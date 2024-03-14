Our Favorite Fictional Mob Wives Would Probably Wear These 20 Alluring Scents

By Maya Thomas
The start of 2024 introduced a trend that has all but surpassed our already sky-high expectations for late winter/spring fashion and beauty movements: the rise of the mob wife. Sure, it's easy to view the emergence of this leopard phenomenon as the downfall of the clean girl aesthetic we've seen dominate multiple social media platforms over the past few years, but we're here to argue that it could very well be part of a natural evolution of the trend cycle toward a louder take on classic looks. Elegance comes in many forms, with some being more bold and recognizable than others. At its essence, the mob wife aesthetic is just another example of a departure from the simplicity and quiet we've accepted as part of our daily lives in a post-pandemic world.

We can't wait to see who this mythical aesthetic-embodying person becomes next in their journey. Unsurprisingly, since we're huge fans of possibly the biggest aesthetic trend of the year, we've composed an edit of 20 fragrances reminiscent of the biggest mob wives that graced the silver screen over the years and the many archetypes they fall into. Carmela Soprano, Connie Corleone, and Elvira Hancock—this one's for you.

Fragrances for the Behind-the-Scenes Boss

These picks are for the mob wife who pulls the strings without anyone noticing—keeping business quiet (and clean to outside eyes) no matter how messy it actually gets. The perfumes below all possess a similar energy. They're introduced with soft, barely-there notes before transforming into something as bold and enchanting as the person who wears them. This is one person you don't want to mess with. You won't know what happened until it's already over.

Gucci Bloom Intense Eau de Parfum
Gucci
Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense

Scent Family: sparkling florals

Key Notes: pear, ginger essence, sambac jasmine absolute, lady-of-the-night, patchouli essence, and moss

One of the first words that come to mind whenever we have the opportunity to experience this fragrance is "mesmerizing." It's a multilayered floral scent that blooms with wear using radiant florals that shift into grounded notes of patchouli, crystal moss, and sensuous coconut. It's exactly what we would image a mob wife reaching for when she needs some extra confidence to carry her through the day.

Jo Malone Scarlet Poppy Eau de Parfum
Jo Malone
Scarlet Poppy Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: warm florals

Key Notes: ambrette, scarlet poppy, iris, barley, fig, and tonka bean

Don't be fooled by this perfume's simple appearance. The fragrance it houses is a voluptuous scarlet poppy scent that unfurls into velvety iris and sweet, warm tonka bean. As opulent as this Jo Malone perfume is, it's also very wearable and versatile for a person who loves fragrances that are bold without being brash.

Dior Pure Poison Eau de Parfum
Dior
Pure Poison Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: white florals

Key Notes: Calabrian bergamot, Sicilian mandarin, orange blossom, jasmine, white musk, sandalwood, and amber

Perhaps a mob wife's best weapon of choice is something unexpected and highly effective: poison or, at least, a fragrance that's sneakily seductive. Dior's Pure Poison is a modern floral that's sensual and classic with soft white florals, fresh amber, and alluring ambers and musks that linger in the air long after a single spritz.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: warm florals

Key Notes: black orchid, ylang-ylang, bergamot, bitter orange, black truffle, black plum, black orchid, patchouli, and vanilla

We've already written a love letter gushing over this Tom Ford fragrance, so it should be no surprise that we keep falling in love with it. The Tom Ford perfume is complex and sensual with a medley of rum-soaked black plum, black orchid, and bitter orange that smells good enough to eat. Plus, its bottle, a modern interpretation of 1920s and 1930s architecture, is to die for.

Fragrances for the Go-Getter

She's behind some of the biggest successful crime sprees and has a name that's synonymous with domination. While it could certainly be said that this mob wife doesn't shy away from a bold fragrance, she does it with style and has a preference for floral and fruity notes that take a back seat to musks and spices. In other words, she likes to keep things interesting, and the fragrances below do the same.

