If there's a celebrity who is giving us all the nail trend inspiration right now, it's Dua Lipa. From her recent halo nails to her ever-changing nail art (of which I've screengrabbed numerous times this year—my camera roll is brimming with her nail inspo), our beauty team gets a thrill every time we see her show off a new manicure.
And as we head into December, we're particularly taken by her recent manicure, which, IMO, is the perfect Christmas manicure to see you through the festivities in the month, without being too on the nose.
As I was scrolling on IG this morning, my thumb was stopped in its tracks as I lay my eyes upon Dua Lipa's latest post, where she is holding a book (one she recommends from her book club, BTW). While I'll definitely be adding it to my read list, I was also spellbound by her starry manicure.
Featuring silver and gold metallic stars on her long almond nails, her celestial manicure is equal parts cool and festive. Layered over a sheer, neutral base (my guess would be OPI Bubble Bath), the stars are painted with chrome silver and gold. They're an elevated take on festive nails without the fuss of glitter or snowflakes. Instead, they feel seasonal while giving a subtle nod to the Christmas season. You can bet that we've screenshotted these for our next manicure.
If you're wondering how to get the look at home, scroll on for my picks on creating Dua Lipa's starry nails from home.
Shop the Look:
OPI
Nail Polish in Bubble Bath
Boots
Nail Art Tools
Essie
Nail Polish in Apres Chic
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Darling You Are Fabulous!
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.