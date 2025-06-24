Our Group Chat's Favorite Clean Perfume Just Got a New, Limited-Edition Sister Scent

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

My fellow beauty editors and I are a passionate bunch. We're constantly swapping opinions and sharing recommendations about specific products in our group chat. While no beauty product is safe from our scrutiny, there is one category that creates more intense conversation than all others—fragrance.

We love fragrance, and some of us are fiercely loyal to specific scents and brands. One of those is Henry Rose, Michelle Pfeiffer's clean, genderless fragrance brand. I, for one, own almost every single Henry Rose scent, and I will talk about the scents Torn, Dave, and Windows Down to anyone who listens. The latter is light, fresh, and breezy—one of my all-time favorite summer scents. So, you can imagine my delight when I heard the brand released a new, limited-edition sister scent...a sister scent that's essentially a love letter to California summers. Let me introduce you to Henry Rose's Windows Down P.C.H Eau de Parfum.

The Original:

HENRY ROSE Windows Down Eau De Parfum $35 SHOP NOW Notes: Neroli, grapefruit, bergamot, moss, orange flower, Earl Grey tea Imagine you're taking a drive at dusk. You're following a winding, coastal road. The air feels warm as it streams past you from the open window. You feel content and nostalgic. That, to me, is the essence of the original Windows Down Eau de Parfum. The combination of neroli, bergamot, and orange flower gives it a subtle floral lean, while a burst of grapefruit keeps it smelling fresh. Finally, moss and Earl Grey tea give it a soothing, grounding base. It's an altogether light and breezy scent, never heavy or cloying, not even on a scorching summer day.

The Limited-Edition Sister Scent:

HENRY ROSE Windows Down P.C.H. Eau De Parfum $120 SHOP NOW Notes: Tangerine, lemon, grapefruit, elemi oil, Earl Grey tea, orange flower, jasmine The new sister scent honors the essence of the original Windows Down Eau de Parfum, while adding something extra with new citrus and wood notes. Inspired by the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, it aims to capture an open-road drive along California's coastline. The same grapefruit, orange flower, and Earl Grey tea notes are there, but they're bolstered with sparkling tangerine and lemon, smoky cypriol wood, and jasmine. Together, these notes are meant to capture the coastal air, the warm sun, and the redwood trees that grow in the north. The brand describes it as "a study in contrasts," as it's "bright yet grounded," and "fresh yet contemplative." To me, it leans more masculine than the original Windows Down fragrance, probably thanks to that smoky cypriol wood, but I don't dislike it. In fact, it gives me a sense of strength and confidence. It's like I'm wearing a natural mix of salty ocean spray and redwood mist, cut with bubbly citrus. I think it's safe to say that I have a new summer scent to reach for... As a final note, Henry Rose's Windows Down P.C.H Eau de Parfum is a limited-edition scent. Since it won't be around forever, I suggest acting fast.