Boy Smells Cashmere Kush Eau de Parfum
Boy Smells
Cashmere Kush Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: powdery florals

Key Notes: rhubarb, tulip, white geranium, vetiver, pot flower, and powdered musks

We promise you've never smelled a floral like this one. Cashmere Kush combines classic floral notes with heady pot flower and powdered musks for a delicate and dangerously intoxicating scent that's reminiscent of springtime. The bold and bright tulip and rhubarb in this are bathed in a musky warmth that remains unparalleled.

Victor&Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau de Parfum
Viktor&Rolf
Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: fruity florals

Key Notes: coconut milk accord, bergamot, tiger lily accord, jasmine grandiflorum super infusion, freesia, mango, and benzoin

Viktor&Rolf's newest iteration of its best-selling Flowerbomb fragrance is ushered in with exotic tiger lily and refreshing coconut milk for an olfactory experience that's like summer in a bottle. There's something loud about it that demands attention and delivers long-lasting, solar-powered brilliance with every spray.

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Parfum
Valentino
Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: fruity florals

Key Notes: orange, kiwi, ambrette-seed absolute, jasmine, rose, and musk accord

Bright, juicy orange is at the heart of Valentino's Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy. This contemporary fragrance transports its wearer to the sun-bathed streets of Roma with a scent that's fruity, floral, and sweet in an eye-catching bottle inspired by the patterns carved onto Italian palazzos and originally created for leather goods.

Prada Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum
Prada
Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: woody florals

Key Notes: jasmine super infusion, amber, and moss

Prada's Paradoxe Intense features cozy wood punctuated by notes of jasmine with warm amber and earthy moss accord. Romantic and powerful, it's the fragrance for anyone looking to strike a balance between softness, modern thinking, and the ability to take a few risks every now and then.

Fragrances for the Femme Fatale

Sensuality is her superpower, and she's not afraid to use it. Here's a mob wife who knows exactly how to flaunt her best features, usually getting what she wants as a result. Soft yet striking, she'll do anything she can to achiever her goals, even if that means taking someone down in the process and stepping over them with sky-high heels. Similarly, the fragrance selections to follow are pleasing to the eye and pack a brutal punch.

The Maker Lover Eau de Parfum
The Maker
Lover Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: woody florals

Key Notes: fig, jasmine sambac, narcissus, vetiver, sandalwood, and oud

Creamy sandalwood, luscious fig, and sparkling vetiver are what make this fragrance by The Maker as hypnotic and sensuous as it is. Described as "grounding and magnetic" by the brand, Lover is a gender-inclusive scent inspired by the bond and intimacy between two lovers in a bottle that's equally romantic.

Kilian Paris Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum
Kilian
Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: white florals

Key Notes: almond milk, iris, ambrette seeds, and musk

If you're a fan of fragrances that use notes of almond milk in unexpected ways, this Kilian perfume is for you. Created by perfumer Pascal Gaurin, Rolling in Love is a multifaceted scent that's inviting, comforting, and familiar. This flacon is also refillable, making it ideal to keep on any vanity for years to come.

2x3_Product 8 Tom Ford Vanilla Sex
Tom Ford
Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: sweet gourmands

Key Notes: vanilla tincture, vanilla absolute, florals, almond essence, and sandalwood

If you've been on the beauty side of TikTok lately, there's a good chance you've come across glowing reviews of this Tom Ford fragrance. Vanilla and gourmand lovers unite for Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum—a blend of sensual vanilla, mysterious florals, grounding sandalwood, and bitter almond essence.

Juliette Has a Gun Juliette Eau de Parfum
Juliette Has a Gun
Juliette Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: warm florals

Key Notes: dark cherry, jasmine sambac absolute, and tonka bean

Not a big fan of syrupy, dark cherry fragrances? This Juliette Has a Gun fragrance may be enough to convert you. The perfume is absolutely dripping with notes of pink pepper, cashmere, and jasmine absolute, making the perfume elegant, romantic, and flirty. The Juliette Eau de Parfum is passion in a bottle.

