, Megan will be opting for chic navy hues this winter.

If you're also thinking of switching up your classic red manicure, you can't go wrong with navy. It's elegant, goes with everything and is perfect for this time of year.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc Time for Trafalgar Square Quick Drying Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW So stunning!

DIOR Vernis Nail Polish, 902 Pied-de Poule £29 SHOP NOW I love this deep navy shade from Dior.

Pausing: Green

Wearing: Neutrals

"After the Christmas break, I always steer clear of shades of green—they just feel a little too festive after the fact," says Who What Wear UK deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger. "While I’ll always be drawn to the chic allure of a dark manicure, at this point in the season, I find myself looking to hit reset on just about everything, and my nails are no exception. What I’m interested in right now is soft, almost transparent flushes of colour; think Dior’s iconic Vernis Base Coat or thin layers of OPI's selection of neutrals. Timeless and elegant—just how I want to see out the rest of winter."

This feels like the perfect nail trend to try this January when you want everything to feel fresh and clean.

Get the Look:

DIOR Base Vernis Base Coat £27 SHOP NOW Not only does this base coat look great, but it also helps to strengthen and harden nails.

OPI Pale to the Chief Nail Polish £16 £12 SHOP NOW Such a great neutral.

Pausing: Complicated Nail Art

Wearing: French Tips

Speaking of fresh and clean, this winter I'm swapping complicated nail art for simple French tips. Around Christmas I tend to opt for bold nail designs and glittery finishes, but come January I am definitely craving something more minimal.

A classic French tip is such a timeless look, and I know that this manicure will see me through the rest of winter in style.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc White Mani Marker £5 SHOP NOW A mani marker makes doing French tips so much easier.

OPI Xpress/on Nude Press on Nails Gel-Like Salon Manicure - French Press £17 SHOP NOW Press-on nails also make it so much easier to do this manicure at home.

Pausing: Yellow Shades

Wearing: Chrome Polishes

I know buttermilk yellow shades are trending, but according to Who What Wear UK SEO writer Ava Gilchrist, winter is the time to lean into a different colour palette. "There's something so romantic about embracing the hues of cooler months through your manicure—the deep plums of mulled wine, glossy browns from our favourite cinnamon sweet treat, chrome polishes as frosted as snow-capped streets. Wearing bright and balmy shades like yellow feels amiss during a time when our priorities are to stay warm and look chic while doing it. Sure, there's an argument for painting your nails for the weather you want, not the weather you have. But given that these colours suit this season the best, I say double down and avoid anything that is tonally too warm."

Chrome nails really do remind me of frosty winter mornings, and they are a great way to add a little bit of fun into your January manicure.

Get the Look:

Essie Original Nail Polish, 387 Apres Chic £9 SHOP NOW A chrome manicure in seconds thanks to Essie.