As a Beauty Editor, I've Sworn Off These 6 Makeup Products for Winter

Many people may not know this, but before becoming a beauty journalist, I actually trained as a makeup artist. In fact, makeup was the reason I wanted to get into the industry in the first place. I was never very good at art when I was younger, but I loved being creative. After my grandma gifted me my first eyeshadow palette (from Avon, of course), I quickly realised that I had a hidden talent for creating the perfect smokey eye.
Many years later, and makeup still holds a very special place in my heart. Although I favour a more natural look these days, I still love playing around with products and seeing what I can come up with. While I tend to keep my makeup collection relatively small, one thing I (and many other beauty editors) love to do at the start of a new season is give my makeup bag a refresh, especially when transitioning from summer to winter.
While the warmer months are all about bronzed complexions and glossy lips, in winter, many of us tend to gravitate towards slightly heavier foundation formulas and long-wearing lipsticks as our skin starts to change and adapt to the colder weather. While I don't believe in getting a whole new makeup bag for winter, I do think a few simple swaps can make all the difference to your look. Below, I've rounded up the winter makeup swaps that always earn me compliments, so keep on scrolling for my tips and tricks.
6 Winter Makeup Swaps, Recommended by an Expert
1. Mattifying Primer < Hydrating Primer
In the summer months, my skin gets so oily, so I tend to reach for those mattifying primers (also known as the best primers for oily skin) that I know will help tackle excess shine throughout the day. However, in the winter months, my skin suddenly gets really dry, so I swap out my usual primer for a super-hydrating formula to keep my complexion looking plump and dewy. In my opinion, winter makeup is all about good skin prep, so layer on your morning moisturiser and SPF before going in with a primer to keep things looking fresh. My top tip? Make sure that your moisturiser and SPF have fully absorbed into the skin before applying your primer, to prevent any pilling.
Shop Hydrating Primers:
Kate Somerville
HydraKate Power Plumping Primer
My go-to in the winter months, this primer always leaves my skin feeling plump and illuminated.
Armani
Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer
An absolute classic. This is the primer for a radiant base this winter.
2. Skin Tint < Foundation
I usually tan quite well in summer, so I feel a lot more confident wearing lightweight skin tints and letting my complexion shine through. Not only that, but when it's warm outside, I hate the feeling of foundation on my skin. That being said, when the temperature drops, I find myself reaching for more full-coverage formulas, as my dry skin can get quite red. I know what you're thinking: aren't full-coverage foundations really drying? Luckily, brands have come a long way, and there are now plenty of hydrating, full-coverage foundations that work perfectly for the winter months.
Shop Full-Coverage Foundations:
Sisley
Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation
Offering a naturally matte finish, medium to full coverage and a hydrating formula that cares for the skin, you really can't go wrong with this foundation.
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Another gorgeously hydrating formula from Charlotte Tilbury with a beautifully blurring finish.
3. Powder < Setting Spray
Speaking of dry skin, while I would never leave the house without a mattifying powder in the summer months, sometimes I skip this step altogether in winter. I personally think setting powders can make my dry skin look a little flat, so I prefer to finish my makeup base with a hydrating setting spray. If you do want to wear powder in the winter months, I suggest applying it only to the areas where you need it the most, rather than all over the face, and then going in with a hydrating setting spray, too.
Shop Setting Sprays:
Vieve
Invisiveil Setting Spray
A lightweight setting spray with skincare and makeup benefits? Sign me up.
Laura Mercier
Translucent Hydrating Setting Spray Ultra-Blur
Laura Mercier base products are unmatched, and this setting spray is no exception.
4. Powder Blush < Cream Blush
I'll be honest, I reach for a cream blush all year round, but if you usually wear a powder formula, I highly suggest giving a cream blush a go this winter. Not only will this product add a gorgeous flush of colour to the cheeks, but the hydrating formula will leave your makeup looking plump, dewy and utterly divine.
Shop Cream Blushers:
Westman Atelier
Petite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
My favourite cream blush of all time.
Jones Road
Lip and Cheek Stick
This cream formula can be used on both your lips and cheeks for a full makeup look.
5. Liquid Eyeliner < Creamy Eye Pencil
Waterproof liquid eyeliners are my summer go-to for a statement eye look, as they stay all day long, even in the heat. However, I find that they don't sit as well on my skin in winter, and can often crease or flake throughout the day. Therefore, I prefer to use a creamy eye pencil instead, as it melts into the skin and can be smudged out into a soft, winged look. My one tip would be to use an eyeshadow primer before applying the pencil onto the lid, to help the creamy formula last as long as possible.
Shop Eye Pencils:
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner
I've gone through more of these luxury, long-wearing eyeliner pencils than I can count.
Dior
Diorshow on Stage Crayon
While the Dior liquid eyeliner is a summer favourite of mine, it's this creamy pencil I reach for at the start of the new season.
6. Lip Gloss < Lipstick
I don't really bother with lipstick in summer, but with lots of festive parties coming up, I find myself reaching for long-wearing lipstick formulas a lot more in winter. I know what you're thinking, what about those dreaded chapped lips? I've searched high and low for hydrating lipstick formulas, and luckily for me, I've found a select few that not only hydrate my lips but also deliver on colour and staying power.
Shop Lipsticks:
Tom Ford
F****** Fabulous Lip Colour
This is, hands down, one of the best lipsticks I have ever tried. The colour payoff and creamy formula are unlike anything else I've come across.
Sculpted by Aimee
Hydralip Balm
Hydration and colour in one, and all at under £20.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.