Fragrances for the One Who Does It All

The mob wives who would wear the fragrances below are the same ones who seemingly do everything at once without breaking a sweat or a perfectly manicured nail. They control the funds, plan the takedowns, and are always there when you need them at a moment's notice, sporting a gorgeous oversize coat. There's no way of telling where she'll be next, which, if you haven't figured it out yet, is how she always catches her adversaries off guard.

Nest New York Indigo Eau de Parfum
Nest
Indigo Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: cool spices

Key Notes: Italian lemon, orange, bergamot, Moroccan tea, Kashmir wood, and figs

Capturing the essence of the blooming botanicals depicted on its packaging and enchanting cool spices, Nest's Indigo is effortlessly chic. It's warm and inviting without being overwhelming or overly bold. This makes it ideal for the mob wife in charge with a big job and an even bigger bank account.

Nette La Forêt Eau de Parfum
Nette
La Forêt Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: earthy woods

Key Notes: bergamot, moss, healingwood, cashmeran, and sandalwood

A mob wife who's everywhere all the time may mysteriously smell like the woods every now and then despite her business and home being based in the city. It's probably best not to ask what she was doing there. Nette's La Forêt is filled to the brim with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, and healingwood with a touch of moss and cashmere for a perfume that's luxurious yet down to earth.

Henry Rose Char Eau de Parfum
Henry Rose
Char Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: woody aromatics

Key Notes: tonka bean essence, ginger, orange flower, patchouli, and vetiver

Ginger and wood are one of those unexpected pairings that just works, as proven by Henry Rose's Char Eau de Parfum. Orange flower, patchouli, and vetiver work together for a fragrance that's reminiscent of sipping on an enticing cocktail in the back of a smoky jazz bar.

YSL Libre Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: warm florals

Key Notes: lavender essence, orange blossom, and musk accord

Yves Saint Laurent's cult-classic Libre Eau de Parfum is a unique, warm floral fragrance that combines lavender essence from France, sensual Moroccan orange blossom, and smooth musk for a juicy scent that can be as unique, colorful, and long-lasting as its wearer's legacy.

Fragrances for the Heiress

Here's a mob wife who wears her money right where you can see it or, in this case, smell it. She comes from money and has married into money, so yes, she has a lot of money but also has taste to boot. We've picked a few fragrances that smell and look ridiculously rich and last for hours on end.

Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum
Burberry
Goddess Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: warm and sweet gourmands

Key Notes: vanilla infusion, vanilla caviar, lavender, and vanilla absolute

Goddess is the first refillable perfume by Burberry, and it's a unique gourmand, aromatic fragrance led by a powerful trio of vanilla notes and cozy lavender. Described by the brand as being inspired "by a story of self-discovery," this perfume is for the mob wife who loves herself and knows her worth, which could be quite a lot.

Nest New York Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum
Nest
Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: warm florals

Key Notes: golden orchid, amber, vanilla, and musk

This floral, gourmand fragrance delivers the warmth of suede, creamy vanilla, and velvety musk for an irresistible aroma that's as dreamy as it gets. Perfumer Laura Slatkin drew inspiration for this fragrance from a story about Cleopatra's knack for enticing her suitors long before they touched land by dipping the sails of her ships in perfume.

Jimmy Choo + Eau de Parfum
Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum

Scent Family: fruity chypre

Key Notes: pear, sweet Italian orange, tiger orchid, Indonesian patchouli, and caramel

Jimmy Choo's eau de parfum is the perfect blend of fruity, fresh, and floral by combining juicy pear, sweet Italian orange, and blooming tiger orchid with the warmth of Indonesian patchouli and gooey caramel. It's the ideal glamorous and sensual scent for someone who likes leaning into life's little luxuries.

Donna Karan Cashmere and Tunisian Neroli Eau de Parfum
Donna Karan
Cashmere & Tunisian Neroli Perfume

Scent Family: citrus florals

Key Notes: bergamot, neroli, and cedarwood

Inspired by the many layers of a woman, this bright, floral fragrance is grounded with alluring notes of cozy cashmere, warm cedarwood, and sweet neroli. Its gorgeous, sculptural bottle is also the peak of elegance. Call us obsessed.

