7 Winter Eye Makeup Ideas That Are Chic, Stylish and Easy to Recreate

This year we've seen more and more people experiment with their makeup. Yes, we're still loving glowy, luminous skin, but pair that with a colourful eye look and a bold lip and your makeup will be bang on trend for 2024. Spring and summer saw the return of blue eyeshadow and pink liner, but what eye makeup looks can we expect to see in store now that winter is approaching?

Sure, you can't go wrong with a classic smokey eye, but with so many exciting trends emerging this season, there is definitely more fun to be had. From liquid lids to frosted finishes, party season has never looked this good. For those of you who prefer a more minimal eye makeup look, don't fear, as there are plenty of subtle trends taking over that will take you mere minutes to recreate.

So, if you're looking for some new winter eye makeup ideas, you've come to the right place. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite trends and found lots of inspiration from celebrities and influencers alike. I've included my top tips and tricks to help you achieve these looks at home, and even linked the best products for the job. What are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling to find your new look...

7 Winter Eye Makeup Ideas to Try In 2024

1. Mirror-Like Shine

During the summer months everyone seemed to be focused on getting glowing skin, but this winter it's all about those glowing eyelids. In order to get this mirror-like shine, you'll want to use a clear or shimmery eye gloss depending on what kind of finish you desire. For extra impact, go over the gloss with a shimmery powder. This look is perfect for party season.

Get the Look:

R.E.M. Beauty Midnight Shadows - Eyeshadow Gloss £15 SHOP NOW This clear eyeshadow gloss from R.E.M. Beauty will give your lids that liquid effect.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Gloss £26 SHOP NOW If you fancy a pop of colour, I recommend trying this eye gloss from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

2. Warm Smokey Eye

Warm tones are bang on trend for autumn and winter. From chocolate brown nails to chocolate cherry hair, we are all opting for those deeper hues, and this eye look is no exception. If you want that warmer, slightly softer take on a classic smokey eye, you can't go wrong with deep brown eyeshadows. Simply place a slightly lighter shade in the centre of your lid and take a dark brown and blend into the outer corner of your eye for that smokey effect.

Get the Look:

Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick £56 SHOP NOW This palette from Victoria Beckham Beauty is ideal for this time of year.

Beauty Pie Keep This™ 4-Shade Eyeshadow Palette £20 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Another great option from Beauty Pie.

3. Pops of Navy

Navy blue is everywhere right now. From nails to knitwear, people can't get enough of this chic, wintery shade. So much so, that I predict we will be seeing a lot of navy eye makeup looks this season. Opt for a navy eyeshadow like Dua Lipa to go all out for party season. Or, if you prefer something more subtle, why not try a navy blue eyeliner?

Get the Look:

MERIT Beauty Solo Shadow £26 SHOP NOW This Merit eyeshadow is going straight in my basket.

Dior Diorshow on Stage Liner £35 SHOP NOW So chic.

4. More Mascara

I am seeing simple eye makeup looks everywhere at the moment, which is great news for someone like me who likes to get ready in ten minutes max. This season, people are ditching complicated eyeshadow looks and focusing on the lashes instead. Layer up your mascara for a defined finish and pair your minimal eye makeup look with a bold red lip for the ultimate statement.

Get the Look:

UKLASH Eyelash Curler £11 £9 SHOP NOW Curling your lashes will make all the difference to your look.

L'oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara £13 £10 SHOP NOW This is my favourite mascara at the moment for a defined look.

5. Winged Eyeliner

When in doubt, you simply can't go wrong with a bit of winged eyeliner. This might be the most classic eye makeup look of all time, and for good reason. It's the easiest way to elongate your eyes and add a little bit of drama to your everyday makeup look. If you find a liquid eyeliner too harsh, you can also try taking a matte black eyeshadow on an angled brush and using this to create a softer wing.

Get the Look:

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Trooper Black X2 Duo £24 SHOP NOW The KVD Beauty eyeliner lasts all day long, and you can currently get two eyeliner pens for just £24.

Morphe M165 Angle Liner and Brow Brush £7 £5 SHOP NOW This brush is great for doing winged eyeliner looks with eyeshadow.

6. Frosty Lids

Match your makeup to the winter weather with this frosty eyeshadow look. This is such a fun idea for any festive gatherings you may have coming up. I recommend starting with a cream eyeshadow base to make your makeup last longer. Go over the base with a shimmery eyeshadow of your choice and blend this out with a fluffy brush for a soft finish. If you want things to look really frosty, give a light blue eyeshadow a go.

Get the Look:

Sisley Paris Les Phyto-Ombres Eyeshadow £44 SHOP NOW Ice ice, baby!

Kiko Milano Water Eyeshadow £12 SHOP NOW A silver would also work really well for this trend.

7. Inner Corner Highlight

If you want to bring a little sparkle to your eyes without too much drama, then this is the trend for you. Simply take a shimmery cream or liquid eyeshadow and apply a small amount to the inner corner of your eyes to help make them pop. It really is that easy.

Get the Look:

Urban Decay 24/7 Mono Moondust Eyeshadow £17 £14 SHOP NOW So stunning.

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise £26 SHOP NOW A beautiful cream eyeshadow option.