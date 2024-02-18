My Best-Smelling Colleagues Share the "Secret" Perfumes They Keep Close to Chest
We're beauty editors, which means we have a rich and diverse fragrance wardrobe. From sweet gourmand scents like vanilla and caramel to soft floral fragrances and beyond, we have a little bit of everything at arm's reach. Many of these are designer perfumes—you know, iconic bottles from Chanel, Dior, and Tom Ford. While these are well-loved, we also like to wear other, lesser-known scents.
Whether new or old, our under-the-radar perfumes are the ones we keep closest to our chests. Look, we don't mean to gatekeep, but these scents are special, and we don't like sharing them with just anyone. Today, though, we'll make an exception. Keep scrolling to see 14 little-known perfumes that deserve a spot in your fragrance collection, according to five scent-obsessed beauty editors.
"This really is my sleeper hit fragrance. I discovered it years ago in-store at Sephora and immediately adopted it as my signature scent, which both my best friend and mom have now incorporated into their collections as well. If you're into creamy and gourmand (but not overly sweet) scents, this is for you. It has notes of coconut milk, vanilla and fig, and as a crush once told me, makes you smell like a tropical breeze. Sold." — Emma Hughes, Associate Social Media Editor
"My relationship with a favorite fragrance is typically hot, heavy, and short-lived. Either I spend too much time with it and inevitably get the ick, or something newer and more exciting comes along to take its place. So, if it's been over six months and I'm still head-over-heels obsessed? That's true love, baby. Father Figure's mix of fig, vanilla, sandalwood, and jasmine dew is so juicy and intoxicating—one part green and fresh, one part warm, creamy, and skin-like. It's so hard to put my finger on, which is what makes a fragrance truly irresistible in my eyes." — Erin Jahns, Beauty Director
"I've talked about it before, but my all-time favorite fragrance is actually the combination of Perfumehead's Canadian Tuxedo and Cosmic Cowboy. Try the brand's Discovery Set ($55) to see for yourself! While the combination is entirely unique and almost disgustingly addictive, if I had to choose one of the two fragrances to splurge on, I'd recommend Canadian Tuxedo. Smelling just how it sounds, it draws inspiration from denim-clad Ryan Gosling in Drive, Britney and Justin, and The Outsiders by Francis Ford Coppola. It's fresh and a tad more relaxed, although still warm, spicy, and woody—just not obtrusively. Think of your favorite pair of Levi's that just get better and better—alchemic magic." — Jahns
"I like to call Byredo's Vanille Antique the 'bend and snap' of the perfume world. As Elle Woods would say, in my experience, it has a 98% success rate of getting a man's attention. (Not that you should be wearing a perfume to get attention from another man or woman, but you know what I mean.) Truly, proceed with caution. One of my close friends once described it as 'sex on a stick,' and honestly, she wasn't wrong. It's the smokiest, richest, sexiest, non-sickly take on vanilla you'll ever smell. Enjoy." — Jahns
"Former Who What Wear beauty editor Katie Berohn once described The Harmonist's suite of perfumes as a 'guided meditation in a bottle' and I think that perfectly sums them up! Especially this scent in particular. It's soft, pretty, citrus-y, and fresh with notes of mandarin, orange blossom, and cedar. It's been a quiet favorite of mine for years, but now I'm ready to let the world know!" — Shawna Hudson, Associate Beauty Editor
"I have exactly two perfumes in my collection that never fail to earn me a compliment when I'm out—this is one of them! Tuberose can be a tricky note for me, but in this scent it's perfectly balanced by the other notes of gardenia and honeysuckle." — Hudson
"This fragrance strays a little bit from my normal MO, but it's so good. It's smoky, warm, sweet, and a tad floral. While it definitely smells different than one of my other favorites, Le Labo Santal 33 ($99), it still has a similar vibe that's totally intoxicating." — Hudson
"I absolutely love how clean, and floral this fragrance is! Its note of peony, blackcurrant, and white amber make this the perfect romantic everyday scent. Plus, it looks extremely cute with its antique-inspired vessel and sculptural bow." — Maya Thomas, Assistant Beauty Editor
"While I'm usually not a huge fan of citrusy, fruit fragrances; this one is extremely wearable. Part of the Floral Street x Van Gogh Museum Collaboration, it effortlessly blends fine fragrance and art together with a blend of fresh mandarin, bergamot, and amber plum blossom housed in a bottle featuring Van Gogh's Sunflowers." — Thomas
Think of the smell of the sea—slightly salty air, a fresh herby breeze, and a hint of warm sunlight. This fragrance is that, bottled. It's fresh, crisp, and clear, and I know I'll be wearing it all spring and summer long." — Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor
"With notes of bitter orange, black pepper, Turkish rose, oakmoss, and cedarwood, this perfume is equal parts floral and woody. It's the perfect hybrid scent for people who just can't choose which scent category to choose (like me)." — McLintock
"I'm a sucker for a warm fragrance. Unlike bright, zesty, or fresh scents, these warm ones tend to envelop and linger on the skin. As it mixes with your natural scent, it creates a sultry, alluring fragrance that pulls people in. This is the latest one I've added to my collection. With notes of dewy palm leaves, bergamot, neroli, sandalwood, and skin musk, it reminds me of warm, sun-kissed skin after a day spent on the beach." —McLintock
"I'll never shut up about this perfume, because it might just be my favorite perfume of all time, or at least in the top five. It's warm and spicy and sheer and makes you smell good but not exactly like you're wearing perfume...if that makes sense. The notes of bergamot nectar, blonde wood, and skin musk never get old or feel out of place. The obsession is real." — McLintock
"Many woody fragrances smell too traditionally masculine for my liking, but this one is different. Notes of bergamot, moss, and sandalwood intermingle in a way that feels fresh, modern, and genderless—think the dewy forest floor after it rains." — McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a multitude of topics across myriad categories, she specializes in feature writing and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely.
Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie.com.
When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
